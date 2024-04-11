$60 million revitalisation for National Gallery Sculpture Garden

In a formal statement today (11 April), the Director of the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) Dr Nick Mitzevich, announced a $60 million budget to revitalise the Gallery’s Sculpture Garden.

Considered one of Australia’s largest sculpture gardens, at three hectares, it has grown in a relatively random fashion since it was first created in 1981 by landscape architectural practice Harry Howard and Associates.

That original design brief was to extend the building’s triangular geometric spatial configuration, designed by architect Colin Madigan AO and his team. However, Mitzevich said, ‘The original design was never fully completed and has not seen significant investment over many years.’ He continued: ‘We are launching this major project to revitalise and bring the garden into the 21st century.’

Mitzevich said the revitalisation project ‘will be realised through philanthropic support’.

The revitalisation will be led by a Sculpture Garden Design Competition, which opened today.

The hope is to find a design team that ‘can create an innovative design, incorporating a public place for experiencing art, education, cultural and social events, while respecting the garden’s original design intent and heritage values,’ explained the Gallery.

More on the competition

Life Fellow of the Australian Institute of Architects Annabelle Pegrum AM, will work with the Gallery and technical advisers to guide the competition in compliance and expectations.

In a two-stage competition, Stage One is a call for expressions of interest addressing the Competition Brief. Part of that brief is ‘a conceptual design that will create a responsive landscape of resilience designed to mitigate climate change and enhance the mature trees and other plantings. Considerations of sustainability, accessibility and embedding First Nations principles are integral to the future design of the garden’.

The Gallery added: ‘Applicants are encouraged to include a landscape architect, an Australian First Nations practitioner, artist, architect and botanist or horticulturalist.



Entries for Stage One close 12 noon AEST on Wednesday 29 May 2024.

Entries will be assessed by the Jury anonymously and a shortlist will be announced in June 2024 for progression to Stage Two. Jury members include, Professor Philip Goad (Chair), Nici Cumpston OAM, Teresa Moller and NGA Director Dr Nick Mitzevich. Learn more about the jury’s expertise.

Stage Two will see shortlisted entrants invited to further develop their conceptual designs for consideration by the Jury.



The winning design will be revealed in October 2024. The Australian Institute of Architects and the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects have endorsed the competition.

Sculptures to be represented

Antony Gormley, ‘Angel of the North’ (life-size maquette), 1996, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, gift of James and Jacqui Erskine 2009. Image: © the artist.

The Sculpture Garden skirts the shores of Lake Burley Griffin and is an interstice to the building. It is currently occupied by sculptures that date back as far as Emile Bourdelle’s Penelope (1912), while the most recent is Linda Marrinon’s Woman in jumpsuit (2022).

Other early additions include impressive works of scale by Bert Flugelman, Clement Meadmore and James Turrell, and the Fujiko Nakaya site-specific work, Foggy wake in a desert: An ecosphere (1982). Auguste Rodin, Antony Gormley, Mark di Suvero and Tracey Emin are among the other celebrated international artists with works on display.

First Nations artists also have a significant presence in the collection, with a stunning orb by Thancoupie (Dhaynagwidh/Thaynakwith people) and the ongoing project by Dr Matilda House and Paul Girrawah House, Ngambri (Walgalu) Wallaballooa (Ngunnawal) Pajong (Gundungurra) Wiradjuri (Erambie) peoples, titled Mulanggari yur-wang (alive and strong) – traditional scarification of the trees commissioned in 2012 by the Gallery.