$4.33M in art sales, new record for First Nations sector

The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) has achieved a record $4.33 million in art sales, an increase of almost 30 per cent on 2021, and the highest in the event’s history.

New data released today (22 November), shows that the Fair attracted more than 33,353 in person and online visitors, making it the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation’s most successful staging of the Top End event, while also taking it to international audiences.

DAAF Foundation Executive Director, Claire Summers, said the achievement was the result of hosting a hybrid event for the first time, and off the back of COVID online learnings.

‘We hosted the past two Fairs online during COVID-19 and applied our key learnings from this experience to offer new opportunities and greater awareness for participating artists and Art Centres and audiences alike,’ Summers said.

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, 2022, photo Michael Jalaru Torres

She added: ‘Introducing a hybrid model also made it possible for us to present our largest line-up to date, with 77 participating Art Centres and over 1,800 First Nations artists. DAAF accommodated more than 17,000 visitors at the in-person exhibition, and a further 16,279 unique online visitors, from around Australia and across the globe.’

DAAF was presented as a large-scale exhibition at the Darwin Convention Centre and as the digital platform.

Incoming data has also estimated the Fair provided a $12.5 million boost to the Northern Territory economy with the return of the physical event.

Northern Territory Government Minister for Major Events, Hon Paul Kirby said: ‘The Territory is known for its can-do attitude, and DAAF has shown plenty of this by adapting to external factors. The result has been an even bigger and better event that can continue to deliver for the Territory for years to come.’

Ground roots impact

All proceeds from DAAF go to Indigenous communities and Art Centres. Over the past eight years (2015-2022), DAAF has generated more than $21.71 million for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art sector, and has become a prime way for Art Centres to build the profiles of new talent.

Ngukurr Arts booth at DAAF, Darwin 2022, Photo Michael Jalaru Torres.

Ngukurr Art Centre Manager, Jude Emmett said they had doubled their sales this year – their best year yet, thanks to the Foundation’s hybrid mode.

‘After a two year break, it felt important for our team to attend DAAF physically too and reunite with industry members, collaborate with other creatives, and present and witness works from established and rising First Nations talent,’ said Emmett.

‘By embracing the new digital and physical format, we had our best year in 10 years of attending DAAF,’ he added.

He also made the point that showcasing their artists’ works online has enabled the art centre to tap into a larger network of people and grow their audience and client base.

The 17th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair will return to Darwin and continue its new successful hybrid model with an online component from 11 – 13 August in 2023.