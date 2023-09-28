What’s in store for season 2024 in the performing arts (part three)

In the previous part of this 2024 preview series, published on 13 September, we looked at the 2024 seasons of The Australian Ballet, Belvoir, Canberra Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Theatre Company and the Sydney Symphony.

Back in August, in our first instalment, we shared some highlights from the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Ensemble Theatre, Malthouse Theatre Company, and both the Melbourne and West Australian Symphony Orchestras.

Here, we explore some potential highlights from the likes of Bell Shakespeare, Griffin Theatre and the STC – as well as the first Opera Australia production for 2024 to be programmed by incoming Artistic Director Jo Davies.

Bell Shakespeare

For the first time since 2010, Bell Shakespeare presents a brand new production of the Bard’s brutal tragedy about madness and betrayal, King Lear (14 June – 20 July 2024 in Sydney and 25 July – 11 August in Melbourne) directed by the company’s Artistic Director Peter Evans and starring veteran actor of stage and screen, Robert Menzies in the title role.

As a portrait of a family and a nation at war with themselves, Bell’s Lear is sure to take on fresh resonance in light of both Brexit and the recent internal tensions within the House of Windsor.

Robert Menzies plays the titular character in Bell Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’ in 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Also being staged by Bell Shakespeare next year are a pared-back national tour of A Midsummer Night’s Dream (various dates in NSW, Vic, WA and the ACT), the original production of which was disrupted by COVID border closures in 2021, and Evans’ personal exploration of a common Shakespeare theme – In A Nutshell: the Poetry of Violence (5-8 September in Sydney 2024 and 13-14 September 2024 in Canberra).

Griffin Theatre Company

Just as Griffin Theatre Company opened the doors of its SBS Stables Theatre in King’s Cross to Australian Theatre for Young People in 2018 when the company was temporarily homeless (due to the redevelopment of Sydney’s Walsh Bay Arts Precinct), next year Griffin itself will go on the road, with productions presented or co-presented at Carriageworks and other venues due to the Stables closing for redevelopment early in the year.

Before that happens, Griffin is going out with a bang by mounting Louis Nowra’s epic The Lewis Trilogy (9 February to 21 April 2024) three plays performed back to back and spanning the years 1962 to 2017 – a significant and important undertaking considering this country’s generally lacklustre response to remounting past works.

Paul Capsis will be one of the ensemble cast in Griffin’s epic ‘The Lewis Trilogy’ next year. Photo: Supplied.

The three separate plays, Summer of the Aliens, Cosi and This Much Is True have never been staged together before, and will be performed by an ensemble cast with Griffin Artistic Director Declan Greene directing. Each individual play will be staged in repertory over the Wednesday to Friday nights of the season, with the three plays performed back to back (including an interval and a dinner break) each Saturday and Sunday.

Following this epic undertaking, the Stables will close for redevelopment (with the new theatre’s capacity expected to be 44% larger and fully accessible, with an improved dressing room and a brand new rehearsal space). During that time, Griffin will co-present a number of works with other companies and festivals, including acclaimed Mununjali poet Ellen van Neerven’s first work for the stage, Swim (10-27 July 2024) and the ‘West Side Story-meets-QAnon queer pop spectacular’, Flat Earthers: The Musical (11 October – 9 November 2024).

Read: What’s in store in 2024 for the performing arts (part one)

Hayes Theatre Co

The year of the first full season to be programmed by Hayes Theatre’s co-Artistic Directors Richard Carroll and Victoria Falconer, 2024 also sees the 111-seater creative powerhouse celebrate its 10th anniversary in style – mixing up everything from the world premiere of Laura Murphy’s Zombie! The Musical (8 March – 6 April 2024) to the neglected classic Promises, Promises (13-15 November 2024) by Neil Simon, Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Other standouts in the season include include the Griffin co-production Flat Earthers: The Musical (see above), the Sydney premiere of long-running Melbourne institution Home Grown (24 March 2024), a celebration of new musicals in development featuring writers and composers sharing and discussing never-before-heard songs, a partnership with Adelaide Cabaret Festival to launch a joint cabaret commission, and Hayes’ first ever Festival of New Work. Based on the 2024 season, it seems the Hayes is in very safe hands.

Opera Australia

An epic, fully staged production of Puccini’s Tosca (24-30 May 2024) will be presented by Opera Australia at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena in May next year – the first opera to ever be staged in the venue and the first staging of this acclaimed production outside the UK.

Tosca is the first work to be programmed by OA’s new Artistic Director Jo Davies, who officially starts in the role in November this year, while the choice of venue reflects the fact that the company’s usual Melbourne home, the State Theatre at Arts Centre Melbourne, will be unavailable due to a major upgrade as part of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation project.

Opera North’s 2023 production of ‘Tosca’. Photo: James Glossop.

The production was first staged in 2018 at the Grand Theatre, Leeds and directed by Edward Dick for Opera North. It will be intriguing to see how it works in Margaret Court Arena, which is capable of seating 7500 patrons – as opposed to the 1500-seat Grand Theatre for which it was designed.

The full Opera Australia season 2024 will be revealed on 24 October 2023.

Read: What’s in store in 2024 for the performing arts (part two)

Sydney Theatre Company

Given the tremendous success of Artistic Director Kip Williams’ ‘cine-theatre’ adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray and its less impressive follow-up, Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, the announcement that Zahra Newman is to tackle multiple roles in the final of Williams’ Gothic trilogy is exciting news indeed.

Newman, a mercurial and accomplished actor who is already set to play multiple roles in Malthouse’s adaptation of The Hate Race earlier in the year, will tackle the titular role of Bram Stoker’s iconic Transylvanian count in the STC’s Dracula (2 July – 4 August 2024). The production is sure to be a tour de force – through whether it can recapture the lighting in the bottle of Dorian Gray remains to be seen.

Zahra Newman in ‘Dracula’, Sydney Theatre Company 2024. Photo: Rene Vaile.

Demonstrating the Company’s commitment to Australian playwriting, 11 of the 15 plays programmed for 2024 are by Australian playwrights, including the world premiere of Into the Shimmering World (2 April – 19 May 2024) by the multi award-winning Angus Cerini (The Bleeding Tree, Wonnangatta) starring stage and screen legends Colin Friels and Kerry Armstrong; Noongar director Ian Michael tackling Jane Harrison’s 1996 Stolen Generations classic Stolen (6 June – 6 July 2024); and Anchuli Felicia King’s (White Pearl, The Poison of Polygamy) eviscerating look at corporate culture, American Signs (15 June – 14 July 2024).

There’s also a Sydney transfer of the MTC’s sold-out hit about the Heide circle, Sunday (28 October – 7 December 2024), a transfer of Griffin’s Golden Blood 黄金血液 (13 September – 13 October 2024) by playwright Merlynn Tong, and Barking Gecko Theatre’s ‘transcendental puppet show’ adaptation of Shaun Tan’s Cicada (21 September – 13 October 2024) – not to mention an Australian production of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen (12 October – 17 November 2024) directed by Dean Bryant and co-produced with Michael Cassel Group.