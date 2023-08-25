What’s in store in 2024 for the performing arts (part one)

As we move towards the final quarter of the year, companies across Australia have begun rolling out their plans and programs for 2024.

Given that it’s not always possible for us to cover every single season launch in exhaustive detail, here then is a quick guide to just some of the many exciting works to have caught our eye for the coming year.

Additional articles in this series will be published in the weeks and months ahead as more organisations announce their plans for next year.

Australian Brandenburg Orchestra

In a year featuring the Australian debuts of several significant international artists, including Japanese soprano Yukie Sato and Italian fortepianist Francesco Corti, it’s two French-focused programs that immediately leap out from the Brandenburg’s 2024 season brochure.

Season opener Notre-Dame (22 February – 2 March) will celebrate the iconic medieval cathedral that was almost lost in 2019’s conflagration, with eight centuries of music performed within Notre-Dame de Paris across its storied history. The program will feature spoken word interludes penned by Helpmann Award-winning playwright Alana Valentine and a rich array of orchestral and choral music.

Several months later, and 17 kilometres from the French Gothic cathedral, Night in Versailles (5-14 July) celebrates King Louis XIV’s Château de Versailles in a program featuring rising international star and French harpsichordist, Justin Taylor. Spanning both rare and cherished works, this celebration of the harpsichord is sure to delight lovers of Baroque music.

Australian Chamber Orchestra

A semi-national tour – SA, the NT and Tasmania unfortunately miss out – of the critically-acclaimed collaboration River, Artistic Director Richard Tognetti and Director Jennifer Peedom’s ARIA and AACTA-winning fusion of music and cinema exploring the importance of waterways to humanity’s very existence (1-16 February) opens another assured year from the Australia Chamber Orchestra (ACO).

‘Silence & Rapture’ is a new collaboration between the ACO and Sydney Dance Company. Photo: Georges Antoni.

Other highlights include Silence & Rapture (2-19 August), a new collaboration with ACO’s Walsh Bay neighbour the Sydney Dance Company, featuring the music of JS Bach and Arvo Pärt, and a rare appearance from internationally in-demand Australian tenor Stuart Skelton on his home soil alongside Australian mezzo-soprano Catherine Carby in Gustav Mahler’s Song of the Earth (12-26 May) – an eloquent and poignant farewell written by the Austro-Hungarian composer just a few years before his death.

Ensemble Theatre

Although he officially retired as a playwright in 2020, citing health concerns and the desire to make room for younger voices, David Williamson returns in 2024 with the world premiere of a new play at the Ensemble Theatre, which has had an enduring relationship with Williamson for some 26 years.

Sure to be a hit with the company’s subscribers, The Great Divide (8 March – 27 April) is billed as ‘a new comedy with wise-cracking commentary on wealth inequality and human greed’, and focuses on the clash between a single mother living an idyllic life in coastal Wallis Heads, and the immensely rich developer who suddenly sets her sights on the town.

Also set in a small Australian town and an Ensemble commission, the world premiere of Sam O’Sullivan’s new play McGuffin Park (18 October – 23 November) is sure to spark interest, while the season ends with a new production of the late Aidan Fennessy‘s play, The Heartbreak Choir (29 November 2024 – 12 January 2025), the posthumous world premiere season of which ArtsHub Reviews Editor Thuy On praised as ‘both heartbreaking and heartwarming‘.

Malthouse Theatre Company

The 2024 season at Malthouse Theatre offers a range of dramatic delights, with one guaranteed highlight sure to be the season-opening adaptation of Maxine Beneba Clarke’s best-selling memoir The Hate Race (23 February – 17 March 2024).

Malthouse publicity image for ‘The Hate Race’. Photo: Tiffany Garvie.

Written by Clarke herself, and telling the story of growing up black in a predominantly white community, The Hate Race will be performed by Zahra Newman, who plays every character on stage. For anyone who saw Newman in the exhilarating and confronting 2019 Malthouse production Wake in Fright (directed and adapted by Declan Greene), this will be an unmissable piece of theatre.

A remount of the multi-Green Room Award-wining Yentl (29 February – 17 March and praised by our reviewer as ‘a modern masterpiece‘) as well as Wiradjuri dancer, actor, writer and provocateur Joel Bray’s latest work, Homo Pentecostus (10-25 May) are also sure to compel.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

One of the undoubted highlights of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) 2024 season is Chief Conductor Jaime Martín leading the Orchestra through all nine Beethoven symphonies for the Beethoven Festival (19-30 November), culminating in Beethoven’s Ninth, the definitive work to bridge the gap between classical and romantic music, and groundbreaking in its incorporation of solo vocalists and a choir in its stirring last movement.

Chief Conductor Jaime Martín conducts the MSO in ‘Strauss’ Alpine Symphony, Debussy and Sutherland’. Photo: Samantha Meuleman.

Other 2024 highlights include a collaboration between the Australian War Memorial and the MSO, Kaddish: A Holocaust Memorial Concert (31 October), conducted by Benjamin Northey and commemorating the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the first Nazi extermination camps in 1944, and the world premieres of new work from Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO, 2024 Composer in Residence Katy Abbott and Cybec Young Composer in Residence Naomi Dodd.

West Australian Symphony Orchestra

Asher Fisch commences his 11th year at the helm of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) in 2024, making his relationship the most enduring of any principal conductor in WASO’s history. Under his guiding hand, the Orchestra temporarily will farewell Perth Concert Hall (about to undergo redevelopment) with Mahler’s monumental and demanding Eighth Symphony (13-14 September).

Marking the first time the symphony has been performed in WA, this gala event brings together the WASO Chorus, UWA Symphonic Chorus, St George’s Cathedral Consort, Voyces and Aquinas College Schola Cantorum, together with eight soloists and a 100-piece orchestra featuring musicians of the Australian National Academy of Music performing side-by-side with WASO under Fisch’s baton.

Other highlights include international conductors Alpesh Chauhan, Dalia Stasevska and Dmitry Matvienko making their WASO debuts, and a celebration of contemporary cinematic scores including Interstellar and Gladiator in The Music of Hans Zimmer (10-11 May).

Further articles in this series will be published as more 2024 season announcements are made.