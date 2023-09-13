What’s in store in 2024 for the performing arts (part two)

Midway through September and we’re starting to get a stronger sense of what the new year will look like in terms of performing arts companies and their 2024 seasons.

The first article in this series, published in late August, showcased highlights from the likes of the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, Malthouse Theatre Company and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra. Here, we look at the season highlights for the next round of companies to have released their 2024 programs in the intervening weeks.

The major festivals including Adelaide Festival, Perth Festival and Sydney Festival are expected to launch their programs soon (with Adelaide having already announced its 2024 centrepiece opera by Robert Lepage back in June) and more major announcements are expected in the coming weeks from the likes of Sydney Theatre Company, Queensland Theatre and more.

As to what you expect from the likes of the MTC and The Australian Ballet, read on!

The Australian Ballet

‘It is sweet to dance to violins

When Love and Life are fair:

To dance to flutes, to dance to lutes

Is delicate and rare…’

– Oscar Wilde, The Ballad of Reading Gaol (1897)

Two immediate highlights from The Australian Ballet’s 2024 season – which Artistic David Hallberg calls ‘an embodiment of the company’s commitment to collaboration, connection and creativity’ – immediately leap off the page, the first being a major new ballet about the life and works of wit, poet, playwright and queer martyr, Oscar Wilde.

The world premiere of Oscar (Melbourne/Naarm, 13-24 September 2024 and Sydney/Warrang, 8-23 November 2024) will be choreographed by Tony Award-winning Englishman Christopher Wheeldon OBE, whose exhilarating choreography for and direction of the musical An American in Paris is sure to be fondly remembered by many ArtsHub readers.

A promotional image for The Australian Ballet’s ‘Oscar’, featuring Principal Artist Callum Linnane. Photo: Simon Eeles.

Equally exciting is the opportunity to see a major new work from Australian choreographer Stephanie Lake (Colossus, Manifesto) as part of the double bill Études/Circle Electric (Sydney/Warrang, 3-18 May 2024 and Melbourne/Naarm, 2-9 October 2024). Choreographed by Harald Lander in 1948 for the Royal Danish Ballet, Études takes the building blocks of a regular ballet class as the foundation for a celebration of synchronisation and movement. Lake’s Circle Electric – her first full-length commission for The Australian Ballet – will feature her ‘revolutionary use of music, pattern and shape [and] is unlike anything our company has performed before,’ Hallberg explains.

Belvoir

Sure to be one of the theatrical highlights not just of Belvoir’s 2024 season, but of the year, the return of theatrical epic Counting and Cracking (28 June – 21 July 2024) will be well worth travelling to Sydney to see. Co-produced with Co-Curious, this remarkable and moving play is ‘a family saga spanning four generations, a migrant story linking old and new Australians, an exhilarating and deeply moving drama that both shatters and uplifts, and a production that brings fresh perspectives and much needed new voices to the mainstage,’ to quote our review of its 2019 Adelaide Festival season.

Belvoir’s ‘Counting and Cracking’. Photo: Supplied.

Featuring a cast of 19 performers from six countries, Counting and Cracking follows the journey of a Sri Lankan-Australian family over four generations, from 1956 to 2004, and is absolutely not to be missed. And if you’ve seen it before, this is a rare opportunity to experience the play’s power, potency and theatrical magic for a second (or third, or fourth, or…) time.

Another revival that’s sure to move and delight in equal measure in Belvoir’s 2024 season is a brand new production of Holding the Man (9 March – 14 April 2024), Tommy Murphy’s acclaimed production of the groundbreaking queer love story and AIDS pandemic memoir by Tim Conigrave. Originally staged by Griffin Theatre Company in 2006, the play has been restaged by State Theatre Company South Australia in 2011 and La Boite in 2013, but is long overdue for a Sydney revival.

And among a vibrant array of new works, the world premiere of Nayika (A Dancing Girl) (30 April – 19 May 2024) also promises to be outstanding. Featuring Helpmann Award-winning performer Vaishnavi Suryaprakash and co-created and co-directed by Arts House co-Artistic Director Nithya Nagarajan and Liv Satchell (The Grief Trilogy) the production blends solo performance, storytelling, live music and Bharatanatyam dance into what promises to be a compelling whole.

Canberra Symphony Orchestra

From a performance marking the 200th anniversary of Beethoven’s beloved Ninth Symphony, the first symphony to incorporate vocals into classical music (7-8 August 2024) and Handel’s perennially popular Messiah (21-22 June 2024), to a range of world premieres by Australian composers, there’s much to celebrate in the Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s 2024 season.

Paired with Ludvig Van in August, Miriama Young’s Daughters of Elysium responds to Friedrich Schiller’s ‘An die Freude’ (Ode to Joy), which also features prominently in Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125, while Christopher Sainsbury, a composer of Dharug descent and one of Canberra’s most eminent creative voices, premieres an as yet unnamed new CSO commission in the concert Forest Lore (13-14 November 2024) towards the end of the year.

Melbourne Theatre Company

This is the second season to be programmed by Artistic Director and co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks, who says, ‘Season 2024 will continue to build and strengthen Melbourne Theatre Company’s position a step ahead of the cultural zeitgeist, and invite audiences in to conversations about the things, big and small, that preoccupy us collectively at this moment.’

MTC’s ‘My Brilliant Career’. Photo: Jo Duck.

Highlights include Seventeen (15 January – 17 February 2024), a new play by Matthew Whittet (School Dance, Girl Asleep) which features an experienced cast of senior actors portraying teenagers on the brink of major life changes and revelations that will shape their future; 37 (2 Match – 5 April 2024), a new play by palawa writer Nathan Maynard (The Season, At What Cost?) set within the era of Adam Goodes’ war cry and exploring the history of Australian Rules football and its complex relationship with First Nations peoples, and Sydney Theatre Company and Canberra Theatre Centre’s Julia (31 May – 6 July 2024(, written by Joanna Murray-Smith, starring Justine Clarke as Julia Gillard and directed by Sarah Goodes.

The season also includes a new production of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire (9 July – 17 August 2024), directed by Sarks herself, and English (29 July – 24 August 2024), by Sanaz Toossi, a comic exploration of identity through language that takes place in a series of English Language classes in Iran and which won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Closing out the year is the new musical adaptation of Miles Franklin’s My Brilliant Career (7 November – 18 December 2024) by Dean Bryant, Mathew Frank and Sheridan Harbridge, which promises a fresh take on a beloved story that captures the essence of teenage rebellion.

Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Opening with the Australian premiere of rising French star Camille Pépin’s violin concerto Le sommeil a pris ton empreinte and Mahler’s Symphony No.5 (28 February – 2 March 2024) and closing with Wagner’s Die Walküre (15 and 17 November 2024), the second instalment of Sydney Symphony’s multi-year presentation of Wagner’s epic Ring cycle, there’s much to look forward to in the SSO’s 2024 season.

Sydney Symphony Orchestra in performance. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Audiences will also hear major contemporary new works, including Wata by Australian composer Paul Grabowsky, which brings First Nations songmen, improvising soloists from the Australian Art Orchestra and the SSO together for one night only (24 July) and Eumeralla, a War Requiem for Peace by Yorta Yorta soprano and composer Deborah Cheetham Fraillon (11 September).

Alternatively, those craving a celebration of the classic Western canon can take comfort in A Musical Tempest with John Bell (2-3 May 2024), featuring the founding Artistic Director of Bell Shakespeare performing excerpts from The Tempest alongside the SSO’s performances of musical interpretations of Shakespeare’s final play.

Further articles in this series will be published as more 2024 season announcements are made.