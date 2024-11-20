News

15 First Nations arts professionals given significant career boost

Dhiraamalang, the Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program, has announced its 2024 recipients for a life-changing pathway.
20 Nov 2024 11:59
Gina Fairley
Public artwork in gardens in front of art gallery. NGA

Visual Arts

National Gallery of Australia with First Nations artist, Thanakupi’s iconic sculpture. Photo: ArtsHub.

For over 15 years, Wesfarmers has been supporting the First Nations Arts Leadership Program at the National Gallery of Australia. What that has translated to is 122 arts professionals mentored by First Nations leaders in the sector and working with the National Gallery of Australia’s collection and team – to boost their career trajectory.

The program went into a short hiatus after its last edition, to bring in stakeholders and review its pathway for the future.

In a welcome announcement today (20 November), 15 First Nations arts professionals have been accepted to participate in the 2024 Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program.

Tina Baum (Gulumirrgin (Larrakia)/Wardaman/Karajarri peoples), Senior Curator, First Nations Art, National Gallery, says, “[The Program is] a unique opportunity for First Nations arts professionals from across the country to come together on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country to engage with the National Gallery and First Nations leaders in the sector.

During the 10-day program, the group of emerging and established arts professionals – with varying backgrounds and areas of expertise – will be immersed in intensive arts, cultural and leadership development. They will have exposure to gallery operations through facility tours and speakers, as well as hear from industry specialists and former alumni of the program.  

Session leaders and speakers include Wesley Enoch, Genevieve Grieves from Shifting Ground, Dan Bourchier from the ABC and Helen Carroll from Wesfarmers Arts, as well as Wesfarmers Leadership Program alumni such as Paul Girrawah House, Clothilde Bullen and artist Tony Albert.

Baum adds, “With Wesfarmers Arts’ support, this is an opportunity to engage with industry professionals, and each other, to develop essential leadership skills relevant to the arts sector.”

Among the group, each state and territory is represented, with participants ranging from remote art centres, such as Martumili Arts in WA, the rock art and cultural object conservator Warddeken Organisation and Durrmu Arts in NT, plus the major state institutions.

The networking and skills sharing have been vital for the growth of the First Nations arts sector – with the Program’s alumni shaping the future of our creative sector today.

Since 2010, the Program has been a key pillar of the partnership between the National Gallery and Wesfarmers Arts, which has generously funded the Program.

Read: Private art collections with public value – an open conversation

Helen Carroll, Manager Wesfarmers Arts, describes the partnership as “a shared commitment to elevate First Nations art and artists”.

She continues: “This partnership began with the first iteration of the Leadership Program over 15 years ago with the aim to increase participation by First Nations people in visual arts management across Australia’s gallery, museum and cultural sectors. Following the 2024 program, 138 First Nations arts professionals will have graduated from the leadership program since its inception.”

2024 Dhiraamalang Recipients

Group of young First Nations arts professionals. Wesfarmers Program
2024 Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program participants. Image: Supplied by the National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra.

Maggie-Jean Douglas, Kabi Kabi people/South Sea Islander
First Nations Lead Artist Educator, National Gallery of Australia, Canberra ACT

Dominic Guerrera, Ngarrindjeri/Kaurna peoples
First Nations Creative Producer, Country Arts South Australia, SA 

Sandy Harvey, Kalkadoon people
Public Programs Project Officer, Queensland Art Gallery: Gallery of Modern Art, Qld 

Georgia Hoskinson, Badtjala/Butchulla people
Regional Liaison Officer, Queensland Art Gallery: Gallery of Modern Art, Qld 

Nicola Ingram, Palawa/Wiradjuri people
Aboriginal Learning Facilitator,, Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery, Tas 

Carly Lane, Murri people
Curator Indigenous Art, Head of Indigenous Programs, Art Gallery of Western Australia, WA

Shanysa McConville, Eastern Arrernte people
Associate Curator, University of Melbourne, Vic

Shane Nelson, Wiradjuri/Walgalu/Gumbaynggirr peoples
First Nations Leadership Coordinator, National Gallery of Australia, ACT

Madeline Poll, Torres Strait Islander people/South Sea Islander
Associate Curator, First Nations, Powerhouse Museum, NSW

Desirai Saunders, Gunggari people
Studio Coordinator, BLAKLASH, Qld

Summer Sorensen, Darumbal/Torres Strait Islander peoples
First Nations Leadership Coordinator, National Gallery of Australia, ACT

Noah Watson, Butchulla and Kuku-Yalanji peoples
First Nations Learning Facilitator, National Gallery of Australia, ACT

Rodriguez Pindiying Wilson Nalorlman, Thyemirri people
Rock Art and Cultural Object Conservator Warddeken Organisation, Durrmu Arts, NT

Sylvia Wilson, Martu people
Gallery Officer, Martumili Artists, Shire of East Pilbara, WA

Marcus Wright, Wiradjuri/Gamilaraay peoples
Digital Producer First Nations, Museum of Contemporary Art, NSW

Read: First Nations power list: 41 recent appointments making a difference

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

