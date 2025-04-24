News

Shining a light on emerging photomedia artists at the Museum of Australian Photography

Melbourne's future photographers on display.
24 Apr 2025 10:01
Allison Dickie
A red flower lies across the spotlight of a sewing machine's needle and thread.

Photography

‘Flower on sewing machine’ by Kaylee Launder. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

Share Icon

To showcase the next generation of emerging photographers, Develop will display a curated selection of works by 2024 Bachelor-degree graduates from across Melbourne’s tertiary institutions. The annual exhibition features a variety of styles and techniques from the artists of six universities and will be open from 7 May to 16 June 2025 at the Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh).

The curators of Develop, MAPh Senior Curator Angela Connor and MAPh Curator Stella Loftus-Hills, are dedicated to creating a launchpad for up and coming photomedia artists. The exhibition is a celebration of blossoming talent and the future of art.

Connor explains the deeper meanings behind Develop.

Develop is more than an exhibition – it is an investment in the future of photography. By championing the next generation, we celebrate fresh ideas, technical exploration and the limitless potential of emerging voices,” Connor says. “In doing so, we affirm the importance of photography as both an artistic practice and a critical tool for understanding the world.”

Photomedia project, face captured in reflective star shape.
‘North 1978’, 2024 by Lily Hogan. Image: Courtesy of the artist

Loftus-Hills provides some insight into the creative processes behind Develop.

“The artists in this exhibition are engaging in a range of contemporary themes and ideas, such as memory, loss and identity, as well as our connection to place, history and ecosystems,” she says. “[While also] exploring a variety of photographic genres, including portraiture, still-life and landscape.”

Photo media project projected on home.
Georgia Braam, ‘Untitled’ 2024. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

Featured artists include Georgia Braam (Monash University), Sheyda Hasar (Deakin University), Lily Hogan (Victorian College of the Arts), Kaylee Launder (Swinburne University), Anthony Loupetis (Photography Studies College) and Maya Melrose (RMIT University).

An exhibition launch with artist talks will be held at MAPh in Wheelers Hill Victoria on Thursday 15 May 2025. Read more here.

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

Related News

A triptych displaying Japanese women in kimono.
News

New kimono exhibition unfurls at NGV International

The iconic Japanese garment will be on display in historical and contemporary guises.

Thuy On
Bald man in black jumper sitting in red chair in artist studio. Allan Mitelman.
News

Vale Allan Mitelman – a bold and prolific printmaker  

A humble gentleman with a deep legacy, Allan Mitelman's loss has saddened the visual arts sector.

Gina Fairley
de-centre re-centre: installation view of a photographic exhibition in a gallery space. Four landscape orientation photographs of faces of Aboriginal women are placed on a wall in the foreground of this image.
Reviews

Exhibition review: de-centre re-centre, Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery

A cohesive survey exhibition that points to the strong relevance of photographic media within the wider context of contemporary art.

Jo Pickup
Artist Jason Wing pictured sitting in front of art works.
News

Canberra opens Our Story, a new exhibition exploring Aboriginal-Chinese heritage in Australia

Telling the untold story of Aboriginal-Chinese Australia.

Allison Dickie
installation view in a gallery of works made with and on paper. Hazelhurst Prize
Sponsored

Rethinking the medium of paper as a bold contemporary frontier

Thinking beyond drawing, the Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award encourages innovative making with, on or about paper.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login