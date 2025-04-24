Shining a light on emerging photomedia artists at the Museum of Australian Photography

To showcase the next generation of emerging photographers, Develop will display a curated selection of works by 2024 Bachelor-degree graduates from across Melbourne’s tertiary institutions. The annual exhibition features a variety of styles and techniques from the artists of six universities and will be open from 7 May to 16 June 2025 at the Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh).

The curators of Develop, MAPh Senior Curator Angela Connor and MAPh Curator Stella Loftus-Hills, are dedicated to creating a launchpad for up and coming photomedia artists. The exhibition is a celebration of blossoming talent and the future of art.

Connor explains the deeper meanings behind Develop.

“Develop is more than an exhibition – it is an investment in the future of photography. By championing the next generation, we celebrate fresh ideas, technical exploration and the limitless potential of emerging voices,” Connor says. “In doing so, we affirm the importance of photography as both an artistic practice and a critical tool for understanding the world.”

‘North 1978’, 2024 by Lily Hogan. Image: Courtesy of the artist

Loftus-Hills provides some insight into the creative processes behind Develop.

“The artists in this exhibition are engaging in a range of contemporary themes and ideas, such as memory, loss and identity, as well as our connection to place, history and ecosystems,” she says. “[While also] exploring a variety of photographic genres, including portraiture, still-life and landscape.”

Georgia Braam, ‘Untitled’ 2024. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

Featured artists include Georgia Braam (Monash University), Sheyda Hasar (Deakin University), Lily Hogan (Victorian College of the Arts), Kaylee Launder (Swinburne University), Anthony Loupetis (Photography Studies College) and Maya Melrose (RMIT University).

An exhibition launch with artist talks will be held at MAPh in Wheelers Hill Victoria on Thursday 15 May 2025. Read more here.