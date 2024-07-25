News

Wesfarmers Arts’ reconfirms partnership with $2.5 million handshake

In one of the longest corporate partnerships in the NGA's history, Wesfarmers supports learning and visibility for First Nations arts professionals.
25 Jul 2024 14:59
Gina Fairley
Young woman dressed in black looking at art in Aboriginal exhibition. First Nations.

‘Ever Present: First Peoples Art of Australia’, installation view, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki 2023, courtesy Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. Photo: David St George.

In 2009, when Wesfarmers Arts signed up to a partnership with the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) to support, nurture and amplify the visibility of First Nations arts professionals, it wasn’t imagined that it would have a 20-year end game.

Today (25 July), the mega corporation has again committed its support – this time with a $2.5 million handshake that will track the program though for another six years to close out two decades of support.

It is one of the longest corporate partnerships in the NGA’s history.

Dr Nick Mitzevich, National Gallery Director, said: ‘The National Gallery and Wesfarmers have a shared belief in the power of art to profoundly impact our lives, to uplift, challenge and inspire,’ adding that the outcomes have been incredible.

How the money has been spent

Since 2009, the partnership has seen 122 First Nations arts professionals graduate from the Wesfarmers Indigenous Arts Leadership and Fellowship Program.

First Nations arts workers can face many challenges, from isolation to cultural safety in the workplace. The program was developed to arm emerging arts workers with industry knowledge, confidence and networks – and alumni scattered across the sector in key professional positions is testament to the fact that it has worked.

Read: First Nations power list: 41 recent appointments making a difference

On the occasion of the program’s 10th anniversary in 2018, Shane Nelson, the NGA’s Indigenous Programs Producer at the time, told ArtsHub of the team of mentors: ‘Coming from community ourselves, we understand the issues and some of the challenges that people might face coming into an institution.’

Visibility is also a key aspect of the partnership. Over 450,000 visitors have experienced the National Indigenous Art Triennials as they have travelled to 11 locations across the country. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of visitors to Kamberri/Canberra have experienced the artworks of First Nations artists in the collection, thanks to a generous history of acquisitions through the partnership with Wesfarmers Arts.

Wesfarmers “topped up” its support in October 2018, with $4 million to launch a major international touring program of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art in Asia, as a new ambition of the partnership.

Michael Chaney AO, Chairman Wesfarmers, said, ‘It’s both an honour and pleasure to play our part in bringing the art of Australia’s First Nations peoples to our national community and international visitors – this is a most Australian contribution to world culture.’

How the money will be spent for this next chapter

The renewed investment today of $2.5 million will enable a range of artistic projects and programming, as well as professional development opportunities over the next six years. They include:

  • support for showcasing First Nations art on the international stage, including the major exhibition Emily Kam Kngwarray to be presented in one of the world’s most visited galleries – the Tate Modern in 2025
  • development and presentation of the National Indigenous Art Triennial in Kamberri/Canberra and then across the country through a dynamic touring program – this includes the recently announced After The Rain – the fifth iteration of the Triennial presented by Artistic Director and Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku-Yalanji artist Tony Albert, opening in December 2025
  • delivery of the successful First Nations leadership and professional development program: Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program, which plays a leading role in building capacity within the arts sector
  • bringing the international touring exhibition Ever Present: First People’s Art of Australia back to Kamberri/Canberra this September, after successful showings in Boorloo/Perth, Singapore and Aotearoa New Zealand
  • development of education and public programs that use art as a tool to share the cultures, histories and realities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and
  • production of digital content initiatives with a First Nations focus to share with online audiences around the world, including working with First Nations content creators.

Read: The First Nations exhibition drawing record audiences in Auckland, and why

Applications are now open for Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program, closing 6 October.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

