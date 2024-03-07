12 artists offered studios in Sydney’s west

Parramatta Artists’ Studios (PAS) has announced today (7 March) the names of the 12 artists who will be the inaugural tenants of its new studio spaces in Granville.

PAS was established in 2006 and, over nearly two decades, has supported hundreds of artists through a thriving creative community. Part of the ethos of PAS is to nurture ideas and experimentation, supporting artists to take risks. On the most practical level that means the freedom of space to make. This is also extended to peer mentoring and networking. As the organisation’s website states, ‘We empower and equip artists to build thriving and sustainable creative lives.’

With the changing landscape in Parramatta, the not-for-profit organisation closed its CBD studios, first opening up its studio facility in Rydalmere, and now Granville.

The 2024 PAS Granville Studio Artists are Marian Abboud, Anney Bounpraseuth, Celine Cheung, Keg de Souza, Morgan Hogg, Bonnie Huang, Kirtika Kain, Audrey Newton, Monica Rani Rudhar, M Sunflower, Abdullah M I Syed and Ali Tahayori.

They are each being offered a one-year tenancy.

With the artists coming from both emerging and established practices across disciplines, City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Pierre Esber recognises that space can be a career defining opportunity for PAS’s new tenants to develop a studio-based practice, which is ‘a rarity across Sydney’.

Esber continues, ‘Some [PAS artists] have earned international recognition for their work, such as contemporary artist Serwah Attafuah, from PAS’s Rydalmere studio program, who exhibited work at Amsterdam’s Felix Meritis last year and is in the Biennale of Sydney this year.’

Incoming resident Kirtika Kain is also showing in this year’s Biennale at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia. She tells ArtsHub that her enormous work was created in her mother’s garage, and the new opportunity for studio space is welcomed.

Pakistani-Australian interdisciplinary artist, Audrey Newton says she will use the opportunity to make new work for an upcoming interstate exhibition. ‘[I am] looking forward to connecting with the other artists and working in a larger scale space with new material,’ she says.

Local emerging artist, Bonnie Huang is ready to take the next step professionally, and notes that she is ‘excited to be among many diverse and intergenerational artists as we connect and support each other’.

An official opening of the new Granville site will take place in the coming months followed by a program of public workshops, tours and events.

The City of Parramatta also offers six bespoke studio spaces at Rydalmere. The 2023–25 Rydalmere Studio Artists are Serwah Attafuah, Billy Bain, HOSSEI, Owen Leong, Jodie Whalen and Min Wong.