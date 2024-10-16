$1 million pilot program: the NSW Screen and Digital Games Strategy for 2025 and beyond

The NSW Government has today revealed its new NSW Screen and Digital Games Strategy, which promises things like a $1 million program to address skills shortages in the industry, and the development of a working group to respond to industry use of AI.

First off the rank, the pilot program will be developed and rolled out with three education institutions in NSW: specifically TAFE, AFTRS (Australian Film Television and Radio School) and NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art). The Government aim here is to fast track entry-level and mid-career ‘below the line’ practitioners (e.g. cinematographers, sound technicians, editors) into jobs straight out of uni and TAFE.

Looking at mid-career workers and beyond, the Government is putting in place a $200,000 IP ‘option fund’ that will give producers the ability to purchase Australian IP rights (such as those belonging to novels, non-fiction work and podcasts) and turn it into screen and gaming content. This move is to encourage ‘more Australian stories on screen’.

For film festival curators, the already-announced Community Film Festival Opening Night Fund offers $200,000 to support film festival opening nights – for example, the costs linked to catering, entertainment and other necessities for event screenings.

There’s also a handful of significant changes coming to screen governance, including the aforementioned AI response working group, and a ‘priority hotline’, where the Head of Screen NSW will be given the authority to escalate critically urgent production issues for an urgent government response.

The latter is part of the 2025 NSW Screen and Digital Games Act, which aims to ensure ‘film-friendly jurisdiction, reduce red-tape and provide the highest level of cooperation across government with filmmakers to maximise opportunities for the sector’.

For those who have found location scouting for their film tough, the NSW Government is hoping to address that too. It’s developing new partnerships with the private sector to explore alternative options for studio space, including a second Screen NSW studio and Callan Park.

The State Government is also planning to open a new hub for creative workers, tentatively called the ‘Centre for Screen culture and digital innovation’.

The Minister for the Arts John Graham said: ‘Our people, our stories, and our skills – these are the reasons why more than half of Australian screen production happens here in NSW. This strategy sets out how the government and the industry could work together to build on that.

‘While there has been a recent slowdown in global screen production, the Federal Government’s

increased location offset will see Australia gain a greater share of that market. This strategy

recognises the opportunities that brings, as well as the pressure that puts on NSW production

facilities.

‘We have identified ways of cutting the red tape that has made NSW a ‘No’ state when it comes to

attracting productions. Backed by the introduction of a NSW Screen and Digital Games Act, we aim

to make NSW a ‘Yes’ state.

‘For the first time in NSW, we are putting digital gaming front and centre. This strategy sets out a

‘hothouse’ approach that backs existing high-performing producers to support the ambitious target

of 20% compound annual growth in the sector.’

In the realm of games, the NSW Government wants to increase revenue for digital games to $406.39 million in 2027-28. There are two major ways in which it plans to do that: first, by reducing the digital games rebate expenditure minimum from $500,000 down to $350,000. The rebate is designed for homegrown developers and to attract and retain talent to the state, and the lowered threshold means it should be more accessible to a broader range of independent companies.

It is also increasing investment in the Digital Games Seed Development Program and Market Travel Programs. That investment will come in the form of $1.5 million over three years, to support games producers to build their skills and their industry networks.

For more information, head to the NSW Government website.