Arts Workforce Scoping Study interim findings indicate crisis across sectors

Service and Creative Skills Australia (SaCSA) and Creative Australia* have paired up for the Arts Workforce Scoping Studio. The study is a direct outcome of National Cultural Policy, Revive, launched in January 2023.

The findings from this study will be used to inform, and support, Creative Australia’s Workforce Plan for the Arts, and ongoing strategies to address workforce challenges.

Six categories were scoped: Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Craft and Design, Writing and Publishing, Digital Games, Screen and Music. The survey collected data on all kinds of employment – including freelance, casual and ‘gig’ work. A total of 244 completed responses were received from organisations that reported recruiting in the past 12 months.

Overall, this first phase of results identifies that the arts sector is not only dealing with the impact of a shifting economy and a fast-changing technological landscape, but also long-standing issues of precarity, low wages and limited career progression.

The key interim findings

The Interim Findings were tabled this week (14 November). Essentially, all findings pointed to massive skills shortages and recruitment issues being experienced by employers and employing arts organisations, especially production and technical roles across all creative sectors. More specifically, the report identified:

There is a challenge to find skilled workers to fill offstage creative roles, which are in acute shortage in the performing arts; for example, lighting designers (the most acute shortage identified in the performing arts).

Skilled workers are also in acute shortage in the independent digital games sector; for example, game artists, art director/production designers, creative directors and writers.

In the screen sector, a range of highly skilled production/technical/creative workers are being sought. There is a much higher rate of recruitment at the established/senior level of experience, than for production/technical roles in other sectors.

Finance and accounting skills and workers are in shortage across all sectors, except games.

Marketing and communications skills and workers are needed in the performing arts and the visual arts, craft and design sectors, where a range of management and business support roles are in shortage.

Fewer or less acute shortages with communication skills were indicated in writing and publishing than other industry sectors.

What about regions, conditions and retention?

Recruitment and retention issues are exacerbated in regional and remote areas, with higher rates of undersupply.

Front-of-house workers in the visual arts are in particularly short supply in regional areas; for example, gallery assistants, and museum and gallery guides.

Arts administrators/managers in the visual arts also appear to be in undersupply in the regions.

Many are attributing the shortfall to emerging or expanding staffing needs, as well as seasonal or production-specific staffing needs.

A common comment was a challenge around salaries offered and competition with better paid jobs in other industries.

Perceived poor working conditions (for example, low pay or long hours) are a key issue impacting retention in the performing arts, visual arts, publishing and music.

Limited career development and advancement opportunities are impacting retention across all sectors.

While many creative businesses and organisations describe the COVID-19 pandemic as critical background to current workforce shortages with workers having left the sector, few, however, say their reason for recruiting now is needing to find staff again due to COVID-19 cancellations or postponements.

In a formal statement, the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has welcomed the release of the findings. However, Penelope Benton, NAVA’s Executive Director stressed the need for sector-wide changes, saying, “It is unacceptable that those who dedicate their careers to enriching public life through the arts face such low pay and limited career pathways. We urge the government to prioritise adequate wages for the many artists and administrators in roles fundamental to our society.”

Training awareness and opportunity

Over two-thirds (67%) of organisations reported being unaware of the CUA (Creative Arts and Culture) training package. Unfamiliarity with the package was most commonly reported among visual arts, craft and design organisations (76%) and least commonly reported among screen organisations (50%).

The training options most commonly sought are short-term training (for example, skillsets and micro-credentials); a combination of on-the-job training, short-term and long-term training; and more on-the-job training delivered either internally (particularly for digital games, screen and music organisations) or externally (particularly for performing arts organisations).

Digital games businesses are also seeking more training for workers before they join the sector.

The need for new skills relating to digitalisation varies across sectors, with more than half of performing arts, visual arts, music and publishing organisations reporting increased needs in this area.

The most common skills sought are in social media, digital marketing, web development, data analytics and cybersecurity/privacy/data handling.

In the digital games sector, three-quarters of businesses surveyed reported that they do not have a need for new skills relating to digitalisation or AI (75%).

In the screen sector, workflows and occupations are being disrupted, challenged and remade by evolving technology and AI, particularly in post, digital and visual effects (PDV).

Some organisations reported they are exploring AI for its ability to improve efficiency and reduce costs (for example, on administration tasks). However, many are held back by the time, cost or skills needed to embrace AI.

Benton added, specifically of the visual arts, “76% reported unfamiliarity with the CUA package, indicating a critical gap that could be addressed through targeted education and outreach programs.”

Building a skilled, resilient arts workforce starts with education – Penelope Benton, NAVA

She continued: “This issue is compounded by increasing cuts to tertiary arts courses, most recently at Southern Cross University (SCU), which announced its decision to discontinue its stand-alone creative arts program, including undergraduate degrees in art and design, digital media and contemporary music. These cuts limit future arts workers’ opportunities to acquire essential skills and access entry-level career pathways, further endangering the arts workforce.”

“Building a skilled, resilient arts workforce starts with education,” Benton said. “We need to ensure that arts workers have access to training, development and career pathways from entry-level to senior positions. For our sector to grow and meet the demands of a changing world, investment in arts education and professional development is crucial.”

What about meeting diversity challenges of recruitment?

Many creative businesses are making efforts to ensure the diversity of their workforce, but noted the challenges are acute. The report found:

In the publishing industry, which has been noted for its lack of cultural diversity, 80% of organisations reported recruiting with diversity considerations in mind.

29% of organisations in the visual arts, craft and design sector, and 40% of screen businesses reported recruiting for First Nations identified roles.

30% of screen businesses reported using diversity targets.

Half of creative businesses are not recruiting with diversity considerations in mind (52%).

Across sectors, comments point to challenges and perceived barriers in recruiting First Nations people and other historically underrepresented groups, including salary and resourcing limitations, and a lack of applicants with the skills needed.

Benton elaborated, “First Nations people bring invaluable cultural knowledge and perspectives to their roles. However, we need robust support systems and training that prioritise cultural safety and competency, enabling Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts workers to thrive and contribute to their fullest potential.”

Creative Australia has said that the final report, which will include consultations with artists and arts workers, is anticipated in early 2025, and will expand upon these initial findings to offer targeted, actionable solutions.

* SaCSA is the Jobs and Skills Council established by the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations to provide workforce advice for the creative sector.