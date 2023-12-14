A look at NSW’s new 10-year arts and creative industries policy

With pieces moving and clicking into place in a new strategy puzzle since July this year, the NSW Government has released its integrated Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Policy – titled ‘Creative Communities’ – within days of organisations closing up for the Christmas break.

Such timing usually raises alarm bells – taking advantage of sector burnout and glazed attention spans in the mad last-week rush. However, this new policy is largely glowing. And, indeed, Arts Minister John Graham leads with a cross-government recalibration in how we think about – and value – culture and creativity. It is less siloed, more holistic and wildly ambitious.

It is the first time that the creative industries have been folded into an overall strategy for the state’s cultural sector, and the plan tabled this week (13 December) maps out goals and aspirations for that ecology for the next 10 years (2024–2033).

In his introduction, Graham says, ‘These creative sectors already represent 10% of the state’s economy. They are growing rapidly. Research reveals that the creative industries are growing at nearly twice the rate of the general economy in Australia.’

He continues: ‘About half the companies involved in the creative industries – publishers, producers, designers in many sectors – are based in NSW, and account for 10% of the economy’ adding that they are ‘responsible for a fifth of services exports. But Australia has a huge creative trade deficit – for every dollar we export, we import eight’.

More than eight million people call NSW home, with an anticipated grown of another million over the life of this policy. The policy places the sector at around 380,000 employed artists and creatives. He adds that the policy ‘recognises that the work produced by artists and creatives, as sole traders’ and that they also ‘deserve respect and support’ for the well-being they provide for many.

Governments must find new ways to treat artists and those in the creative and cultural economy with more respect.

Creative Communities, NSW Government policy, 2023

There are two key points that caught ArtsHub’s attention, which are less about numbers and more about a head shift that is long overdue and hugely welcomed.

The Minister’s introduction states: ‘When we look back through history at a society, I believe we can judge it by two simple measures. Firstly, how it treats its disadvantaged and powerless and, secondly, the value of its ideas… It considers culture as a public good and the right to participate in arts, cultural and creative activities a fundamental human right.

And second, Graham lays the ground stating, ‘This policy is launched at an important time. Our nation has one of the highest creative trade deficits per capita in the world. We consume stories from other countries far more often than we tell our own stories to the world. Creative Communities aims to change that.’

Essentially, this policy recognises and adjusts those deficits. The policy states, ‘Over the 10-year life of this policy, there will be four profound shifts: in value, scale, focus and settings.’ (Page 31)

Five core principles

The 10-year policy framework is platformed around five core principles. They are largely just pithy guiding statements but, nevertheless, are pitted to place emphasis where needed. They are to:

prioritise First Nations culture

embrace the arts, culture and creative industries

advocate for the value of culture

support sustainable growth, and

take our creativity to the world and the world to our stories.

The 21 commitments

NSW Government’s 10-year policy, ‘Creative Communities’. Image: Supplied.

Across the policy, the Government offers a series of commitments (while we have numbered them here, they are not formally numbered or prioritised). Graham says, introducing the policy, ‘This is where we’re starting, and where we’re heading. This is certainly not the end point.’

There are 21 of them and, like a coming of age, they are where the real guts of this policy sit. They are ambitious, wide-reaching and on point. A lot of work and money will be required if they are to be realised.

Commitment 1: Education (Page 14)

To support NSW children’s education via a strategic partnership between the NSW Department of Education and Powerhouse Parramatta to embed teachers into the Powerhouse Parramatta team to develop curriculum-based learning programs.

Commitment 2: Unlocking spaces (Page 15)

The NSW Government will prioritise unlocking spaces in local places supporting the creativity of specific sectors and communities. This includes:

securing Callan Park for ongoing film production

making White Bay Power Station available for ongoing cultural use, starting with the 2024 Biennale of Sydney

delivering $160 million for cultural infrastructure in Western Sydney, including building a lyric theatre as part of the Riverside Theatres redevelopment in Parramatta, a 350-seat theatre in Campbelltown and a new cultural centre in Blacktown

delivering a final business case for the Roxy Theatre

opening new hubs for artists and creatives in Western Sydney and regional centres in 2024 and beyond, as suitable places become available

working with local councils to reduce red tape for festivals and events to access local spaces, and

ensuring that cultural infrastructure and good design are included in major public housing and transport infrastructure investments, including by expanding the Heritage Floor Space Scheme.

Commitment 3: Western Sydney (Page 16)

To support creative communities in Western Sydney and regional NSW by undertaking to:

invest in the Western Sydney Arts Alliance and increasing staff support

see Powerhouse Parramatta develop a major new, multi-year Western Sydney initiative for writers and writing with Sydney Writers Festival, Western Sydney University and City of Parramatta Council from 2026

deliver a regional arts, culture and creative industries strategy in late 2024, and

support at least four new creative industries/artist workspaces in regional NSW in the next four years.

Commitment 4: Creative industries (Page 21)

To sustainably grow the size of the creative industries in NSW, enabled by ongoing improvements to creative infrastructure. The Government will establish goals for the state’s creative exports to assist and track output against the cultural trade deficit.

Commitment 5: First Nations (page 25)

Become home to a First Nations cultural centre and enhanced cultural tourism.

Commitment 6: Music education (Page 27)

To refer arts and music education to the NSW Parliament for inquiry to assess its adequacy and ensure that opportunities are available to pursue careers.

Commitment 7: Whole-of-government advocacy (Page 28)

Creative Communities commits to a whole-of-government effort to advocate for, to enable and invest in the arts, culture and creative industries, including partnerships between Create NSW and the NSW Department of Education, TAFE NSW, the Ministry of Health, Transport for NSW and other agencies. A role will be designated to lead and oversee this transformation, guided by a ministerial advisory committee, senior public servants and industry advisers. The Government will legislate the delivery of a Creative Statement to the Parliament every three years.

Graham says: ‘This shortcoming is having a real impact on arts organisations and creatives. An interdepartmental committee has identified opportunities for new cultural initiatives. A senior role will be designated to lead and oversee the cultural transformation envisaged by Creative Communities guided by a ministerial advisory committee, senior public servants and industry advisers.’

Commitment 8: Next generation (Page 31)

Supporting the next generation of culture workers and leaders, by:

making it a condition of NSW Government funding that organisations support and mentor emerging artists and practitioners

establishing a Youth Creative Taskforce, including advising the Minister directly

establishing a Generations fellowship, $500,000 investment over five years to support 15 early career Western Sydney music artists to undertake professional development, and

recognising the importance of the state’s universities, the National Art School, NIDA and the Australian Film TV and Radio School to our cultural ecosystem.

Commitment 9: Working conditions (Page 34)

Improve the working conditions and the business environment for creative practitioners, to advocate for industrial relations reform, fair remuneration, gender equity and industry standards. And requiring individuals and organisations receiving NSW Government funding to commit to safe workplace standards.

Commitment 10: Implementing Revive (Page 37)

Endorse and implement Revive at a state level.

Commitment 11: Equal opportunities (Page 38)

The NSW Government will focus on investing in a wide variety of creative people and communities across the state.

Commitment 12: Grow creative industries (Page 43)

Sustainably grow the depth and breadth of creative industries throughout NSW over the next decade.

Read GamesHub: NSW Government to introduce new video game funding

Commitments 13: Reform funding (Page 44)

Early in 2024 the NSW Government will reform the Arts and Cultural Funding Program grant application and acquittal processes by Create NSW to ensure a fairer and more equitable process. The Cultural Front Door service will become operational in 2024.

Commitment 14: Vibrancy reforms (Page 45)

Deliver a second tranche of Vibrancy reforms in 2024, to improve planning, liquor, outdoor and sound and noise regulations.

Commitment 15: Address the gaps (Page 45)

To address these gaps with policy implementation audits and ensure accountability by legislating the delivery of a Creative Statement to Parliament every three years.

Commitment 16: Audit underutilised spaces (Page 47)

An audit of underutilised spaces owned by state, local government and other landlords that could be made available for artists and cultural activities will also be undertaken in 2024.

Commitment 17: Addressing screen needs (Page 47)

Make Screen NSW more independent and strengthen its capacity to serve the industry by shortening investment approval timeframes, contracting and payment terms, and expanding the role of the Board.

Develop a business case for a second major film studio in Sydney.

Introduce a new digital games seed development fund and market travel program.

Provide long-term funding certainty for screen investment programs.

Make Callan Park available for filming on an ongoing basis.

Commitment 18: Reshape music sector (Page 50)

The reshaping of the music sector will be driven by Sound NSW in collaboration with Music Australia. The review of contemporary music has begun and a 10-year music strategy and the three-year implementation plan will be released in 2024. Additionally, the NSW Government will:

legislate a board for Sound NSW, in 2024

develop a business case for a home for music in NSW

review the Entertainment Act to identify ways to strengthen support for festivals, venues, artists, managers and music workers, and

see Powerhouse Parramatta include the Western Sydney Hip-Hop Archive.

Commitment 19: Tourism (Page 51)

To issue a formal direction to Destination NSW – to formalise the state’s experience tourism policy focus to support the arts, culture and creative experiences. Destination NSW marketing funding will be refocused and statewide calendars optimised to show local events and programs.

The report states: ‘Tourism will focus more on cultural experiences. By reaching beyond departmental silos, this will unlock new opportunities to connect cultural activities with and through other government services.’ (Page 10) It adds, ‘The tourism story NSW tells the world needs to evolve beyond the Sydney Harbour Bridge.’

Commitment 20: Festival support (Page 52)

Strengthen the coordination of festival support to properly position and grow the festivals sector, leveraging the industries involved, following the development of a business case for outdoor cultural infrastructure across central Sydney, Parramatta, Western Sydney and regional NSW. Working with local councils to reduce red tape for festivals and events to access local spaces.

Commitment 21: Free entry (Page 54)

The NSW Government supports maintaining free public access to NSW State Cultural Institutions and collections. They have been built with public money over many decades and are the property and birthright of all NSW citizens. The NSW Government will work with regional communities, councils, creative organisations and venues to support a connected network of regional touring. This will involve working with local councils to activate the network of regional halls and spaces.

The NSW Government will measure and establish goals for the state’s creative exports to assist and track output against the cultural trade deficit. Part of the commitment is also reviewing the Entertainment Act to identify ways to strengthen support for festivals, venues, artists, managers and music workers.

To read Creative Communities in full.

In summary: the wins and the warnings

Finding a place in the creative ecosystem, Creative Communities, NSW Government’s 10-year policy. Image: Creative Communities.

There is some language around this report that is really promising – and it is language that feels like it comes from a place of deep consultation and listening. For example, the policy recognises the ‘trend of recent years to measure art and culture predominantly in economic terms’ is ‘not sufficient. It understates the value of cultural activities, objects and the beauty and inspiration created by artists to help make meaning and aid belonging’. (Page 20)

Equally refreshing, this approach pushes beyond the ceiling of government rhetoric addressing a long overdue need to consider the arts beyond bricks and mortar. On Page 12 of the policy it outlines: ‘It is embodied in the clothes we wear, in our homes and the way we live, in the technology we use, the games we play and the food we eat. It encapsulates the extraordinary diversity of our multicultural traditions and our suburbs, cities, towns and regions. It comes to life in art, in the music we make and listen to, the stories we tell, the books we write and read, the shows we watch, the galleries and the festivals we love.

‘The evidence is overwhelming: young children who participate in cultural and creative activities are much more likely to do well at school, find connections and thrive in later life. Finding ways to make participation in making music, art, dance, video or drama part of every child’s education will be an investment in their future and the future of the state.’

‘We also learned during the pandemic, as thousands of musicians, artists, performers and those whose work supports them, lost their livelihoods, that governments must find new ways to treat artists and those in the creative and cultural economy with more respect. This is the first step towards enabling more sustainable careers.’ (Page 15)

This professes a brighter future, one the whole of sector will welcome with this 10-year policy. The perception of the arts as Birkenstock-wearing potters – or nerdy gaming tech-heads or high-in-the cloud gallerists or out-there self-absorbed artists – is no longer valid. Could the Government have finally got it? And with regular updates legislated to parliament, there is a mandated guarantee that the arts are in front of all departments regularly, and not just at question time during budget estimates.

Read: 159 organisations receive four-year funding from Creative Australia

But this policy will need money to deliver. It states (Page 58), however, ‘At a time when social cohesion is fragile and costs are rising, Creative Communities accepts an obligation to find new sources of funding over time. This will not happen overnight. Over the next decade, its ambition will be to see small and medium enterprises grow, and the existing cornerstones of cultural excellence strengthened. Cultural solutions are cost-effective and cannot be measured only on a balance sheet.’

Overall, the policy encourages generational change and whole of community engagement – and the good read in this policy, is that it sounds like there is a “tone of promise” here, after what feels like a past decade of a poorly managed government body for the arts and culture sector.