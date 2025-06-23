Central Coast Studios: plans for $230 million screen production precinct in NSW

Plans for Central Coast Studios, a proposed $230 million screen production precinct on the NSW Central Coast, have been made public, marking a significant milestone for what those involved in the project hope will become one of Australia’s most advanced studio facilities.

Central Coast Studios is one of several proposed sites currently being considered by the NSW Government as it explores potential locations for Greater Sydney’s next major film production facility.

A market sounding process last week culminated in the announcement of a $380 million package to support the screen industry, including $100 million for a capital fund to support a new production facility.

Central Coast Studios is currently awaiting SEARs (secretary’s environmental assessment requirements) feedback from the NSW Department of Planning, following the lodgement of the plans in February as part of the State Significant Development assessment pathway.

Architect’s render of Central Coast Studios. Image: CKDS Architecture.

The team behind Central Coast Studios conceived plans for a production precinct in 2020.

While the team says the project is fully capable of proceeding under a self-funded, staged delivery model, it has added that support from government would accelerate development and unlock broader economic, educational and cultural benefits for the region and the state.

A spokesperson for Central Coast Studios said: “With 10 state-of-the-art sound stages, Australia’s largest water tank, production offices, a training and education precinct, film museum, helipad, integrated hospitality offerings, ample backlot and room for expansion, Central Coast Studios promises to be a transformative investment for New South Wales’ and Australia’s creative industries.

“The Central Coast Studios site offers not only the space required to build advanced facilities, an innovative education precinct to ensure the development of skilled professionals, as well as all supporting infrastructure – but, importantly, the room to grow the industry in NSW into the future.”

The 30-hectare site at Calga is less than an hour’s drive from the Sydney CBD. Central Coast Studios says it is expected to generate over 2500 direct and indirect jobs during construction and operation, inject $500 million into the economy every year, and establish the NSW Central Coast as a global destination for screen, television and digital games production.

Architect’s render of Central Coast Studios. Image: CKDS Architecture.

The proposed studios site in Calga is located next door to Glenworth Valley Wilderness Adventures, a 1200‑hectare outdoor experience destination already regularly used by major production teams for commercials, reality TV and international productions, including Disney’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The area’s cinematic landscapes, combined with easy motorway access from the Sydney CBD via the M1, make it one of the region’s most production-ready locations.

Heath Bonnefin, co-Director of Central Coast Studios, and Developer, said: “Our vision for Central Coast Studios is to put our beautiful region on the map, globally, as a leading destination for film, television and digital game production.

“The proposed studios precinct will not only create hundreds of professional roles in film, television and game development here on the Coast, but will also create a host of new opportunities across tourism, education and small business while future-proofing and showcasing Greater Sydney.

“For us, this is a game-changing investment in the Coast’s creative and economic future.”

Visit the Central Coast Studios website.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub…