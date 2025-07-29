Would INXS make it today? Rethinking the rise of Aussie icons

When INXS’s Never Tear Us Apart was crowned number one in Triple J’s recent Hottest 100 Australian Songs of All Time, the result felt like a homecoming. The band, synonymous with Australian rock success, remains beloved across generations. But while their back catalogue still resonates, the bigger question looms: could INXS become INXS if they started out today?

The answer is likely no, given the changes in the music industry, and withering support for local artists and young musicians.

It’s tempting to romanticise the golden era of pub rock and 80s record sales, but beneath the nostalgia lies a complex picture of how the music industry has changed. From streaming algorithms to shuttered live venues and the collapse of record label patience, the landscape that launched INXS has been reshaped beyond recognition.

Could that same raw energy, that slow-burn rise from Sydney’s pubs to Wembley Stadium, still be possible in 2025? Or has the industry evolved past the possibility of homegrown icons?

The rise of INXS: built on stages and stations

INXS’s ascent relied on a now-vanishing formula: relentless gigging, national radio backing, and long-term investment from a record label. They earned their stripes on Australia’s pub circuit, playing hundreds of shows to rowdy crowds who could become loyal fans overnight.

That live music culture was the lifeblood of bands like Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, and INXS: an incubator for raw charisma and tight musicianship.

By the mid-80s, their anthemic rock had found a champion in both commercial radio and Triple J. At the time, Australian music quotas on the airwaves and a cultural appetite for local content meant a band like INXS could build national recognition before setting foot overseas.

They weren’t overnight sensations. It took years – and multiple albums – before Kick turned them into global stars. Crucially, their record label was willing to take that journey with them, offering creative freedom and investment in long-term development. The ecosystem gave them room to grow.

INXS vs streaming: a battle of visibility, not quality

Fast forward to 2025, and the game has changed. Streaming has flattened the industry. Local bands don’t just compete with their peers,they’re jostling for space with every global artist, algorithmically served to listeners by Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Music.

Today, only 2.5% of Australia’s top 100 streamed songs are by local artists. In 2000, that figure was over 16%. Even more stark: only 8% of the top 10,000 streamed artists in Australia are Australian. And while Australians love to say they support local music, only a third of us actively seek it out online.

For a modern INXS, that’s a terrifying prospect. A young band today would need not just talent, but social media fluency, playlist luck, and international reach to get traction. While it’s true that platforms like TikTok and Triple J Unearthed have helped some artists break through, the streaming economy overwhelmingly rewards viral novelty or established hits, not slow-burning rock bands.

INXS thrived in a market where listeners bought music. Today, discovery is passive and attention is scattered. Their breakthrough single might never have surfaced.

INXS and the vanishing pub circuit

The pub and club scene that fostered INXS barely exists now. Since 2020, over 1,300 live music venues have closed across Australia. Lockout laws, noise restrictions, and pandemic-era closures have gutted the performance pipeline. The once-mighty pub circuit, where a band could sharpen its sound and build a fanbase, has been reduced to scattered, struggling venues.

This is no small loss. For INXS, live shows were everything. They didn’t just test songs on stage, they built their identity there. Today’s artists still rely on live gigs for income, but with fewer venues and higher costs, it’s harder to tour, harder to experiment, and harder to survive the early years.

Even music festivals, once the crown jewel of Australia’s live scene, are suffering. Big Day Out is long gone. Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass have faced cancellations and shrinking lineups. If a modern INXS hoped to reach new fans by playing festivals, they might find the opportunity doesn’t exist.

INXS and industry investment: a patience that’s disappeared

INXS’s success didn’t hinge on viral fame or a one-hit wonder. It was a cumulative build, each album stronger, each tour bigger. That kind of artist development requires industry patience, something in short supply today.

Record labels in 2025 are risk-averse. They often wait for artists to prove themselves through metrics, not music, before offering meaningful support. A band might need to go viral, rack up millions of streams, or build a TikTok following before they see a contract.

To their credit, some modern Aussie acts have found ways through. Tame Impala built a global audience through festivals and critical acclaim. The Kid LAROI went international via TikTok and rap collaborations. Lime Cordiale and Tash Sultana built their careers independently and grew through grassroots fandom. But these are exceptions. For every breakout, there are hundreds of talented acts trapped in the middle, too small to survive without help, too big to be invisible.

INXS, style, and the shifting meaning of ‘iconic’

There’s also the question of culture. Michael Hutchence, a rock god in a leather jacket, fronted INXS. Charismatic, sexy, brooding. Would that style translate today?

Pop culture has shifted toward fluidity and genre blending. While rock never died, it’s no longer dominant. Youth culture now leans toward solo pop stars, electronic producers, and hip-hop collectives. A band like INXS would need to recalibrate their image, or risk being boxed in as retro.

That said, Australians still crave cultural icons. Triple J’s Hottest 100 showed that INXS remains deeply loved. The nostalgia is powerful, but perhaps also revealing. Are we looking backward because we don’t feel new Aussie artists are being given the same platform to thrive?

INXS and the future: is the rise still possible?

Could INXS make it today? Maybe. But the climb would be steeper, the timeline longer, the route completely different.

They’d need a killer strategy – savvy with content, connected to global collaborators, brilliant about grants and export programs. They’d apply for touring funding through Music Australia, pitch to Netflix supervisors for sync deals, and design their marketing around shareability. It’s not as romantic as the pub circuit, but it’s the reality.

What’s clear is that the infrastructure that built INXS no longer exists. The stages are fewer, the money thinner, the attention spans shorter. And yet the hunger for great music, and great stories, remains.

If Australia wants another INXS, we may need to build them the kind of scaffolding we once had: real investment in local content, restored live venues, meaningful industry support. Because genius doesn’t vanish – but sometimes, it needs a stage.

