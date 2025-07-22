Outrage as ANU announces cuts to School of Music

The Australian National University (ANU) is under increasing scrutiny following proposed changes to its School of Music. The restructuring, understood to involve significant staff reductions and a narrowed curriculum, has drawn sharp criticism from the National Advocates for Arts Education (NAAE), who warn the move could undermine decades of national leadership in music education.

One-on-one music lessons have reportedly already been cut, along with the de-establishment of the entire School of Music. The latest round of cuts includes the removal of 59 positions in research and innovation across several colleges. The School of Music, School of Art and Design and Centre for Museum and Heritage Studies will merge into a single school. It is part of a larger Renew ANU plan that has wide-ranging cuts and reductions.

In a media release, NAAE Chair Dr John Nicholas Saunders described the proposal as a worrying shift for ANU and for the broader cultural landscape.

‘The ANU School of Music has long been a flagship for music training, research, and performance, not just in Canberra, but across Australia and internationally,’ Saunders said. ‘Reducing its scope risks undermining decades of excellence and signals a retreat from the university’s national responsibility to champion the arts.’

ANU urged to lead, not retreat

While acknowledging the financial pressures faced by Australian universities, the NAAE believes that the ANU should lead efforts to reinvest in music education. In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellor Professor Genevieve Bell, the organisation outlined concrete steps ANU could take to bolster equity and enrolments, including the introduction of targeted ATAR bonus points for students who have completed senior secondary arts subjects.

The group also called for meaningful consultation with students, staff, alumni and the wider community before any decisions are finalised. ‘There is an opportunity here for ANU to show visionary leadership in sustaining and reimagining tertiary music programs in Australia,’ the letter reads.

Public response to ANU plans intensifies online

Community reaction to the ANU restructure has grown swiftly, with a Facebook page titled Save ANU School of Music becoming a focal point for public commentary. Posts range from calls to action to personal accounts of the school’s impact on students’ lives and careers.

‘This school gave me everything,’ one commenter wrote. ‘Canberra cannot afford to lose this.’ Others criticised the lack of transparency around the restructure, citing anxiety among students and staff alike.

At time of writing, ANU has yet to publish detailed information about the proposed changes, further fuelling concern and speculation.

Cuts at ANU reflect broader pressures in higher education

The situation at ANU echoes a national trend. Since 2018, more than 40 creative arts courses have been discontinued at Australian universities, a decline exacerbated by the 2020 Job-Ready Graduates Scheme. That policy increased student contributions for creative arts degrees by as much as 113%, according to NAAE.

In that context, further cuts at ANU are seen by many as both symbolic and practical setbacks. At a time when schools around the country are struggling to recruit qualified music teachers, some argue ANU should be deepening its commitment to the arts, not stepping away from it.

‘At a time when many students have limited access to music education, ANU should be leading the way, not stepping back,’ Saunders said.

With national stakeholders watching closely, the next steps for ANU could have sector-wide implications. The NAAE has offered to work collaboratively with the university to identify sustainable solutions, ones that preserve the institution’s legacy while adapting to contemporary challenges.

Whether ANU chooses to engage with those suggestions may help determine not just the future of its music school, but the role of the arts in higher education more broadly.

