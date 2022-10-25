Why is there no minimum wage for a visual artist?

If you are a visual artist in Australia it is becoming harder, not easier, to earn a decent living.

As evidenced by arts-economists Professor David Throsby and Katya Petetskaya’s benchmark income surveys there have been downward trends in artists’ earnings in recent years, and similar research by Visual Arts Work shows a concerning number of artists’ earnings are below the poverty line.

According to this data, the average income of an Australian visual artist is $41,683 per annum. But this figure includes income that artists derive from all their sources of income (not just their arts work), and reflects that many artists are likely to maintain several jobs alongside their arts practice.

But when it comes to the money artists make from their art – whether that be from being exhibited in a public gallery, commissioned to make new work or being engaged to present talks or workshops – visual artists have never been part of the standard pay and conditions framework that covers the majority of other workers in this country.

While the performing arts sector has an industry Award – the Live Performance Award 2020 – visual artists have never had an equivalent structure outlining the legal minimum pay rates and standard working conditions for their jobs.

Why aren’t visual arts workers part of our fair work laws?

Executive Director of NAVA (National Association for the Visual Arts) Penelope Benton said the reasons Australian visual artists currently fall outside industrial relations laws are complex, but NAVA’s recent work developing its revised National Code of Practice (released September 2022), reveals how much things need to change.

‘The main reason NAVA is pushing for an Award for the visual arts sector is that there are currently many inconsistencies [in the system], which are making it more difficult than it needs to be for employers, and for artists themselves, to determine appropriate rates of pay for their work,’ she said.

Benton added that even for arts workers in public service jobs, such as local government and state galleries or arts funding bodies, there is no one visual arts specific Award structure for employers to use when devising their arts workers’ employee contracts.

‘There is currently a mix of industrial instruments that can apply to state and national government-run galleries,’ Benton explained.

‘For example, the Art Gallery of NSW’s workers are covered by their state’s Crown Employees Award [2021].

‘But in the Northern Territory, at MAGNT [Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory], they use a combination of approaches. The majority of MAGNT staff are employed under the [Federal] Amusement, Events and Recreation Award 2020, to which the gallery refers to set its own pay scale but, at the same time, staff who started working there prior to 2014 are on a general Northern Territory Public Sector Enterprise Agreement, which has different benefits.

‘And those are just two examples of what is a very complicated landscape,’ Benton said, adding that a dedicated federal visual arts sector Award would resolve these inconsistencies.

‘The detail of an Award would alleviate a lot of these differences and provide a lot more clarity for employers of these workers,’ she said.

How did we get here? A brief history of visual artists’ pay in Australia

This lack of regulation and continuity around pay for visual artists can be traced to the 1980s when many Australian industries were making moves to establish unions, and were increasing noise around their workers’ rights.

At the time, the visual arts sector joined these discussions and some in the sector pushed hard for a visual artist sector union to be created.

‘NAVA was established as a peak body in 1983 and made recommendations for a national union-based option for visual artists in the early 1990s when Steve Cassidy, former ACTU Arts Officer was Acting Director of NAVA,’ Benton explained. ‘But in the end it was not actioned or [it was] decided that no visual arts union would be formed.’

Interestingly, the argument against unionising was based partly on the view that artists’ incomes (which were judged to be derived mostly from the sale of their work) were unique compared to other industries’ wages and pay scales, and were therefore too difficult to regulate in the same way as other sectors.

But in the decades since, the income-generating activities of artists have diversified exponentially. Nowadays, as with other disciplines, a visual artist can be working as casual employees for an arts organisation, or in short-term employment arrangements for a range of employers.

Benton says that in light of these growing contributions of artists who now work in a broad range of waged positions, an Award framework for the visual arts must be on the Federal Government’s agenda.

‘NAVA has just published our newly revised National Code of Practice,’ Benton said.

‘The Code provides important pay guidelines for employers of artists, but it is not a legally enforceable framework – it’s a voluntary set of guidelines of good practice.’

‘So, while our guidelines are important, what we need is something that is legally enforceable so that employers in the visual arts sector across the country can use the same legal framework to guide the pay and conditions of their visual arts workers.’

Benton said she views the Government’s National Cultural Policy plan (due out at the end of the year) as a key mechanism to begin this process towards better regulation.

‘We very much hope to see recommendations in this area as part of the Government’s planned National Cultural Policy,’ she said.

After that, Benton believes there should be further consultation with the sector and the engagement of proper legal and industrial expertise to develop an Award framework for the visual arts.

‘The Live Performance Award provides a good example of the kind of depth that needs to be included,’ she said, while also stressing the need for a set of bespoke visual arts workforce laws to streamline the current patchwork system with which many arts employers are forced to work.

‘A visual arts sector Award would go a long way to resolve the confusions and discrepancies these arts employers have been grappling with for years,’ Benton concluded.