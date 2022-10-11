Why ideas area worthless in copyright terms

Consider this scenario… let’s call it Situation A. An artist applies for a large commission with a high profile arts institution. Their application includes detailed plans of their proposed project. Yet after receiving news their application was unsuccessful, they realise another applicant has been engaged by the same institution to deliver a project with similarities to their proposal.

Then there’s this circumstance – let’s call it Situation B. An emerging artist opens a dialogue with an esteemed curator about their work. Their discussions, which take place over a number of months, include the artist divulging plans for future artistic projects. After conducting these seemingly trustworthy talks over time, the artist sees that one of the curator’s forthcoming exhibitions has used the artist’s independently conceived ideas as the basis for that show.

What kind of action can these artists take to highlight these injustices and secure compensation for their losses?

The unfortunate news is that in legal terms, neither artist in those situations is likely to be compensated for these breaches of trust, nor would they gain rights to be acknowledged as the original creators of the works.

Basic rules of thumb in IP for artists

The IP outcomes in these scenarios come down to the fact that the laws in this area only cover the creator’s work – they do not cover their ideas.

Aditya Vasudevan is a solicitor with Arts Law, and during his time advising artists in areas of IP law, he has seen a host of different cases where the lines between ideas and artworks have been difficult to discern.

However, when it comes to protecting yourself against any kind of IP infringement there are some basic precautions creatives can take to help lessen their risks.

Number 1: Realise that ideas are worthless

Vasudevan says that fundamentally, artists must realise that in copyright terms, their creative ideas are worthless until those ideas form part of a tangible piece of work – whether that be as a drawing, a painting, a script, a musical score or a work of literature (for example).

‘Copyright law doesn’t protect ideas, concepts or facts. It only protects your specific creative expression of those things in a material form,’ he explained.

‘For example, copyright wouldn’t protect the idea of painting a particular beach at sunset, but it would protect your specific painting of that beach.’

Number 2. Documentation can help you

The Arts Law solicitor also said that if and when artists decide to take legal action related to breaches of IP in their work, showing documentary evidence of its creation and distribution may help your case.

‘When you create an original work like a painting or sculpture, copyright protects that work automatically. You do not need to register it, but proof is important when it comes to legal processes,’ he explained.

Vasudevan suggested that in a legal case, the judge may look at evidence to show that you created the work, when you created it, how far you got in the process, and who it was shared with.

‘So, a detailed draft sketch for a painting you have named and dated could be enough to protect your idea, because you have fixed that idea in a material form,’ he advised.

Vasudevan also explained that if artists can show evidence of who their work had been shared with prior to the IP infringement, this could help strengthen their case.

Especially in the early stages, keeping records of who you have shared your work with is a good idea. Aditya Vasudevan, Arts Law solicitor.

‘If someone copies a substantial part of your draft sketch in their painting, evidence that you have shared your sketch with them may help you make a copyright infringement claim.’

Number 3. Think about confidentiality from the start of your creative processes

This guideline is potentially more complicated than the others, because so many creative projects depend on collaboration and the space to share nebulous ideas for feedback and critique.

Vasudevan agrees that confidentiality in these contexts can be fraught for artists, but says he has seen some areas of the arts – especially the film industry – where creatives can successfully negotiate this terrain with robust confidentiality arrangements which they build into key processes from the start.

‘Some script writers and filmmakers tend to be wary of pitching their work without implied levels of confidentiality built into those processes,’ Vasudevan said.

‘But this is unfortunately not always accepted or routine in [all areas] the arts, because people feel like it disrupts the sense of trust in the room and affects working relationships,’ he added.

Ideally, all parties who are privy to a work’s ideas at the first stage of its creative development would sign confidentiality agreements, but as Vasudevan mentioned, this is not always conducive to an optimal creative working space.

The solicitor said that in circumstances where a signing confidentiality documents would interfere with, or disrupt the creative teams’ working relationships, you could always label key creative documents and communications as confidential.

‘If a pitched idea is secret or only known to a few people, and you communicate it in a way that makes it clear that it is confidential, then you may be able to legally protect that idea if it gets misused by someone you communicate it to,’ Vasudevan said.

But the arts sector as whole has an important role to play in upholding an awareness of and respect for the preciousness and sensitive nature of artists’ formative ideas.

Vasudevan said the sector’s willingness to ‘walk the talk’ in relation to standard practises around new works in development is vital to fostering a collective responsibility when it comes to artists’ IP.

‘The more that people in the sector – especially those in institutions who might be offering artists these opportunities – can embed a respect for artists’ confidentiality in their processes – for example through their terms and conditions, contracts, policies – the less uncomfortable it will become for everyone,’ he said.

‘It’s really about normalising these processes, and creating a healthy sense of awareness [in the arts] around best practice to lessen the risk of miscommunications, misunderstandings and, of course, misuse of artists’ IP,’ he concluded.