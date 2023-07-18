Why does Frida Kahlo’s fame outshine other women artists?

The Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA)’s major exhibition, Frida & Diego: Love & Revolution, has recently opened and is attracting strong audiences. One of its main drawcards is modern art icon Frida Kahlo.

But in her lifetime, Kahlo’s work received little attention. She presented only one solo show in her homeland before her premature death at 47 and, during what should have been her heyday, she was best known as the romantic partner of Mexican modern art hero Diego Rivera.

As a pair, Rivera and Kahlo were indeed the ultimate celebrity couple, but without Rivera, Kahlo’s work would likely have remained in the dark.

This leads to a somewhat puzzling question: how and why has appreciation for Kahlo’s work risen to such stratospheric levels since her death? And why has her work, and not that of other women artists of her generation – many of whom also had famous artist-partners – gained the lion’s share of the attention?

A long list of hidden women artists

Kahlo’s achievements as one of the few female modern art superstars have been brought into sharp focus recently as part of some international art news that has raised questions of ingrained sexism in modern art history.

On 6 June, another great mid-century woman artist – this time from France – Francoise Gilot, died at the incredible age of 101 years.

While Gilot’s career has been celebrated by the art world for years, it’s also true that her work has always been overshadowed by her one-time romantic partner, who (much like Diego Rivera) was an art celebrity of the highest order – none other than Pablo Picasso.

In this way, Gilot joins a long line of female artists whose works, both during and after their lifetimes, have remained largely obscured by their male artist partners, who, evidently, were working in distinctly similar artistic styles as their female partners.

That list includes Elaine de Kooning, Lee Krasner, Dorothea Tanning and Gabriele Münter, all of whose work is commonly known only after that of their romantic partners (Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollock, Max Ernst and Wassily Kandinsky).

So why has Frida Kahlo become such a beacon while other modern women artists are still frequently overlooked?

ArtsHub sought answers to these questions from two Australian curators – Tansy Curtin, curator of Frida & Diego: Love & Revolution (also Curator of International Art, pre-1980 at AGSA) and Elspeth Pitt, National Gallery Curator and co-curator of the National Gallery of Australia’s recent gender-focused exhibition Know My Name. Their speculations and insights reveal how Kahlo’s path to fame exposes some deeply entrenched art world gender structures that are still in need of change.

Possible reasons for Kahlo’s fame

Curtin believes there are various likely reasons behind Kahlo’s fame. ‘Number one, I think people are drawn to her compelling life story of tragedy and intrigue,’ Curtin tells ArtsHub.

‘Her involvement in a terrible bus crash accident at 18, which left her bed-ridden in hospital for a long period and which caused pain and disability for the rest of her life… That personal story has an enigmatic quality that draws people to her,’ the curator continues.

‘She was also someone who never thought she would become an artist. She always wanted to become a doctor – but her accident gave her time and opportunity to start painting. So I think, in a way, her tragic life experiences at an early age freed her from some of society’s expectations – especially the expectation for women. And that’s also why people are drawn to her work.’

Frida at ABC Hospital holding a mirror, Mexico, 1950, by Juan Guzman, gelatin-silver photograph. Throckmorton Fine Art, New York. Image: Courtesy Art Gallery of South Australia.

Kahlo’s prominent focus on self-portraiture is also something Curtin thinks marks her out as a courageous figure within the art history canon.

‘She uses her own image to make a statement about national identity and her identity as an Indigenous Mexican woman,’ she says.

‘She exaggerates her eyebrows and her facial hair to make her appear even more Mexican, and she challenges the notions of western beauty that were prevalent in Mexico during her lifetime.’

From this perspective, Curtin sees Kahlo’s work as empowering for women audiences who feel stifled by those same Western beauty ideals that persist today.

‘I think Kahlo’s work fulfils a role for a lot of young women because it challenges the idea of what makes a beautiful person,’ Curtin says.

‘When you look at Frida Kahlo’s paintings, she is incredibly beautiful, but she’s not beautiful in a traditional way that we might see in Western media. But she has an incredible radiance and charisma, and I think this quality of her work appeals to each new generation of young women who engage with it.’

Is it still a man’s art world?

Another speculation Curtin offers on Kahlo’s fame is one that is entirely unrelated to the artist’s feminist qualities. Instead, it’s about her proximity to one of the world’s greatest male artists at the time.

Curtin explains, ‘I think if it hadn’t been for Diego Rivera, we might not remember Frida Kahlo. He did a lot to ensure her legacy. He established La Casa Azul (the Blue House) as the Museo Frida Kahlo and he ensured people like Dolores Olmedo bought her work – he really helped her legacy grow.’

National Gallery of Australia (NGA) Senior Curator Elspeth Pitt agrees that Kahlo’s reputation was enhanced by Rivera’s support.

As Pitt explains, however, women artists who haven’t had easy access to this kind of support have often remained in the dark.

‘For Frida Kahlo, people would have listened to what Diego Rivera had to say, because he carried clout,’ she says. ‘But when that’s not the case [for women artists] and they don’t have a name like Rivera behind them, they can have a much harder time ahead of them.’

On this score, Pitt believes that curators, researchers and arts historians also play a vital role in building artists into household names.

‘When you look at what often makes the difference between an artist becoming a recognised name or not, you see that it’s about the amount of work that people like curators, academics and art historians have put in to exhibiting, documenting and researching them.

‘So I think when we look at Kahlo’s recognition, it’s as much about Rivera’s support as it is about the large amount of interest and investment in her work from curators and academics over many decades.’

Installation view of ‘Frida & Diego: Love & Revolution’, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Photo: Saul Steed.

Pitt contends that these collective efforts by art world figures are hugely powerful forces in cementing an artist’s name in the public consciousness, and Kahlo’s rise to fame serves as an example of how these art world experts can use their standing to enact change.

‘We can use a wonderful artist like Kahlo as an example of what [curators and art historians] must do going forward,’ she says.

‘We must keep investing in building relationships with collectors, family estates and others to ensure that artists who may not have had access to recognition can be more widely celebrated through our work in presenting and documenting them.

‘It’s the only way that we can shift those otherwise male-dominated histories,’ she concludes.