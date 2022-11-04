Why ‘autobiographical art’ is making a comeback

For a period of time in art history, the biographical approach was contested as being too personal, unreliable and biased. To a certain extent this also led to autobiographical art being seen as egocentric and trivial against greater cultural and political subjects.

But in the last decade or so, where the individual (personal) has become the political, where identity politics and systematic discriminations have come to the fore, the autobiographical approach presents an authentic voice to these struggles.

So what does autobiographical art represent for artists in the present day and age?

Australian Filipina artist Marikit Santiago tells ArtsHub: ’A piece of advice that I got in my third year of art school was that you can’t sustain a professional art practice on the autobiographical.’

Coming from a lecturer that Santiago respected, it left her baffled because ‘that’s the only thing I have absolute confidence in making art about. If I don’t make art about that then anything else I make just won’t be as important and significant, or authentic.’

Latinx visual artist and filmmaker Pilar Mata Dupont has come across a similar sentiment in her research into family histories and archives, which manifested into a body of new work on view at the Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA).

‘Early on in my research phases of the project, a investigative journalist and documentary maker said, “Only make work about your family if you really need to” and it’s been like a little voice in your head that mediates you,’ says Mata Dupont.

‘One of the reason why this work took so long to come about was also thinking through ethical considerations of working with other people’s stories that can become a bit of a minefield.’

Las Hormigas/The Ants explores intergenerational storytelling and trauma through histories and memories of 20th century Argentina with a new performance and video installation. By handing certain agency to actors and allowing them to improvise based on their own memories of the script, the work becomes a collective piece that lifts the weight of the trauma.

Also on view at PICA in conjunction with Mata Dupont is Nathan Beard’s A Puzzlement, which he says was ’borne from the desire to locate how my relationship to Thainess might be formed without the primary source of my mother’s cultural influence after her death’.

Nathan Beard, ‘A Puzzlement’ installation view, 2022 PICA. Photo: Bo Wong.

Drawing on his Australian-Thai heritage and objects from family archives, Beard challenges ‘Thainess’ in the Western imagination and explores the complexity of diasporic experiences.

For Marikit Santiago, her upcoming show We Eat This Bread at Fairfield City Museum & Gallery is as much about cultural symbolism as it is about the sacrifices her family has made in order for her to pursue a career as a full-time artist.

Read: Myth or truth: Do artists feel international engagement is overrated?

These works, among many others from artists working around their connections with family and history, have a commonality – a sense of self that is too often defined by others.

Santiago continues: ’When I heard the phrase ”Don’t make work about your family unless you really have to”, I question what do you mean by ”you really have to”?

’In art history, people like me or people with my experiences haven’t been given any visibility, so is now not the time to give us that visibility or make ourselves known that this is a valid experience, and that it’s a shared experience with many people, which deserves to be seen?

‘Artists like myself and Pilar, we are the ones declaring now is actually the time that we have to make work about ourselves and our families … The autobiographical is political because it’s authentic to the person who is making it.’

A shared connection

Apart from the authenticity of telling these stories from lived experience, the power of making work about family lies in its universality. No two families are the same but there is a commonality that can easily feel relatable.

Mata Dupont says: ‘[Autobiographical art is] a way to bring in that culture or difficult parts of histories and the cultural differences that people may not understand at first glance.

’Everyone has experienced family issues … You don’t have to have an Argentinian background or even know anything about Latin America to come to this show and find something that you connect with.’

Pilar Mata Dupont, installation view, ‘Las Hormigas/The Ants’, 2022, PICA, courtesy the artist and Moore Contemporary. Photo: Miles Noel.

Mata Dupont began interviewing women in her family between 2013 and 2016, digging into different stories, which kept on expanding her own understanding.

Perth is also Mata Dupont’s hometown, where her parents, grandmother and many relatives now reside after migrating from Argentina in the 80s and late 70s during its military dictatorship.

She continues: ’It does make me nervous for my family to see the work for the first time and I hope they appreciate the fact that it’s quite abstracted. The stories are through my point of view, and then with three actors who then interpret it in a completely different way.

‘It considers how memory gets fragmented through trauma, but the show is actually really fun and it’s about finding that balance.’

The need for her autobiographical art to balance a rigorous dialogue with family history while simultaneously allowing the work to be inviting is something of which Santiago is also very aware. It’s one of the reasons the marks her children make on her richly symbolic works are so important.

‘I brought my children in to add their marks because those are the marks that I really cannot make, that are gestural and loose, whereas I’m always very tight and rigid,’ she says.

Marikit Santiago, ‘A Seat At the Table’ (Kapatid), 2022. Photo: Garry Trinh.

We Eat This Bread extends from Santiago’s last exhibition at Sydney’s 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, which looked at the biblical creation story of Adam and Eve, to consider the gendered traditions in ‘The Last Supper’.

Two diptychs show Santiago’s parents sitting at the head of the table, and her sister and herself at another. It’s a tribute to the sacrifices that migrant parents have made to provide for their children, but also alludes to the conflicts that arose when she was trying to balance her art career with being a mother.

Santiago says: ‘This migration has ultimately altered my life and allowed me this privilege to be a full-time practising artist and a mother, [but] I’m constantly validating what I do and have to bring my art career up to be seen at the same level as motherhood.

‘Because I’m using the imagery of my children and my family, and using them to represent ideas, [my works] need to really mean something and they have to say something really good. I can’t take this lightly because the people around me had to make sacrifices for me to fulfil this dream,’ she adds.

Santiago says her lived experience of tensions between generations is a common driver in autobiographical art.

‘From a broader sense, as a second-generation migrant, I’m not the only one that has difficulties talking to their parents. I hope that it’s a way for me to connect with wider viewers beyond the communities that I’m personally a part of, and I think that allows my work to speak further than where I’ve been,’ she concludes.

Las Hormigas/The Ants by Pilar Mata Dupont and A Puzzlement by Nathan Beard are on view until 8 January 2023 at PICA.

We Eat This Bread by Marikit Santiago is on view from 12 November – 1 April 2023 at Fairfield City Museum & Gallery.