Why arts marketing is all about being on the inside

Promoting arts and entertainment events, announcements and funding opportunities demands a targeted reach and precision. Success in arts marketing comes from partnering with trusted, industry-specific publishers who ensure messages land with the right people, in the right tone, at the right time.

These niche publishers have built credibility and cultural fluency, offering curated content that resonates with both industry professionals, passionate enthusiasts and emerging talent. For government and brand advertisers, this trust translates into authentic, effective engagement.

A recent Creative Australia survey found 88% of Australians engaged with the arts online or via digital platforms, up from 82% in 2019*. With advertisers competing harder than ever across web, social and email, aligning with publishers on the inside is the surest way to reach both professionals and their loyal consumer enthusiasts.

*Source Digital arts engagement report, Creative Australia

The future of arts marketing is video-led and audience-first

Creative Hubs Group (CHG), launched this year, is the parent for ArtsHub and ScreenHub, which have been leading destinations for the Australian creative industries for a combined 30 years.

CHG is known for its award-winning content and powerful alignment to the industry, and is the recipient of multiple IT Journalism awards for its video series, developed in partnership with Creative Victoria for the ten-year anniversary of Melbourne International Games Week.

Creative Hubs Group is reshaping how government organisations supporting the arts reach creative professionals, as well as how brand advertisers can meaningfully engage with some of the most passionate and influential audiences across arts, screen, and games entertainment.

The recently announced Creative Hubs Group Content Team, brings together its award-winning editorial teams from ArtsHub, ScreenHub and the recently incorporated GamesHub under one banner. This new structure accelerates our commitment to content innovation, with a sharp focus on creating dynamic, video-led formats that will drive deeper audience engagement and loyalty.

“Our ambition at Creative Hubs Group has always been to be a one-stop shop for the best arts, screen and games content, bringing a distinctly Australian sensibility to our coverage of national and global entertainment…we’re excited to build on our existing offering with new products and platforms that allow us to engage our growing audience in fresh ways.” Paul Dalgarno, Head of Content – Creative Hubs Group

Leading this transformation are two highly respected journalists: Paul Dalgarno, stepping into the newly created Head of Content role, and Stephanie Panecasio, taking on the role of Content Operations Manager.

Together, they’re shaping a content strategy that spans emerging formats, deeper storytelling, and new ways for advertisers to align their messaging with premium content and strengthen their arts marketing.

How do you reach a new arts and entertainment audience?

Alongside its content evolution, CHG has launched its new Custom Membership, a single advertising solution for organisations who want flexible, cost-effective reach across both ArtsHub and ScreenHub.

Custom Membership offers advertisers and marketers year-round exposure with maximum flexibility. Each membership includes:

A dedicated Account Manager as your single point of contact

as your single point of contact Bundled advertising across social, newsletters, banners, sponsored content, and more

across social, newsletters, banners, sponsored content, and more Exclusive Discounts on additional media required during the year

on additional media required during the year The freedom to adjust formats and weighting every quarter to align with your evolving goals.

To celebrate this we’re offering the chance for 3 organisations to win a year of advertising via a new Custom Membership. Simply tell us in 75 words or fewer how a Custom Membership would help your organisation grow and reach the right audience, year-round.

Entries are open until 31 August 2026, with winners announced on Monday 1 September 2026.

The new Custom Membership is the best way to keep your brand in front of the right audience all year long—arts and screen professionals, decision makers, and engaged consumers

*T&Cs Apply. Existing members who enter will receive a $2,500 credit toward their next Custom Membership. Open to advertising decision makers such as Marketing Managers, Recruitment Managers, Communications Directors, or similar roles.