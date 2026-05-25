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Creative Toolbox Learning Labs offer professional development for artists in Sydney’s Inner West

Hands-on skills for navigating the 'business' side of your creative practice? Yes please!
25 May 2026 16:13
ArtsHub
Creative Toolbox Learning Labs. Photo: Carly Sue.

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Creative Toolbox Learning Labs. Photo: Carly Sue.

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Why do so many artists struggle with building a sustainable career – and where can they access practical, hands-on support? These questions are the focus for the Creative Toolbox program run by the Inner West Council in Sydney.

Developed in response to the 2025 Creative Toolbox Symposium, the program focuses on what creatives said they need most right now: clearer pathways into audience growth, stronger confidence around the ‘business’ side of practice, and tools that translate directly into action.

Delivered across two sessions – 15 June and 3 August 2026 – at Marrickville Library and Pavilion, Creative Toolbox: Learning Labs combine foundational masterclasses, deep-dive workshops, and roundtable sessions, offering multiple ways to engage depending on where you’re at with your practice.

Building your Audience

The first session, Building Your Audience (15 June), focuses on one of the most persistent challenges for creatives – connecting work with the people who want to experience it.

Creative Business Coach Cat Dibley leads the opening masterclass and spoke to ArtsHub about why the ‘business’ side of creative practice can often feel intimidating for artists and creatives.

‘Artists are trained to make extraordinary work but not to talk about it, share it or find the people who actually want to see it,’ Dibley says. ‘So, you end up with talented creatives posting into the abyss … It’s never the art. It’s that the art is sitting in a vacuum. And that’s fixable.’

For Dibley, the focus is simple: usable tools over theory.

‘I want people to leave with a plan they’ll actually use – not a 47-slide strategy deck that lives in a drawer. A few clear, practical things they can do next week … If someone walks out and thinks “Oh, I can actually do this” – that’s a win.’

Her approach reflects the broader intent of the Learning Labs: practical, skills-based learning that meets artists where they are.

As Dibley puts it: ‘Marketing is storytelling … And artists are literally professional storytellers. The problem is that somewhere along the way, “marketing” became a dirty word. But sharing your work and building a community around it – that’s not selling. That’s what art is for.’

Creative Toolbox Learning Labs. Photo: Carly Sue.
Creative Toolbox Learning Labs. Image: supplied.

Each Learning Labs session is structured as a progression, beginning with a foundational 101 masterclass, moving into in-depth workshops in small groups, and culminating in collaborative and intimate roundtable case studies to unpack a real-world challenge and encourage peer-to-peer learning

As the Labs are designed to meet artists at different stages of their careers, participants can engage at multiple entry points throughout the day.

With more to come! Funding your future

The second Learning Lab, Money, Money, Money (3 August) turns to the financial realities of creative practice, with a focus on grants, funding, monetising your creative practice and exploring alternative funding streams.

Together, the two sessions form a practical toolkit for creatives looking to strengthen both their artistic and professional foundations.

And what’s not to love about that!

The 2026 Learning Labs will be delivered across two focused sessions:

Session 1: Building Your Audience

Monday 15 June 2026 | 1:30pm–7:30pm

Marketing, social media, PR and community engagement

Session 2: Money, Money, Money

Monday 3 August 2026 | 1:30pm–7:30pm

Grants, funding, monetisation and philanthropy

The Learning Labs sessions range from free to $10, with limited places to maintain a focused, hands-on experience.

Bookings are open! Explore the full program now.

Access support includes Auslan interpretation and live captioning.

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