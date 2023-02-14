What’s next for flood-affected Kimberley Art Centres?

The West Kimberley flood in early January was unprecedented in scale and devastation. Many in Fitzroy Crossing lost their homes, and others in the region were cut off from services and supplies for weeks (some are still semi-stranded).

The Kimberley is home to a number of important Aboriginal Art Centres and several of them have endured the flood’s devastating effects. As they return, they are coming to terms with lost artworks, intensive clean-ups and challenging conditions that pose serious threats to incomes and livelihoods.

Mangkaja Arts, Fitzroy Crossing

Mangkaja Arts has long been a hub for hundreds of Indigenous artists in the West Kimberley region supporting artists such as Mervyn Street (a Gooniyandi man), John Prince Siddon (Walmajarri), and Sonia Kurarra (Walmajarri), among many others.

While the Art Centre was closed for the wet season during the flood’s peak, staff have only recently been allowed back in to assess damage and begin clean-ups.

Mangkaja Arts’ manager Liam Kennedy explains that since returning to the Centre on 1 February, they have registered around 5% of the works in storage as being destroyed, and numerous other works as suffering damage in need of restoration.

He explains: ‘At the time of the floods we were very lucky to have a volunteer group of artists and their family and friends, who evacuated many of our artworks. But they couldn’t take everything, and unfortunately water got into our storeroom, so we’ve lost some important works from there.’

Kennedy says the Art Centre reopens to artists this week, but only at limited capacity due to ongoing clean-ups and remediation work.

‘At this stage we’re still uncertain about how many artists we can welcome back and what services we can offer,’ Kennedy explains. ‘The clean-up is ongoing, but we’ve done enough to know that we can reopen some studio space and allow some artists back.’

Read: Unmissable First Nations events in 2023

Lynley Nargoodah is a Mangkaja Arts artist, board member and interim studio coordinator, and says restricted artist access issues are concerning on a number of levels.

She explains: ‘This space is, among other things, avery important place of sharing. It’s where artist dialogue and connection happens.

‘It’s also a space where people can come to forget their worries and feel at peace,’ she continues. ‘It plays an important role in mental health.

‘Some of our artists live up to two hours away from Fitzroy Crossing, and they still don’t have easy access to get back here [due to ongoing flood damage to roads and road closures],’ Nargoodah says.

‘We are trying to get art supplies out to them, but it’s not the same as them being here, making work with other artists.’

Aside from disruptions to art-making, flood damage is posing a real threat to artists’ incomes.

‘Loss of income from artwork sales is a big worry for us at the moment,’ Kennedy says. ‘It’s probably our biggest immediate issue and has the most concerning consequences for our artists and their families.’

Mowanjum Aboriginal Art and Cultural Centre, Derby

Like Mangkaja, Mowanjum Art and Cultural Centre in Derby is a well-established, thriving hub of art-making for Indigenous artists in the Kimberley.

Mowanjum’s manager Lotte Waters explains that although the Centre suffered no major damage, the floods have put the organisation in a vulnerable position in terms of resourcing artists and generating sales.

‘Lack of access in and out of Derby has been the main issue for us,’ she explains. ‘The road from Broome to Derby has only just reopened and there is still uncertainty around the extent to which it can be used. It may be a temporary reopening, we just don’t know yet.’ Previously, the town’s essential supplies were being delivered either by army plane or barge.

‘So, those access issues have caused major problems in getting essential art-making materials in to Mowanjum, and then getting sold work out to buyers, who have purchased online over the wet season,’ she adds.

Waters also notes that flood-related transport issues have led to a worrying sales dip in recent weeks as buyers realise there will be delays in receiving their purchased works.

‘Low sales are definitely concerning for our artists’ income at the moment,’ she explains. ‘But artists here are incredibly resilient.

‘But we actually rely a lot on tour groups who come through in the [tourist] high season,’ she adds. ‘So if the road closures continue into the high season [which starts in April], it will have huge impacts.

‘But there are just too many unknowns around that at this stage, so it’s too hard to say what those impacts may be.’

Flood’s domino effects on Art Centres in wider region

Although there is a lot that remains uncertain for the region in the aftermath of the floods (not to mention the risk of further flood events that may occur before the wet season ends), there are several priority concerns that all Kimberley Art Centres have in mind.

The Kimberley Art Centres ArtsHub spoke to for this story expressed worry around what ongoing tourist access issues to the region may mean for their medium-term viability.

‘What many people don’t realise is that we all operate as a kind of a circuit and collective network of destinations,’ Kennedy from Mangkaja Arts says.

‘If too many roads remain closed, there’s a risk that tourists will decide not to visit the Kimberley region at all, which will result in serious losses for every Art Centre on the circuit during their crucial high season [of visitors and sales].’

As well as Mangkaja and Mowanjum, there are Art Centres like Waringarri Aboriginal Arts (Kununurra), Warmun Arts (Warmun) and Yarliyil Art Centre (Halls Creek), which will be impacted by potential tourist access issues to the region this year.

For Mangkaja Arts, the focus in the coming months of uncertainty will be on driving special fundraising initiatives and continuing to invest in online sales in the hope of restoring artists’ incomes to pre-flood levels.

‘So far, we’ve received some amazing support from our partners and others in our networks, which has made a huge difference,’ he says. ‘But we’ll need to ramp up our fundraising efforts over the next six months and keep building our online sales infrastructure.

‘It’s easy for us remote Art Centres to fall off the radar,’ he adds. ‘But we’ll need to keep pushing for increased visibility in whatever way we can to see us through this.’