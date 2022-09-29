What happens when poets start painting?

For centuries visual artists have looked to poetry for creative inspiration, while poets have been drawn to certain artworks, which surface vividly in their writing.

These interchanges between art forms are for the most-part well documented and widely known. The most famous examples are perhaps the Pre-Raphaelite painters, whose works are often closely linked with literary counterparts (John William Waterhouse’s painting The Lady of Shalott (1888) which references Alfred Lord Tennyson’s poem of the same name, for example).

Though more recent crossovers between painting and poetry are less widely acknowledged. Many people do not realise that famed 20th century poet Sylvia Plath was in fact deeply connected with the visual arts, and produced a range of artworks which offer fascinating added insights into her writing.

Plath was also hugely inspired by Modernist painters like Giorgio de Chirico and Paul Klee, and wrote some of her poems directly in response to their works.

Closer to home, Australian poet John Kinsella is a writer whose work has always had strong links with the visual arts, even if for many years this has existed more in his subconscious than on the page or the canvas.

A poet who has always painted

Kinsella told ArtsHub that when he started publishing poetry back in the early 80s, he was painting and drawing almost as much as he was writing.

‘I was active in the visual arts back then, and I think I have always seen the two [visual art and poetry] as inseparable,’ he said.

However, as Kinsella’s writing career developed the visuals arts fell away, and for decades he limited his art to small sketch works in his private journals while focusing on his writing – ‘the writing took over,’ he said.

Though more recently the poet has returned to a creative process where he is once again being as prolific in the visual arts as he is in poetry.

Kinsella has produced a series of drawings – currently being showcased in an exhibition alongside the work of fellow West Australian poet Glen Phillips. Entitled Two Poets Paint, the show is billed as one of the drawcards of this year’s York Festival in regional WA.

‘In the past, I’d only ever written poems for other people’s art, though I had written poems to accompany my own photography,’ Kinsella explained. ‘But this current series of work I’ve embarked on over the past few years, where my own visual art work is tightly connected to my poetry.’

The exhibition presents 25 of around 70 drawings by Kinsella that focus on his devotion to 14th century poet Dante Alighieri’s magnum opus. ‘I’ve been plugging away trying to illustrate Dante’s entire Divine Comedy,’ Kinsella said.

‘I suppose I’m taking a similar approach to [19th century] artist-poet William Blake,’ he continued. ‘Because I’m interpreting it [The Divine Comedy] through my own poetic practise.’

The results are a series of brilliantly resonant illustrations that are expansive, yet also strictly disciplined in their patterned, largely abstract colour fields. Some works overwhelm the senses with cascades of kaleidoscopic colour and form, while some show reference to recognisable forms like rivers, buildings and the night sky.

l- r: Graphology Dante Inferno XXXI Nimrod & Co. at the Lip of the Well of Hell, and Graphology Dante Inferno XXXI Staring Into the Well of Hell, by John Kinsella, 2022. Courtesy of the artist.

‘There is a sense of autobiography in some of them because as well as responding to The Divine Comedy, they reference things that are active subjects in my life,’ Kinsella told ArtsHub. ‘Some of them are about the degradation of the environment, some are about politics… I mean, a work like Five Mining Thieves of WA – it’s hard not to see the meaning behind that work.’

Ultimately, the visual art work is an extension of my poetry. The drawings are always linked to the poems and they would not exist without them. – John Kinsella.

While Kinsella, who is also a committed environmental activist, is using Dante’s work to highlight some of the perils of our age in this series, these works are not gloomy – rather they are fiery and alive with possibilities.

‘I’ve always tried to achieve a sense of inspiration – even the works that reference states of Hell,’ he explained. ‘Dante’s exploration of themes like greed and power – those states can have contradictory aspects too, and the works contain those ambiguities.’

Writing and art-making: two very different processes

The distinct shift Kinsella has made in embracing the visual arts as an equal part of his creative practise is also intriguing to consider from the perspective of the artist’s process.

The poet admitted that while his writing style can be rather rapid-fire, his art-making process is at the opposite end of that spectrum.

‘These drawings are very time consuming to create,’ Kinsella said, explaining that his technique of micro-spreading his pencil marks on paper is a method that cannot be rushed.

‘I am very interested in the way the pencil strokes are placed on the paper, and I couldn’t create them quickly, even if I wanted to,’ he said. ‘That process [of art-making] is very different to the way I write — writing can be slow, fast or multi-paced.

‘However, ultimately, the visual art work is an extension of my poetry. The drawings are always linked to the poems and they would not exist without them,’ he concluded.