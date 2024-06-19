What a surge in art prize entrants reveals about arts participation in Australia

As the saying goes, there is not one, but many art worlds within the larger arts landscape, and it’s up to artists to find their place and their audiences within.

But lately, there has been noticeable surge in art prize entry numbers, signaling a change may well be underway in certain areas of the visual arts.

Among the most prominent art prizes to see large increases is Mosman Art Prize (established in 1947), which received an astounding 1300 entries last year, up from its last record number of 900 entries (a 30% increase).

The Lester Prize (formerly the Black Swan Prize for Portraiture) also received record entries last year, with 936 entries received, compared to 750 entries in 2022 (a 20% increase). The Archibald Prize received 1005 entries this year, with a large proportion (46%) being first time entrants, and its Young Archie competition also attracted its highest number of entries, with more than 4000 received.

Added to that, many local government art awards ArtsHub spoke to for this story also received record entries in 2023, with growth of between 5% ­and 20% on their previous numbers. For some, their growth has been small and steady over the past five years or so, while others have seen a noticeable jump in numbers from 2022 to 2023.

So, what does this recent growth in numbers tell us about patterns of arts engagement in this country? ArtsHub spoke to representatives from several Australian art prizes to find out more about this surprising trend.

The “COVID effect” sparking more at-home art-making

Among the most popular theories to explain the growth is linked to the worldwide event that changed everyone’s lives forever: the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we know, when the world first went into lockdown, many people turned to their “if only I had time” wish-lists and took up these activities enthusiastically. Alongside baking sourdough, Marie Kondo-ing the house, and possibly starting a new podcast, the pandemic lockdowns saw many people picking up pens, pencils and paintbrushes, and immersing themselves in hours of art-making (some for the first time ever).

For many, these art-making habits remain an important part of their post-COVID routines, and this is one likely reason we are now seeing a surge in art prize entrants across the country.

As Public Programs Officer at Mosman Art Gallery and coordinator of the Mosman Art Prize Althea Kuzman tells ArtsHub, the COVID-19 pandemic has, in her view, sparked increased uptake in art practices and these habits are having flow-on effects.

‘I definitely think that over the COVID-19 lockdown period people discovered a new talent or passion for art,’ Kuzman says. ‘And I think now, we are seeing some of those people trying to break through into the industry more and potentially look for ways to have exhibitions, and art prizes are a good first step to help them do that.’

Kuzman also sees art prizes as low-risk, high-gain opportunities for artists at any stage of their careers, because there is almost nothing to lose, and potentially a lot to gain, if you are shortlisted for exhibition.

‘In entering an art prize, all you have to lose is the entry fee,’ Kuzman says. ‘So, you’re in with a chance, where you hope you get picked to exhibit, and hope you win the prize or one of the smaller prizes.’

Sam Sinner is the long-time coordinator of The Doyles Art Award on the Gold Coast (a prize that also received a record number of entries this year), and she agrees with Kuzman that the increases are partly related to the pandemic, and partly evidence of people’s new sense of confidence to share their work.

‘First, our art prize is an open-call community art prize, so we have hobbyists and semi-professional artists entering, as well as some full-time professional artists,’ she says. ‘And I think for the people who are in the hobbyist or semi-professional category, they were able to spend more time on their art during the COVID lockdowns, and so now they are feeling like they want to take their art to the next level.

‘On the other hand, I don’t think these new entrants are aiming to become professional artists,’ she continues.

‘I think it’s more about the chance to have their work seen, possibly for the first time, and to share the work publicly. So, it’s about them being confident enough to have a go, and then if they sell their work or get noticed by a gallery, that’s a bonus.

‘Essentially, they feel like they have nothing to lose and a lot to gain in terms of sharing their work with others and making new connections.’

Online art marketplaces also making large impact

Another likely contributor to the rising numbers is the growth in online art marketplaces, which are allowing more art-makers to showcase their work to buyers across the globe.

Perhaps the best known of these in Australian context is Bluethumb, founded by brothers Ed and George Hartley in 2012, which currently showcases the work of around 20,000 Australian artists and recently reached a milestone of returning $50 million in sales to artists since its inception.

Bluethumb co-CEO Ed Hartley says a core motivation for starting the business 12 years ago was about democratising the art market and allowing any artist, irrespective of their background and experience, to connect with buyers and make a living from their art.

These aims have been achieved through Bluethumb’s online platform, where artists can list their work for sale, and only when it sells does the company take a percentage as its fee.

Hartley says that while the company’s sales growth has been fairly steady since it started – with an average of 70% compound year-on-year growth – he doesn’t attribute any particular increases to the COVID era or the spike in art-making during lockdowns.

Instead, he sees Bluethumb’s climbing numbers as a sign of artists’ desire to sell their work without need for gallery representation, and the strong interest from art buyers in work that suits their budgets and online lifestyles.

‘It’s really about democratising the space and allowing the people who are making the art and their buyers to be in complete control of the processes and decisions,’ Hartley says, adding that the diverse array of artists listing their work on platforms such as Bluethumb reveals the many different ways artists are maintaining their practices and making money from their art.

‘Some artists on Bluethumb will make around $10,000 a year in sales, which they are happy with because it allows them to continue making art on the side,’ Hartley says.

‘But others are making $50,000, $100,000 or well past $200,000 a year selling on Bluethumb, and those artists are able to work on their art full-time.

‘And that’s what we really love about the platform – it means these talented people, some of whom are self-taught artists, can continue working on their craft and hone their skills. And, ultimately, that focus and dedication is what allows them to have hundreds, even thousands of hours of experimentation and improvement, which compounds, allowing them to reach their full potential.

‘So, I think the online space is going to continue to help artists to build sustainable careers in this way,’ Hartley continues.

‘Because in allowing them to connect with their buyers, it gives them more time to spend on their art, and that’s ultimately how artists develop and succeed.’