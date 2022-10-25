Warwick Adeney steps down from the QSO  

Warwick Adeney, the charismatic long-term Concertmaster of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO), will be standing down from the orchestra early in 2023 after 22 years. Prior to his appointment, Adeney had been Concertmaster of the Queensland Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) from 1989, before its amalgamation with the QSO in 2001. He has been an orchestral player since 1984, shortly after graduating with the Gold Medal from the Queensland Conservatorium of Music.

‘In total I have spent 38 years playing in orchestras, with 34 of those years as a concertmaster or co-concertmaster. I am stepping down now to pursue other musical interests in both teaching and music-making more broadly across the community. I have been considering this for some time and the time is certainly right for me now. I considered it some years ago, but it would not have been the right move for the orchestra then,’ he tells ArtsHub.

Adeney has nine children, all of whom were home-schooled. ‘I have a huge background in home schooling my now grown-up kids,’ he says. ‘I have greatly really missed working with young people and look forward to building up a teaching empire, perhaps also working in schools with ensembles and the next generation of musicians.’

With a new team of Chief Executive and Chief Conductor, and a first-rate Co-Concertmaster who has been sharing the role with Adeney, the health and quality of the orchestra has never been better. It is the perfect time to hand over the baton, even if he is certainly not hanging up his violin.

An early musical life

Adeney always seemed destined for a life as a musician and a violinist.

He states: ‘My parents had a life-long love of classical music and the violin, and we always had music playing in the house. I was the fifth of six children and we were all taught to play violin. I was lucky enough to join the marvellous strings program at high school with my early musical life greatly influenced by teacher, Elizabeth Morgan. She certainly set me on the path of a musical career.’ While still at school, he also played with both the Australian Youth Orchestra and the Queensland Youth Orchestra under visionary, John Curro.

Adeney and three of his siblings trained as violinists at the Conservatorium of Music, where he studied with Anthony Doheny. Winning the Gold Medal gave him an entrée into the Queensland Theatre Orchestra (QTO) at age 24, where he worked under conductor, Georg Tintner. He describes Tintner as: ‘A powerful and strong influence on my development. His knowledge of the Viennese repertoire in particular was second to none.’ He added: ‘The first piece I played with Tintner was Schubert’s Great Symphony, which remains an impactful piece of music for me. That was my first professional job.’

‘It’s hard to imagine the orchestra without Warwick. He is so reasonable, so calm and very easy to work with. Chief Executive of the QSO, Yarmila Alfonzetti

The QTO became the Philharmonic (QPO) in 1989 with Adeney elevated to the position of Concertmaster under Anthony Camden’s leadership. He played many solos, including Vaughan Williams’s glorious Lark Ascending with Sir Neville Marriner. Later he also added Vivaldi’s ever-popular The Four Seasons to his solo repertoire and many of Mozart’s violin concertos, as well as becoming a specialist in ballet performance solos, making him a desirable soloist and leader of the orchestra.

Concertmaster and leader of the orchestra

With the merger of the QPO and QSO in 2001, Adeney became Co-Concertmaster of the new entity alongside Alan Smith until 2008 when Smith stepped down to be the Associate Concertmaster and, as Adeney puts it, ‘I was then on my own for the next 12 or so years’. He and Smith enjoyed an amicable and excellent musical relationship, so he was always interested to find another co-concertmaster with whom he could share concerts and responsibility. Coming from the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Natsuko Yoshimoto was appointed as Co-Concertmaster in 2020 and Adeney greatly welcomed her arrival.

‘Apart from being a lovely person, she is a fine musician and a wonderful violinist, and I have enjoyed learning from her, as I think she has from me. It has been great to sit behind each other at our respective concerts and watch the other play at close quarters,’ he says.

As leader of the orchestra, Adeney saw his role very much as ‘simply doing a good job – leading the orchestra effectively, being well prepared and playing well personally, as well as playing your solos really well’. In his unassuming way, he feels this helped keep morale high among the players so they could deliver their best. ‘I have always tried to be friendly with conductors, putting them at their ease and explaining in advance strengths and weaknesses in the orchestra, and that has worked well,’ he says.

Years with the QSO

Over the last two decades, Adeney has worked with four chief conductors, Muhai Tang, Michael Christie, Johannes Fritzsch and Alondra de la Parra. He says he has enjoyed working with all of them in different ways. His candid view of conductors is premised strongly on how they work with the orchestra.

‘An orchestra is chameleon-like in that they’ll rise to the occasion if there is something to rise too, but will quickly fall into mediocrity if there is nothing upfront. And we all fantasise about keeping minimum standards, but it doesn’t really happen like that. If there is someone crook upfront, then the performance can be pretty crook.’

He speaks enthusiastically about good concerts and quality repertoire. Describing Fritzsch as an elegant and thorough conductor with exacting standards, he says he particularly liked playing his ‘revelatory and beautiful’ series of Bruckner and Brahms symphonies.

‘I have always tried to be friendly with conductors, putting them at their ease and explaining in advance strengths and weaknesses in the orchestra, and that has worked well.’ Warwick Adeney

‘The most challenging solo I’ve been involved in was doing the Brahms double concerto with David Lale (principal cello) in 2013, which Johannes Fritzsch asked me to play. I was pleased to have that opportunity,’ he recalls.

He also enjoyed the Mahler symphonies that Alondra de la Parra conducted, saying, ‘She brought a great energy and youthfulness to the concert platform.’

Equally he shares stories of working with pianist and conductor Geoffrey Lancaster in a beautiful baroque repertoire and enjoyed some memorable Messiahs, particularly those with conductor, Stephen Layton.

‘I have always really enjoyed the variety of playing within the orchestra’, he says. ‘I get as much of a kick out of a pop gig as I do out of the Beethoven Ninth. I’m an excitable person and when I get involved in something, I give it my all and there’s little I don’t like or enjoy. I just love playing music.

‘One of the first pieces we did in the combined orchestras under Michael Christie was the Beethoven Ninth,’ he continues, ‘so it is really nice for me that it will be the first concert of next year, which will also be my final concert as Co-Concertmaster.’

Newly appointed Chief Executive of the QSO, Yarmila Alfonzetti says, ‘It’s hard to imagine the orchestra without Warwick. He is so reasonable, so calm and very easy to work with. His colleagues look up to him as a musician and as a leader, due to the quality of his musicianship. He has probably played just about everything he has ever wanted to play, but he’ll still be around next year and certainly will be playing in The Ring Cycle, which we are all looking forward to. Warwick’s style has been to share words of wisdom with musicians and to be an inspiration rather than a force of nature. We will certainly miss him.’

New QSO management team

As Adeney officially retires, the new management team of Alfonzetti and Chief Conductor, Umberto Clerici is taking up the reins. The enthusiastic and bubbly Alfonzetti has been on board for just three months and, being new to Queensland, her first priority has been to listen and learn, and to understand where the orchestra can go next. ‘My first priority is to push an artistically ambitious direction for the company, to raise the level of aspiration and to be bold and take risks,’ she says.

She adds: ‘The orchestra is in great shape; we’ve got a very solid business with successful concerts and the icing on the cake is the engagement of Umberto Clerici as our new Chief Conductor.’

Clerici starts in the new year, but has already put his imprint on the orchestra with a series of knockout concerts over the past few years and a refreshing 2023 concert program, Sounds like Queensland, which has a distinctly new flavour and emphasis. His message to the QSO audience when he unveiled the season just a few weeks ago was ‘be curious!’

‘My ambition for these next three years is to create a web of interconnected programs in which each single concert has a clear and unique storyline and that develops into a unified arc, embracing the entire season … My theme for 2023 is humanity for, after the past few challenging years, I felt we needed music that celebrates sociality, friendship and community,’ he said at the season’s launch.

Alfonzetti feels that both her appointment and that of Clerici, with their joint energy and highly curious natures, bodes well for an ambitious and bold future for the QSO.

‘We will want to lift every stone and explore every option,’ she says. ‘What we need now is to punch it up, be noticed for being artistically ambitious. My dream is that I can give Umberto all the support he needs to think outside the box.’

These are exciting times for new directions and programming for the orchestra. Yet, it is clear that Warwick Adeney’s personal style, calm orchestral management and first-class musicianship will be sorely missed by his colleagues and friends as he makes his own new musical path into the future. Fortunately, he will not be completely leaving the orchestra he loves and we can still expect to see him on the concert platform in the future.