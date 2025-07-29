Tour de France inspires a surge of cycling-themed art installations and illustrations

News

As the Tour de France Femmes powers through its 2025 stages, artists and cities continue to celebrate cycling’s cultural legacy through public installations and contemporary visual art.
29 Jul 2025 16:19
David Burton
A series of inflatable bubbles celebrating the Tour de France.

Art and installations have become an increasingly valuable part of the Tour de France, such as these pieces by Karl Kopinski. Image: Rob Arnold.

The Tour de France has long been a spectacle of endurance, athleticism and drama. However, it’s also increasingly a site of artistic expression. From bold public installations visible from helicopters to gallery-worthy prints and illustrations, the world’s most famous cycling race continues to capture the imagination of artists across Europe and beyond.

With the women’s Tour de France Femmes currently underway, it’s a timely moment to explore how the art world has responded to the race’s visual, cultural and emotional resonance. While the men’s Tour wrapped on the weekend, both editions of the event have helped fuel a growing body of creative work, from ephemeral environmental art to collectible fine art prints.

Sculptures in the saddle: Public art along the Tour de France route

Public art has become a key component of the Tour de France’s visual experience, with several cities along the route incorporating temporary and permanent installations to mark their involvement.

Among the most memorable was a massive wooden ring sculpture erected in the Joux Valley during a previous Tour stage. Created from locally sourced spruce and designed to be seen from the air, the structure resembled a cycling wheel and echoed the circular motion of the sport itself. Its minimal design was a deliberate nod to the harmony between rider and environment, echoing the Swiss region’s commitment to sustainability and design innovation.

The wooden sculpture in the Joux Valley has become a memorable art installation along the Tour De France route.
Fabien Roy’s wooden sculpture has become a memorable part of the Tour de France route.

In Florence, the 2024 Grand Départ was marked by a striking visual installation near the Santa Maria del Fiore cathedral, created by renowned illustrator Karl Kopinski. Known for his detailed, stylised portraits, Kopinski’s cycling artwork added a layer of avant-garde spectacle to an already iconic starting point (image at the top of this article).

While some artists go large-scale, others prefer the intimacy of illustration and printmaking. British artist Maxine Dodd has built a significant following with her ongoing series of Tour de France drawings, watercolours and drypoint prints. Her style is fluid, capturing the motion and emotion of the race with loose, expressive strokes that mirror the chaos of the peloton itself.

Maxine Dodd's illustration of the Tour De France.
Maxine’s Dodd’s annual illustrations capture the speed of the Tour de France.

Meanwhile, Canadian artist Hanne Lore Koehler brings a different perspective. Her vivid watercolour works often focus on singular moments – cyclists cresting a hill, drafting in formation, or caught in the blur of descent. The emotion and effort of competition are etched into every brushstroke, offering a fine art lens on a high-octane sport.

Watercolour artwork of the Tour de France by Hanne Lore Koehler.
Watercolour artwork of the Tour de France by Hanne Lore Koehler.

Magazine culture, too, has embraced the intersection of art and cycling. In particular, Rouleur magazine runs a regular feature titled Art Cycle, which explores artists working with cycling motifs and Tour de France themes. This includes visual tributes to key moments in the race’s history, portraits of legendary riders, and imaginative renderings of iconic landscapes like Mont Ventoux and Alpe d’Huez.

Tour de France commercial art and collectibles

Outside the gallery, Tour de France inspired art is also thriving in the commercial realm. Vintage-inspired posters by designers like Neil Stevens offer nostalgic takes on past Tours, blending typography, bright colours and minimalist lines.

Posters and pop art that celebrate the Tour de France by Neil Stevens.
Posters and pop art that celebrate the Tour de France by Neil Stevens.

Online galleries like Art Heroes and Fulcrum Gallery curate selections of cycling prints for enthusiasts looking to display their love of the race at home. These pieces range from pop-art reinterpretations to topographic maps of famous mountain stages.

While much of this commercial work has focused on the men’s race, the growing popularity of the Tour de France Femmes is beginning to reshape the field. More artists are now incorporating female cyclists into their portfolios, responding to increasing public enthusiasm and media coverage of the women’s peloton.

Although fewer large-scale installations have been dedicated specifically to the Tour de France Femmes, that appears to be changing. Artistic platforms like Rouleur are broadening their scope to include both men’s and women’s racing, and several illustrators – particularly in Europe – are starting to depict athletes like Annemiek van Vleuten and Lotte Kopecky in their works.

As the women’s race continues to grow in prestige and media coverage, it seems only natural that more visual artists will turn their attention to this powerful new muse.

The cultural legacy of the Tour de France

From rural sculptures to sophisticated gallery exhibitions, the race continues to serve as a rich source of artistic inspiration. It captures not only athletic prowess but also landscape, mythology and national identity. For the artists who engage with it, the race is as much about the poetry of movement as it is about medals and jerseys.

And as the Tour de France Femmes continues to ascend, it’s clear that the next generation of cycling-inspired art will be shaped by a more diverse and more exciting range of stories.


David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

