Three ChatGPT experiments you can try right now

ChatGPT and other AI engines are exponentially improving. The tools offer unique benefits for artists and those running a creative business. However, gentle experimentation and play are the best way to learn how these tools can benefit you.

There are countless of Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) engines – ‘a smart language assistant‘ as IoT for All describes this type of AI model – available. OpenAI’s free ChatGPT is the most ubiquitous, and devoting just 15 minutes to talking to the bot can open up new ways of thinking about how AI can help your business.

While ChatGPT often gets details wrong and you should not follow its advice blindly, it can serve as a slightly verbose, optimistic friend. Not every idea will be brilliant, but it may introduce an idea that opens up something you previously hadn’t considered.

Here are three experiments to get started with ChatGPT, including prompts that you can copy and paste directly.

Ask ChatGPT to double your income in a year

Before you begin, you need an updated CV and LinkedIn page. An approximate idea of your annual income based on a tax return will also help. Attach your CV as a PDF to ChatGPT. If you’re concerned about privacy, you can take your name and contact details off your CV before posting it to the engine. Then, write the following prompt:

‘I would like you to act as a business analyst and financial advisor. I currently earn [insert annual income here] a year. I want you to formulate a realistic, actionable plan for doubling my income within 12 months. When preparing your response, please consider my skills and previous job experience by thoroughly reading my attached CV. Please also consider my LinkedIn profile, which you can find here: [paste your URL here]. Before formulating your plan, please ask me any questions where my answers would help optimise your response.’

Ask ChatGPT to take an opposing position on an argument

ChatGPT, unless otherwise directed, will always skew towards validating and affirming your point of view. It can be constructive (and interesting) to ask it to do the opposite on a topic you care about. It can be anything – including your latest business idea or a political topic that you’re passionate about.

This prompt can get you started:

‘I want you to act as a world expert on [topic of choice]. I want to debate you on [this topic]. My position on this topic is [insert your position], and I’d like you to take on the opposing position. Please provide evidence for your point of view and directly rebut my position. I will tell you when we’re done.’

As an alternative, ask ChatGPT to take on a position you agree with, and debate it as you pretend to oppose it. You may find it can argue your position better than you could!

Ask ChatGPT to generate 10 bold ideas you’d never come up with alone

AI can be a brilliant tool for idea generation, especially when you’re stuck in a creative rut or planning your next project. One of the simplest and most fun ways to use ChatGPT is to ask it to surprise you. Be specific in your prompt about what kind of ideas you want (e.g. a new theatre work, a social media campaign, a book concept or a side hustle).

Then ask the engine to go weird. Embrace novelty. Reject the first five if they’re obvious – but you may find idea number six makes you sit up straighter. Try this prompt:

‘I’d like you to act as a wildly imaginative creative consultant. I want 10 bold, surprising, original ideas for a [insert your project: e.g. solo art exhibition/podcast/side hustle/new play]. Prioritise ideas that I likely wouldn’t come up with on my own. You can be quirky, experimental or genre-bending – but I want at least a few that are viable. Please explain each idea briefly and tell me why it could work. Then ask me some questions to refine the direction.’

