Famous faces: highlights from the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Andy Collis, AKA Sopha Dopha. Oil on board, text on collage, resin, silicone phone case, 15.8 x 8cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.
This finalists for this year’s Archibald Prize, the nation’s beloved award for portraiture, have just been announced. As always, there are thoughtful self-portraits and studies of close friends – Tom Polo has even painted Roslyn Oxley, the Sydney dealer who helped him launch his career with a bang – but in true Archibald fashion, the prize also records figures who have shaped the national dialogue over the past year.
With the help of her children, Marikit Santiago has painted the artist Khaled Sabsabi, hand outstretched in a generous and open gesture. Julia Dover’s My Friend captures Ahmed Al Ahmed, the hero of the December 2025 Bondi shootings, with one arm raised and the other in a sling. Elsewhere, there are portraits of leading cultural figures with rich legacies, including artist Judy Watson, writer Gerald Murnane and art world icons Garrett Huxley and Will Huxley.
There are several works by repeat finalists – Tsering Hannaford and James Powditch are both back to stamp their frequent visitor cards – but also rising emerging artists like Mia Boe (another of Roslyn Oxley’s artists, as it happens).
Here are just a few of the finalists that caught our eye.
This year the Packing Room Prize has gone to Melbourne artist Sean Layh, who makes his first appearance in the Archibald. He was selected by AGNSW’s packing room team for his portrait of Australian actor Jacob Collins playing Hamlet.
While the Archibald Prize takes the lion’s share of the attention, it’s not the only draw. The Art Gallery of New South Wales exhibition also presents the Wynne Prize, for that unusual combination of landscape painting and figurative sculpture, along with the Sulman Prize, for subject and genre painting.
This year, the Wynne Prize leaps from a joyfully kooky sculpture by Philjames and a votive ceramic by Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran to Betty Campbell’s moving Minymaku inma, with plenty in between.
The Wynne also features one of the quiet stunners of the prize showcase, Sam Cranstoun’s study of the night sky with satellite convey, which captures a deeply unsettling kind of beauty.
The Sulman Prize features Noel McKenna, currently the subject of the five-star John Brack x Noel McKenna exhibition at Canberra’s National Portrait Gallery, alongside Karen Black, Gunyi Ganambarr, Joan Ross and Sarah Contos.