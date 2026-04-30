Famous faces: highlights from the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes

This finalists for this year’s Archibald Prize, the nation’s beloved award for portraiture, have just been announced. As always, there are thoughtful self-portraits and studies of close friends – Tom Polo has even painted Roslyn Oxley, the Sydney dealer who helped him launch his career with a bang – but in true Archibald fashion, the prize also records figures who have shaped the national dialogue over the past year.

With the help of her children, Marikit Santiago has painted the artist Khaled Sabsabi, hand outstretched in a generous and open gesture. Julia Dover’s My Friend captures Ahmed Al Ahmed, the hero of the December 2025 Bondi shootings, with one arm raised and the other in a sling. Elsewhere, there are portraits of leading cultural figures with rich legacies, including artist Judy Watson, writer Gerald Murnane and art world icons Garrett Huxley and Will Huxley.

There are several works by repeat finalists – Tsering Hannaford and James Powditch are both back to stamp their frequent visitor cards – but also rising emerging artists like Mia Boe (another of Roslyn Oxley’s artists, as it happens).

Here are just a few of the finalists that caught our eye.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist, Marikit Santiago, Even doves have pride (collaboration with Maella Santiago, Santi Mateo Santiago and Sarita Santiago). Synthetic polymer paint, oil, pyrography and gold leaf on found cardboard, 84.5 x 81.5cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Mitch Cairns, Gerald Murnane. Oil on linen, 76.2 x 66.5cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist, Kaylene Whiskey, Dancing with The Huxleys. Synthetic polymer paint on linen, 153 x 122.4cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Zoe Young, Phoebe at The Chelsea. Oil, synthetic polymer paint and rose water on linen, 203 x 148.2cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Richard Lewer, Iluwanti Ken. Synthetic polymer paint on canvas, 198 x 198cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Juan Ford, Portrait of Chloé Hayden. Oil on linen, 90.4 x 75.4cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Thom Roberts, George Harrison is turning 50. Synthetic polymer paint on canvas, 127.7 x 93.7cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Natasha Bieniek, Self-portrait. Oil on wood, 25 x 20cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Julia Dover, My friend. Oil, ink and thread on canvas, 91.5 x 76.3cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist James Powditch, Once upon a time in Yarralumla – Her Excellency the Honourable, Sam Mostyn AC, 28th Governor-General of Australia. Synthetic polymer paint and paper on plywood, 160 x 240cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Tom Polo, I still thought you were looking. Synthetic polymer paint on cotton, 200 x 160.5cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Winner Packing Room Prize 2026 Sean Layh, The tragicall historie of Hamlet, Prince of Denmarke. Oil on board, 114.1 x 150.2cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Mia Boe, Drifting cloud. Oil and synthetic polymer paint on linen, 152.5 x 101.8cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Archibald Prize 2026 finalist Vincent Namatjira, The Dust Bowl. Synthetic polymer paint on linen, 152.5 x 274.5cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

This year the Packing Room Prize has gone to Melbourne artist Sean Layh, who makes his first appearance in the Archibald. He was selected by AGNSW’s packing room team for his portrait of Australian actor Jacob Collins playing Hamlet.

While the Archibald Prize takes the lion’s share of the attention, it’s not the only draw. The Art Gallery of New South Wales exhibition also presents the Wynne Prize, for that unusual combination of landscape painting and figurative sculpture, along with the Sulman Prize, for subject and genre painting.

This year, the Wynne Prize leaps from a joyfully kooky sculpture by Philjames and a votive ceramic by Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran to Betty Campbell’s moving Minymaku inma, with plenty in between.

The Wynne also features one of the quiet stunners of the prize showcase, Sam Cranstoun’s study of the night sky with satellite convey, which captures a deeply unsettling kind of beauty.

Wynne Prize 2026 finalist Sam Cranstoun, A distinct line of lights, star-sized and star intensity, south to north. Oil on linen, 122.5 x 153cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Wynne Prize 2026 finalist Philjames, Born Toulouse (mk III). Oil on canvas, synthetic polymer paint on papier-mâché, 92 x 123 x 190cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Wynne Prize 2026 finalist Betty Campbell, Minymaku inma. Synthetic polymer paint on linen, 200.3 x 252.5cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Wynne Prize 2026 finalist Catherine O’Donnell, Postcard from home. Oil on linen, 60.5 x 120.5cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Wynne Prize 2026 finalist John Baird, Prehistoric harbour. Synthetic polymer paint and damar on cardboard, 50 x 60cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Wynne Prize 2026 finalist Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran, Votive figure with wooden masks and vessels. Bronze, patina, 33 x 23cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Wynne Prize 2026 finalist Gunybi Ganambarr, Garrapara. Synthetic polymer paint on aluminium, 120 x 90cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Wynne Prize 2026 finalist Sassy Park, Little cries of pleasure. Terracotta, porcelain and stoneware with slips, watercolour underglazes, oxides and glazes, 15 x 50 x 35cm. Photo: Jenni Carter. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

The Sulman Prize features Noel McKenna, currently the subject of the five-star John Brack x Noel McKenna exhibition at Canberra’s National Portrait Gallery, alongside Karen Black, Gunyi Ganambarr, Joan Ross and Sarah Contos.

Sulman Prize 2026 finalist Jessica Nothdurft, Mother. Oil, ink, metallic watercolour and synthetic polymer paint on canvas, 96.9 x 105.2cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Sulman Prize 2026 finalist Noel McKenna, Handmade cotton shirt (deuce). Oil and synthetic polymer paint on canvas, 150 x 180cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Sulman Prize 2026 finalist Karen Black, Hidden place. Oil and oil stick on polyester; custom wood frame, 59 x 78.8cm frame. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Sulman Prize 2026 finalist Joan Ross, I tried to save you. Synthetic polymer paint on linen, 101.8 x 81.4cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Sulman Prize 2026 finalist Sarah Contos, Midnight. Oil on linen and canvas, screenprint on cotton, hessian, tulle, polyester fibre, stainless steel hardware, 230 x 183.5 x 54cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Sulman Prize 2026 finalist Lucy Culliton, Toolah. Artist model, oil on canvas, 137.6 x 137.1cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

Sulman Prize 2026 finalist Gareth Sansom, Dowager. Oil, enamel and ink on linen, 183.3 x 244.3cm. Photo: Diana Panuccio. Courtesy: the artist and AGNSW.

The Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prize exhibitions are at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney from 9 May to 16 August. It is a ticketed exhibition

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