Thinking about aliens – The Blak Infinite envelops Fed Square this RISING

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains the names of deceased persons.

It was mid-2023, and Kimberley Moulton (Yorta Yorta) and Kate ten Buuren (Taungurung) had been tasked with the rather epic project of bringing to life a First Peoples-led free outdoor exhibition, planned as the centrepiece of the 2024 RISING festival – part of a partnership between RISING and Federation Square.

The task was essentially a blank slate, and it was up to Moulton and ten Buuren to work out how it would take shape.

From the star of an idea, a constellation emerges

‘[The Blak Infinite] really came from Kim and me sitting down and asking ourselves, “What are we going

to do with this invitation?”‘ says ten Buuren, Senior Curator, First Nations, at Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co). ‘And in one of the early conversations, Kim said, “All right, well, I’m just going to say I’ve been thinking about aliens a lot lately”.’

For RISING last year, Festival Senior Curator, Moulton curated Shadow Spirit, an immersive exhibition two years in development, which was held in the derelict-chic ballroom and rooms above Flinders Street Station. While Shadow Spirit explored themes of First Peoples’ connections with the spirit world, The Blak Infinite emerged in a different context.

‘It also came out of last year and the referendum,’ says Moulton, ‘and also loving the work of artists like Tony Albert, and the way he subverts history and politics through humour. It got me thinking around this idea of alienation and feeling alien in your own country. And then referencing back into [Albert’s] earlier work that he’s done.’

Since that initial conversation, what has emerged is a program of immersive art, talks, films and a children’s program of creative workshops. Animated works include newly commissioned large-scale projections by Tarryn Love (Gunditjmara, Keerray Woorroong) featuring slippery glowing eels and floating ancient spirits, which light up Federation Square’s buildings each night.

Tarryn Love’s ‘ngaka – look here’. Photo: Matt Irwin.

A daytime and nighttime version of speculative fiction poetry by writer Ellen van Neerven (Mununjali Yugambeh and Dutch) is animated on the Big Screen.

Wander through to the Atrium, and you’ll find suspended alien spaceships with silhouetted humans being beamed up by Tony Albert (Girramay, Yidinji and Kuku Yalanji) and collaborator ENOKi (Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta). Large light boxes are scattered throughout the Square, featuring artwork by Michael Cook (Bidjara) of alien creatures invading England.

At the entry to the Square, more lightboxes sit, featuring digital prints of Kait James’ (Wadawurrung) multimedia pieces that rework 70s kitsch “Aboriginalia”. Prominently along Swanston Street, a huge lightbox sits with the pop-art inspired work of the late Josh Muir (Gunditjmara, Yorta Yorta and Barkindji), a bold ‘Outer Space’ emblazoned across it.

Walking further into the Square, visitors will find a khaki green tent, the site for Richard Bell’s (Kamilaroi, Kooma, Jiman and Gurang Gurang) EMBASSY – a work that has toured all over the world, including to Tate Modern in the UK – inspired by the original Aboriginal Tent Embassy set up in Canberra in 1972 by Aboriginal land rights advocates.

During RISING, EMBASSY will become a place for films and conversations, inviting First Peoples writers, artists and activists and other guests.

‘We’re describing [the program] as a constellation,’ says ten Buuren, ‘so all of the works individually are significant and important, but then when they come together, they create a constellation that speaks to the way that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have made work, handed down stories, protested, spoken up and made connections with one another.

‘All of those things have been done here for generations and generations. Connecting artworks like EMBASSY, which emerged out of protest and continues that legacy, with works that come from a young person’s perspective, talking about the importance of the eels and the importance of the stories handed down through generations.

L-R: Kimberley Moulton and Kate ten Buuren, in front of Richard Bell’s ‘EMBASSY’. Photo: TJ Garvie.

‘All of that contributes to the broader constellation of who we are as Indigenous people, the different ways that we practise and make things, and tell stories,’ she adds.

Aliens in the Atrium

Tony Albert is a Brisbane-based cross-media artist, whose previous work has featured classic aliens and spaceships, reminiscent of 50s era sci-fi comics or current day emojis – those big-headed green fellas in flying saucers.

‘For me,’ says Albert, ‘the idea of the alien always represented this idea of otherness, of misrepresentation, of the tangent between the visible and invisible. And my first real encounter was when I was heavily looking at the idea of language, and I kept coming across the word “alien” in reference to Indigenous people within this anthropological context. And it really struck me how language is so important.

‘I became really fascinated with the idea that the term “alien” actually means anything foreign, and [yet] how the word was attached to Indigenous people.’

For The Blak Infinite, Albert has worked with local Naarm-based artist ENOKi, to bring to life a full takeover of The Atrium at Federation Square – complete with large-scale suspended spaceships, an installation of his work Crop Circles in Yogya #5 on the exterior of The Atrium, and a program of free creative workshops for children.

One of Albert’s requests, as part of his involvement with The Blak Infinite, was the opportunity to bring on board a younger artist, whom he could mentor as part of the project. In an era of funding challenges for artists, it’s a rare thing to see, but one that was important to Albert.

‘My start in the art world was because of incredible people and mentors that I had,’ he says. ‘Richard Bell was one of them. I feel so privileged to have had people looking out for me and willing to push my creativity further and support me.

‘At this point in my career, I’m on a number of boards and have different roles and responsibilities, and one of those is to look at opportunities I get and use that platform to raise awareness – particularly for younger or more emerging artists.’

Ellen van Neervan’s ‘Shoutlines’, installation image. The Blak Infinite, RISING. Photo: James Henry.

ENOKi is a Melbourne-based artist who, like Albert, works in cross-media, their art featuring vibrant

colours and details taken from Victorian native flora, fauna and landscapes, as well as pop culture

references. Their work explores ideas of identity, and what it means to be non-binary, black and queer in Australia.

In 2022, ENOKi was involved with RISING Festival, creating a large-scale digital artwork to wrap a tram for the Art Trams project, but they say working with Albert was a whole new experience.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

‘[Kimberley Moulton and Kate ten Buuren] approached me, and asked if I would be interested in being mentored by Tony Albert for RISING. And I was like, “What the hell? This is insane.” Tony told me, “Oh, you get to design a spaceship.” I wanted to have my piece look similar [to Tony’s] but also different. I did not want it to be so out of context that it looked like it wasn’t a part of the whole exhibition or installation work.

‘So, I made mine look similar, but I also used the colours that I’ve used in my own art practice, and even some of my own little line work to give it my own little twist.’

How to curate a public square

Filling up an enormous public precinct across two weeks of a festival like RISING is no easy task – and

at the forefront of Moulton’s and ten Buuren’s minds when curating the program was what was going

to work in the space, and for the audience.

‘Fed Square is such a significant civic space that’s used in multiple different ways daily,’ says Moulton. ‘Kate and I really thought very hard about what that experience is in terms of walking through the work, the conceptual links with the work, but also how we can make this available to as many people as possible and for them to be able to engage with that.

‘Tony [Albert]’s work is pretty much 24 hours for the whole festival, as are the light boxes, of course.

Richard [Bell]’s work is activated every Saturday, with multiple speakers on the one day. People can

just come and sit down, have a cup of coffee and listen, and come in and out as they please. There’s

no prescriptive way to experience the works or how people want to be in the space.’

Imagining alternative futures

One of the themes of The Blak Infinite is exploring First Peoples’ futures – through conversations on

Aboriginal rights that will form part of the program in EMBASSY, and the two newly commissioned

speculative poetry works that will appear on the Big Screen by writer Ellen van Neerven.

‘We can’t ignore the things that are happening in the world. We couldn’t put on a show and not talk

about the realities we are living,’ says ten Buuren.

‘Last year we had the referendum, which I feel like has only further emboldened racism in this country and people to act on their racism. We’re also living through witnessing a genocide happening in Palestine. As Indigenous people we have a strong resonance with anyone who’s experiencing oppression and colonial violence, because we experience that.’

Josh Muir’s ‘Bellow with Pride Don’t Hide’. Photo: James Henry.

‘[The Blak Infinite] is gesturing at the possibilities of the world. But in order to talk about what’s possible for us, we also need to talk about the issues that impede us from realising what we’ve envisioned.

‘Writing poetry and speculative fiction and making art are powerful tools in creating, structuring or

imagining something that doesn’t yet exist, but could, hopefully. Imagination is such an important tool that we have, and artists just have this incredible capacity to tap into that imagination to show us what’s possible, to show us that the world that we see immediately around us doesn’t need to be this way.

Blak humour

Walking through the Square for The Blak Infinite, it is hard not to be struck by the overt sense of humour in the works. The hyper-real images of kangaroos with laser beams for eyes striking down a terrified public in the streets of England. The slogan ‘TAKE ME TO YOUR WEAVER’ across Kait James’ images of brightly repurposed kitsch Aboriginalia.

‘Humour has been a survival mechanism for Aboriginal communities for a long time,’ says Moulton. ‘It’s an entry point to try and understand something in a different way – an open invitation to engage with the work. And I think our communities and our artists are really funny people. There’s a lot of humour and clever subversion of language. “Blak” is something that [the late] Destiny Deacon coined many years ago in wanting to subvert that language and take the “C” out. And that’s been really embraced by the community. It’s a new way of identifying that it’s also self-autonomous, and that’s an important part of humour as well. So, I think it’s just part of our culture as well as having serious conversations is.’

A total Blak-out

The opportunity that The Blak Infinite offers to the public, says ten Buuren, is to see and experience

contemporary First Peoples’ art, in a welcoming and accessible space – open every day throughout

the Festival.

‘There’s such a range of audience that comes through the Square,’ says ten Buuren. ‘Whether that’s

school groups on an excursion, people visiting the city for the first time or people that live in the area that may not necessarily engage with Aboriginal art on an everyday level – and that they’re going to be able to witness the breadth and diversity of our practices is really exciting.

‘It also says to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiences that they’re welcome here and that this is a space for us. And to do that in the heart of the city where art and political movements have always been prevalent, is significant.

‘Public space is not always inviting or safe for Aboriginal people or other marginalised people, and I think to have these works in the public to take up that space, it’s essentially like a Blak-out of Fed Square for the whole of RISING Festival. It just says that this is a space for us, and our voices are centred in this space while it’s on.’

-L: Tony Albert and collaborator ENOKi, in front of ‘BEAM ME UP: The Art of Abduction’. Photo: James Henry.

Towards The Blak Infinite

And what is The Blak Infinite?

‘It was really important to Kate and me to have a program and a project that spoke to the excellence of our people,’ says Moulton. ‘The Blak Infinite, it is a positive affirmation. It is about the infinite possibilities of our people, the infinite political strength, the infinite stories of stars and connection to Country that we have, and really shaping it in that way that is positive, but also a way for non-Indigenous people to connect and to respect and enjoy our incredible arts as well.’

And also – aliens are cool, right? People are into aliens.

‘Aliens are cool,’ agrees Moulton. ‘And I know so many mobs that are so into alien stories. My dad [artist Murray Moulton] was one of them. I don’t know, he just loved the mystery of it all, I think. And the fact that we’re not alone in this universe. There’s this colonial kind of thinking around what possession means and what power means, and that the man – the white man often – is the most important thing, where actually we know that’s not true, and there’s more to life than what we know on this earth.

‘And there are many stories that speak to that in our culture. I think that’s probably part of that interest in aliens for my dad, and I know a lot of other mob too. But it’s also just leaning into popular culture – our artists are so good at that. Tony [Albert] is so brilliant at that.

‘It’s bringing in the contemporary, that’s what it’s about as well. And this is Indigenous art, this is what Aboriginal art is. There are multiple truths. There are multiple ways that our communities connect and communicate, and popular culture is one of them.’

The Blak Infinite is on at Fed Square for RISING from 1-16 June 2024.

This article was originally published by Fed Square.