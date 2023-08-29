Theatre show tackles the tricky subject of consent education  

Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken are the brains behind a new theatre production that seeks to explore issues around sexual consent and examine what makes for healthy relationships. YES YES YES has been described as: ‘a funny, generous and innovative piece of contemporary theatre that speaks directly to some of the most pressing issues young people face today’.

Bishop was studying in the US when the issue of rape culture was being both badly managed and strongly debated on university campuses. She tells ArtsHub: ‘I became very passionate about wanting to explore these issues and made a piece of theatre called Jane Doe about rape culture that I toured to colleges in the US when I was doing my masters. On my return to Aotearoa New Zealand, I met Karin, who was both a lawyer and actor and, at the time, was doing sexual violence prevention work in high schools. I was interested in the same themes and values and we just connected.’

McCracken says: ‘We both had a particular interest in gender violence and sexual violence prevention, and I also have an interest in the criminal justice system.’

They subsequently developed Jane Doe into a local version with McCracken as performer and Bishop as director. They toured it around Aotearoa New Zealand, then took it to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and also to Australia.

McCracken tells ArtsHub: ‘The response to Jane Doe was really positive and many people suggested that we should take that work into schools for younger people. But having a background in sexual violence prevention work, I was aware that research showed that this work would not be so effective for that age group. We needed to look at something more positive that included input from the students themselves.’

Creating YES YES YES

Bishop and McCracken, as co-creators, were certain that the new show would resonate best by being built from the ground up, working with local teenagers and sexual abuse prevention experts. Bishop says: ‘We were exposing the problem with Jane Doe, but not actually creating the solution. We knew we wanted to create honesty and the intensity of truth and realised that we needed to create a bespoke piece for high school students or young people that was solely about consent.’

McCracken adds: ‘I think that theatre is a fantastic vehicle to talk about these things outside of a classroom. And it’s a specific vehicle to use to talk about things emotionally that might not be appropriate to talk about in a classroom setting. There’s a gap there that we felt we could fill with a work about consent.’

Keen to support the work of Bishop and McCracken following their success with Jane Doe, Auckland Live decided to commission YES YES YES in 2017. Working with advisers from Rape Prevention Education and assisted by students from two Auckland secondary schools, Bishop and McCracken then fleshed out a storyline.

Karin McCracken in ‘YES YES YES’. Photo: Jinki Cambrouero.

McCracken says: ‘We just started making it. And I guess the most important part of the process was probably working with a group of high school students. We would bring material to them that we’d written, and I’d present my monologues. They would give us feedback on whether they felt it relevant, appropriate and useful. And then we’d rework it from there. At the end of the process, we did video interviews with a bunch of students, and those are the verbatim interviews used in the show.’

As part of the development process, YES YES YES was given a two-night showing in 2018 at the Auckland Town Hall’s Concert Chamber for students from the two high schools, which elicited overwhelmingly positive feedback from teachers and students alike. Auckland Live then programmed YES YES YES to be the first show in its 2019 Secondary Schools Theatre Program.

The style and format of YES YES YES

YES YES YES is a 60-minute show created for and with direct input from teenagers. It explores healthy and respectful relationships, consent and sex, using humour while presenting some very recognisable scenarios. Blending audience interaction with a performance by McCracken, it is designed to be part confessional, part documentary and part an open conversation. The introduction of verbatim dialogue from both McCracken and student interviews makes the work conversational and inclusive.

It takes the premise of two interwoven stories at the same party. One couple, Karin and Tom (based on McCracken’s own experience), have a positive experience and she recounts this in her opening and gently humorous monologue. The other couple, Jamie and Ari (fictional characters who are deliberately gender neutral), have a different experience, and the play explores those two contrasting stories.

McCracken says: ‘Jamie and Ari’s story is the most common story that we’re hearing. It’s not black and white, but it’s clear an assault takes place. Part of what we try to do is bust those myths around what an actual assault looks like. A big part, that’s often missing from how we talk about consent and healthy sexual relationships, is pleasure and fun.’ She adds: ‘Our effort with YES YES YES was to make a skills-based show that really spoke to young people rather than at them or down to them.’

Karin McCracken in ‘YES YES YES’. Photo: Megan Goldman.

Bishop says: ‘We were really focused on teaching values and the skills of consent, opening up young people to the idea that they already have the skills and just need to deploy them. We invite young people in the audience to come on stage and read conversations that have happened – stories from others – as we want it to be an authentic and truthful approach. Our messages are really landing with them, which is amazing.’

She adds: ‘The epidemic of sexual violence is something we think we can end in our lifetime, but it’s going to happen through a community effort.’

Mandatory consent education

Consent education has been taught in Australian schools for many decades as part of general sex education, but until recently schools have had flexibility in how they interpreted the curriculum. The decision by the Government in 2023 to mandate it across all schools has been widely welcomed by those who teach sex education and activists for reform alike. This move can be seen to have grown directly out of the #MeToo and #Time’sUp debates, as well as in the alarming increase in domestic violence within our society.

Both public and independent schools now have specific guidelines to follow. The new curriculum focuses on age-appropriate consent and respectful relationships education, covering information around gendered stereotypes, coercion and power imbalances.

The Australian season of YES YES YES has quite fortuitously coincided with the introduction of comprehensive consent education in Australian schools. For Bishop and McCracken, this alignment can only be beneficial and has created more interest in their theatrical work, though it was not planned that way.

Bishop says: ‘Karin went to the Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM) and did a pitch there in 2020 and we had a lot of interest in the show from various presenters. But because of COVID it’s taken three years to bring it to Australia.’

McCracken adds: ‘It is coincidental that we are touring here at this time, but it’s useful because lots of schools are looking for resources to flesh out that sexual consent education.’

Bishop concludes: ‘We want the students to come away with a positive feeling about how they can create spaces where they can always be respecting other people and their bodies. These issues are challenging because not everyone wants us to talk about that, but that’s why we try and do it in a really fun and light way.’

Further information on YES YES YES and touring dates.

YES YES YES plays at the Horizon Festival, Sunshine Coast 1-2 September; La Boite Theatre, Brisbane 4-6 September; Arts Centre, Melbourne 11-15 September; Canberra Theatre Centre, 18-21 September.