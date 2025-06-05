The rise of ‘cores’: how Cottagecore, Goblincore and Weirdcore are shaping art in 2025

In 2025, the art world is witnessing a significant influence from niche internet aesthetics known as ‘cores’ – specifically, Cottagecore, Goblincore and Weirdcore. These movements, originating from online subcultures, are now permeating various artistic disciplines, reflecting a collective yearning for escapism, authenticity and alternative narratives.

Cottagecore: romanticising the pastoral

Cottagecore, characterised by its idealisation of rural life and simplicity, continues to captivate artists and audiences alike. This aesthetic emphasises natural beauty, sustainability and a slower pace of life, often depicted through floral patterns, vintage decor and handcrafted items. In 2025, Cottagecore’s influence is evident in interior design trends, with a resurgence of screen-printed wallpapers and fabrics that blend traditional motifs with contemporary sensibilities.

The movement’s emphasis on nature and nostalgia resonates with a society increasingly seeking solace from technological saturation and urban stress. Artists are embracing Cottagecore to explore themes of domesticity, femininity and environmental consciousness, often incorporating elements like botanical illustrations and rustic textures into their work.

An example of Cottagecore, embracing a pastoral aesthetic. Image: Olga Vilkha, Unsplash.

Weirdcore: navigating the surreal and the unsettling

Weirdcore, a surrealist aesthetic rooted in early internet imagery, evokes feelings of nostalgia, disorientation and unease. Characterised by low-resolution visuals, liminal spaces and distorted perspectives, Weirdcore challenges perceptions of reality and memory.

In the art world, Weirdcore’s influence is manifesting through digital installations, glitch art and immersive experiences that blur the lines between the familiar and the alien. Artists are leveraging this aesthetic to explore themes of identity, technology and the subconscious, resonating with audiences navigating an increasingly complex digital landscape.

An example of weirdcore by digital artist softytothecore. Image: Softy, Tumblr.

Goblincore: embracing the unconventional

Contrasting Cottagecore’s polished charm, Goblincore celebrates the messy, chaotic aspects of nature. This aesthetic finds beauty in the unconventional – mud, fungi, insects – and challenges traditional notions of cleanliness and order. Goblincore’s rise reflects a broader cultural shift toward inclusivity and the acceptance of imperfection.

Artists inspired by Goblincore are incorporating earthy tones, organic materials and motifs of decay into their creations. This approach not only subverts conventional beauty standards, but also prompts discussions about the value of the overlooked and the marginalised in both art and society.

Goblincore is inspired by what grows in the shadows. Image: Jesse Bauer, Unsplash.

The proliferation of ‘cores’ like Cottagecore, Goblincore and Weirdcore in 2025 underscores a transformative period in the art world. As artists draw from these internet-born aesthetics, they are redefining artistic expression, challenging conventions and resonating with audiences seeking authenticity and connection in an increasingly fragmented world. This trend highlights the dynamic interplay between digital culture and contemporary art, signalling a future where the boundaries of creativity continue to expand.