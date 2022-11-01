The changing face of chamber music in Australia

Mezzo-soprano Sally-Anne Russell is the new co-Artistic Director of the revitalised Albury Chamber Music Festival, sharing the leadership with conductor, Mario Dobernig. Together they are preparing for their first festival, themed ‘The Year of the Voice’. Running 4-6 November, the festival will offer 10 concerts over three days across three venues.

Launched in April 2022, Albury Chamber Music Festival offered an ‘immersive concert pass’ and sold out its first concert series in just over two weeks. The Festival put a second series on sale, which is selling briskly, and has already made budget for 2022.

‘Albury is a great town for a festival and we are attracting audiences from Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne, as well as from all across Australia. People are keen to get back to being social and travelling again,’ Russell says.

‘What appeals to me about presenting chamber music is the intimacy of the concerts. Our venues hold a maximum of 100 people, which allows musicians and audiences to connect, encouraging interaction. In my experience as a performer, audiences really enjoy the up-close connection that chamber music concerts offer,’ she tells ArtsHub.

A wide range of chamber music offerings

Albury is just one of a huge number of chamber music festivals that are springing up or reinvigorating their programs across the country post-COVID.

Many such festivals are three-day events spread over a weekend, with a large number taking place in wineries or spacious heritage buildings, where chamber music is presented alongside specialised food and wine events. With numerous festivals cancelled due to COVID in 2020 and 2021, their return in 2022 has allowed a reconnection with audiences wanting to get away after lockdown. Also apparent is a renewed appetite for lifestyle weekend breaks that offer great music and the ability to socialise in intimate and beautiful settings.

In 2022, the range of smaller chamber music festivals has included Bendigo in February, Blackheath in April, the inaugural Coffs Harbour Festival in April, Orange in May, Stradbroke Island in July, Bangalow in August, the Sunshine Coast and Tyalgum festivals in September, and Tasmania in October. In addition, a huge number of winery concerts and small weekend festivals presenting chamber music events accompanied by local wine and food have taken place across the Barossa, McLaren Vale, Hunter, Margaret River and the Scenic Rim.

Mainstream chamber music festivals

Two of the largest chamber music festivals in Australia are the annual Australian Chamber Music Festival (ACMF) held in Townsville in July and August, and the Canberra International Music Festival (CIMF) in May. Both are held over two weekends and encompass 10 days of activities, encouraging audiences to participate across the entire festival.

Renowned British violinist, Jack Liebeck, is the recently appointed Artistic Director of ACMF, having played at many of its past festivals. Liebeck is no stranger to running festivals, having been the Artistic Director of the Oxford Chamber Music Festival for the past 14 years. ACMF, now in its 32nd year of operation, lost festivals to COVID in both 2020 and 2021, so there was some rebuilding to do with audiences.

Liebeck was delighted with the response to his first Australian festival, telling Arts Hub: ‘I don’t think it could have gone any better. Feedback was very positive and we reached our targets with regard to ticket sales and attendee numbers, which I think was quite rare following COVID and an absence of two years.’

New program ideas, and involving the local community more by creating family-friendly and more free and outdoor events, seemed to be very well received in 2022 and bodes well for Liebeck’s vision for the 2023 festival and beyond.

Liebeck believes that chamber music is in very good shape across the world, saying: ‘I don’t think it has ever been healthier. There are more chamber music festivals in Europe and [the US], for example, than ever and Australia is emulating that. These festivals have grown exponentially over the past 20 years and top soloists are now playing chamber music, which did not happen so much in the past. So, the quality of playing, plus our ability to attract superb musicians, is of the highest standard.’

Roland Peelman has been the Artistic Director of the Canberra International Music Festival (CIMF) since 2015, completing his eighth festival in May this year. Held in multiple venues across the city, the festival runs over 10 days and two weekends and is ideally placed for audiences travelling from both Melbourne and Sydney.

Predominantly, CIMF is is a chamber music festival but Peelman also programs some small orchestral events, which blur the lines between musical forms. The moniker ‘chamber’ was dropped in order to embrace First Nations music, baroque and specialised instrumentation, including old instruments. It gives variety and diversity for artists and audience alike.

Peelman is passionate about the importance and relevance of chamber music today and believes that as an artform it is in excellent shape, particularly in Western musical cultures including Australia, North America and Europe.

He says: ‘Its popularity is due to it being an intimate experience that gives people a rich, sophisticated experience of music that is devoid of gimmicks, with no bells or whistles, and is substantive. Chamber music represents some of the deepest and most thoughtful musical expression that we have culturally.

‘Puccini and Verdi both wrote string quartets, as did all the great composers (bar Wagner) and it is still being written and enjoyed today because people will always want to get together in small intimate circles and enjoy that kind of musical experience,’ Peelman explains.

Chamber music orchestras

The most celebrated chamber music orchestra in Australia is the internationally recognised Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) which has been led by Richard Tognetti for over 25 years. The ACO has toured extensively overseas and tours regularly around Australia annually. Prestigiously, it is currently enjoying a residency at the Barbican in London.

Additionally, there are also an increasing number of smaller-scale chamber orchestras across the country offering intimate – mainly strings – concerts which are well supported locally.

Camerata, Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, has emerged as a major success story since its establishment over 30 years ago. With 19 players, its annual concert program includes Brisbane and regional venues, with an educational program and school and aged care performances, as well as the provision of pit services for opera and ballet.

Camerata’s musicians are highly engaged and committed, always meeting with their audiences after their concerts. Artistic Director Brendan Joyce claims, ‘At its best, Camerata plays as well as any other chamber orchestra in the country.’

He also points out that: ‘Quartets, chamber groups and chamber orchestras are places where you can really see people on stage and what they are doing – it’s easier in a way to connect directly to them. I know many audience members like this feeling and it helps them connect to the music more.’

Joyce has a very positive view of chamber music’s state of health. He says: ‘I’m excited that a group like Camerata managed to come through COVID and has experienced phenomenal growth in audiences in the last year. It makes me feel some confidence about our current programming and in the trust that we’ve built in our audience and following.’

Peelman sums up the experiences that chamber music offers quite beautifully, saying, ‘You close your eyes and the music unfolds in wondrous ways – you don’t need a picture, you don’t need a set, you don’t need a fabulous costume or powerful lighting. All you need is humans with great skills performing this music in front of you.’

Albury Chamber Music Festival runs from 4-6 November in Albury, NSW.