News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Music review: Cat Power Sings Dylan, Port Fairy Folk Festival

When a performer truly shows their vulnerability, sometimes that can give rise to the greatest gigs of all.
10 Mar 2025 19:19
Madeleine Swain
A woman in a shoulder less black top with short bleached hair sings in to a microphone. She looks a little tortured. Cat Power. Port Fairy Folk Festival.

Music

Cat Power at Port Fairy Folk Festival. Photo: Gwendolen Swain.

Share Icon

It’s highly unlikely that if she were to look online Cat Power would be expecting to see a five-star review of her Port Fairy Folk Festival show, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert. Indeed, there’s a high probability that she will be thinking of it as one of the worst shows she’s ever done. And a sizeable portion of the audience could agree with her. Those are the ones who exited en masse after ‘Just Like a Woman’. But they missed something very special indeed and those who stayed were lucky enough to witness it.

The reason there were departures was that right from the get-go it was abundantly clear to the crowd that something was wrong. Those of us who had never seen the US singer/songwriter perform live before were looking around, thinking ‘is she always like this?’, while veterans were simply writing her off as being severely under par. There were gesticulations offstage, snatches of conversation between her and those at the controls, and her facial expressions were pained and thunderous. Accompanied solely by a lone guitarist for the first part of the set, she was clearly, clearly not happy or performing as expected.

And this was only compounded when the full band joined her and the set really kicked into a higher gear. But this is when she stopped, sat down and shared with the audience what was really going on. As she explained to the crowd that she didn’t know whether she was going to “pass out or throw up”, the full extent of her physical challenges became clear.

A wet towel around her neck, an electric fan brought onto the stage and her remaining seated for a substantial section of the set helped her recover enough to go on. Perhaps it was the heat (which was indeed stifling), perhaps, as she said, it was the coffees – ArtsHub‘s money would be on the former – but whatever caused her such grief, the result was an extraordinary piece of theatre. To sit and watch someone so close to the edge, struggling so hard and yet, excuse the pun but, powering on through was utterly mesmerising.

Because no matter how rotten she was feeling, how unrelentingly physical her challenges, her extraordinary voice never let her (or us) down. Somehow, in a performance that would have seen lesser talents understandably give in to the inevitable and cut the show short, she didn’t falter at all. As her equilibrium was partly restored she was also able to share a dazzling smile or two with the crowd. And then, one after the other, the superb set of Dylan’s songs poured out of her, including ‘It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue’, ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ and winding up with ‘Like A Rolling Stone’.

Read: Port Fairy Folk Festival to feature Missy Higgins, Troy Cassar-Daley and more this weekend

And what a voice it is. With phrasing and tone that are all her own, she took Dylan’s landmark Royal Albert Hall gig and made it a completely new experience. And in the end, it actually wasn’t Dylan who came to mind, but for this reviewer it was someone else who would lay it all on the line when performing, who could drag their talent out from the depths of their soul, even when they were at their lowest ebb offstage. Yes, Cat Power at Port Fairy Folk Festival 2025 made this reviewer think of Judy Garland and that’s about the highest praise I can think of.

With the audience (that stayed) willing her on every step of the way, it was truly a communal experience. Power ended the gig reiterating “I’m so sorry” over and over again, but I hope the standing ovation told her no apologies were needed.

Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert performed for one show only on 9 March 2025 at Port Fairy Folk Festival.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

Related News

A man wearing sparkly top and pants is mid pose. His face is hidden by his hand touching his hat.
Reviews

Musical review: MJ The Musical, Sydney Lyric Theatre

‘MJ the Musical’ is a dazzling production. But be warned: you may come away from it feeling uncomfortable, sad and…

Peter Hackney
News

Port Fairy Folk Festival to feature Missy Higgins, Troy Cassar-Daley and more this weekend

One of the most long established and beloved music festivals in Australia returns.

Madeleine Swain
A concert scene with lots of bright lights and backdrop. Four figures in cream can be seen on stage and a back up band behind them.
Reviews

Performance review: Björn Again, West Gippsland Arts Centre

The ABBA tribute band are back on a country-wide tour.

Joe Matera
Concerts touring to Australia in second quarter of 2025. Photo of a crowd gathered outdoors, some holding up their phones to capture the fireworks in the distance.
News

Concerts touring to Australia April to June: Katy Perry, Cyndi Lauper, The Offspring, Rag'n'Bone Man and more

A go-to list of major international artists playing in Australia 2025.

ArtsHub
Green Mujsic Australia is touring the New South Wales through March to assist venues in improving their sustainability.
Features

Green Music Australia set to pilot certification scheme for live venues

As pressure builds on the arts and music industries to improve sustainability measures, Green Music Australia has announced a pilot…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login