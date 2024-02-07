The art museum pushing boundaries in a surprising location

Nestled among sandstone buildings and a quiet, leafy campus, the University of Queensland’s (UQ) Art Museum finds its general public foot traffic non-existent. Those who manage to discover it cross a small bridge to enter the large grand entrance. Inside, a bright and airy two-storey gallery awaits. The UQ Art Museum heralds itself as a ‘site for progressive and contemporary creative enquiry’.

The building is an enigma that raises many questions. Why does a university with no visual arts program have a large art museum? How has it attracted various contemporary artists from across the world to show their work? What does being a ‘site for contemporary creative enquiry’ mean practically? And exactly how progressive can one be in a sandstone university?

‘I’ve been pleasantly surprised,’ Senior Curator Peta Rake tells ArtsHub. ‘The institution can shift. We occupy this interesting space as a lab and think tank for the humanities faculty.’ Rake says the Art Museum can sometimes serve as a young sibling, modelling behaviour and ideas for its bigger sisters.

The Art Museum’s exhibitions have been carbon neutral since 2022. Rake’s exhibitions have also focused on the role of climate and environment, and she’s interrogated the intersection between the humanities and sustainability. In recent years, that’s meant a string of exhibitions exploring oceans and a partnership with the UQ’s Centre for Marine Science.

How we remember tomorrow is the fourth exhibition in this initiative. Many of the works speak to concepts of time, gesturing to intergenerational conversations in watery spaces. It’s a joint curatorial effort from Léuli Eshrāghi, Jocelyn Flynn, Peta Rake and Isabella Baker.

The main hall itself is approaching its 50th anniversary. It has existed as a gallery for over 20 years, but originally served as a concert hall. A pipe organ remains built into one wall, and Rake promises future commissions will involve it. The gallery has 4500 objects in its stores, mainly in First Nations and contemporary works.

From Stephanie Comilang’s artwork ‘Pina’. Photo: Courtesy of the artist.

UQ Art Museum and innovative partnerships

‘Art Museums are vital to the ecology of universities,’ Rake tells ArtsHub, reflecting on her time working with UQ. As artist-run centres that exist outside mainstream funding models, they can also become vital lifelines for mid-career and regional artists. How we remember tomorrow showcases 14 artists, including artists from First Nations Australia, Ethiopia, Germany, Papua New Guinea, Mount Isa and more.

Since taking over the director role in September, one of Rake’s most significant shifts has been for longer exhibitions, tying the Museum’s rhythm into the university semester calendar. The Museum is directly tied to many university courses, including history, fine arts and gender studies. But other partnerships are less expected.

‘We’ve worked with the medical students a lot,’ says Rake, ‘and we’re embedded into the dentistry course. Students study how images are made. You don’t think about it, of course, but those students must think visually and conceptually.’

The longer exhibitions also give a significant lead time for the curatorial staff to consider their programming. For Rake, giving artists space over the long term to collaborate and think deeply about their work has been an indelible value across her career.

L-R: UQ Art Museum director Peta Rake with exhibition co-curator Léuli Eshrāghi. Photo: Rhett Hammerton.

UQ Art Museum Director on the value of activism in visual arts

After studying at QUT, Rake’s formative early career was working at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Canada, where she became co-Director of Creative Residencies. Welcoming 40 new artists every six weeks illuminated the value of collaborations and artist-run collectives for Rake.

She eventually returned to Brisbane in 2018. Of course, there are many differences between Canada and Australia, but Rake points to Australia’s First Nations artistry and history as vibrant and inspiring. ‘Richard Bell, Gordon Hookey and so many others,’ says Rake, ‘they combine activism and visual arts practice that is fundamentally Australian.’

This thread carries through Rake’s most recent curatorial efforts. How we remember tomorrow includes a range of activist works. The title is adapted from Shivanjani Lal’s artwork Aise Aise Hai (how we remember), which remembers the history of indentured labourers throughout the Pacific Island and Indian regions. Katerina Teaiwa’s film examines the realities of phosphate mining. Atong Atem’s work, premiering in Queensland, explores the lesser-known history of the African slaves aboard Australia’s First Fleet.

The Art Museum is also experimenting with technology, and Rake is excited by the inclusion of a virtual reality (VR) work from Simon Speiser. Rake admits to being initially sceptical of VR work, but Speiser’s work is the first example that struck her as completely immersive and compelling. It is titled Why is the sky blue?

The UQ Art Museum’s latest exhibition, How we remember tomorrow, opens 13 February, and closes 15 June.