News

 > Features

The art museum pushing boundaries in a surprising location

Hidden on the University of Queensland's St Lucia campus, the UQ Art Museum serves as a creative think tank building innovative collaborations.
7 Feb 2024
David Burton
UQ Art Museum. Image is two people wearing white shirts standing in a river with VR headsets on.

Visual Arts

VR artwork, ‘Why is the sky blue?’ from Stephanie Comilang and Simon Speiser. Photo: Courtesy of the artists and ChertLüdde, Berlin, Germany.

Share Icon

Nestled among sandstone buildings and a quiet, leafy campus, the University of Queensland’s (UQ) Art Museum finds its general public foot traffic non-existent. Those who manage to discover it cross a small bridge to enter the large grand entrance. Inside, a bright and airy two-storey gallery awaits. The UQ Art Museum heralds itself as a ‘site for progressive and contemporary creative enquiry’. 

The building is an enigma that raises many questions. Why does a university with no visual arts program have a large art museum? How has it attracted various contemporary artists from across the world to show their work? What does being a ‘site for contemporary creative enquiry’ mean practically? And exactly how progressive can one be in a sandstone university?

‘I’ve been pleasantly surprised,’ Senior Curator Peta Rake tells ArtsHub. ‘The institution can shift. We occupy this interesting space as a lab and think tank for the humanities faculty.’ Rake says the Art Museum can sometimes serve as a young sibling, modelling behaviour and ideas for its bigger sisters.

The Art Museum’s exhibitions have been carbon neutral since 2022. Rake’s exhibitions have also focused on the role of climate and environment, and she’s interrogated the intersection between the humanities and sustainability. In recent years, that’s meant a string of exhibitions exploring oceans and a partnership with the UQ’s Centre for Marine Science

How we remember tomorrow is the fourth exhibition in this initiative. Many of the works speak to concepts of time, gesturing to intergenerational conversations in watery spaces. It’s a joint curatorial effort from Léuli Eshrāghi, Jocelyn Flynn, Peta Rake and Isabella Baker. 

The main hall itself is approaching its 50th anniversary. It has existed as a gallery for over 20 years, but originally served as a concert hall. A pipe organ remains built into one wall, and Rake promises future commissions will involve it. The gallery has 4500 objects in its stores, mainly in First Nations and contemporary works. 

From Stephanie Comilang’s artwork ‘Pina’. Photo: Courtesy of the artist.

UQ Art Museum and innovative partnerships

‘Art Museums are vital to the ecology of universities,’ Rake tells ArtsHub, reflecting on her time working with UQ. As artist-run centres that exist outside mainstream funding models, they can also become vital lifelines for mid-career and regional artists. How we remember tomorrow showcases 14 artists, including artists from First Nations Australia, Ethiopia, Germany, Papua New Guinea, Mount Isa and more. 

Since taking over the director role in September, one of Rake’s most significant shifts has been for longer exhibitions, tying the Museum’s rhythm into the university semester calendar. The Museum is directly tied to many university courses, including history, fine arts and gender studies. But other partnerships are less expected.

‘We’ve worked with the medical students a lot,’ says Rake, ‘and we’re embedded into the dentistry course. Students study how images are made. You don’t think about it, of course, but those students must think visually and conceptually.’

The longer exhibitions also give a significant lead time for the curatorial staff to consider their programming. For Rake, giving artists space over the long term to collaborate and think deeply about their work has been an indelible value across her career.

UQ Art Museum director Peta Rake (left), with fellow exhibition co-curator Léuli Eshrāghi.
L-R: UQ Art Museum director Peta Rake with exhibition co-curator Léuli Eshrāghi. Photo: Rhett Hammerton.

UQ Art Museum Director on the value of activism in visual arts

After studying at QUT, Rake’s formative early career was working at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Canada, where she became co-Director of Creative Residencies. Welcoming 40 new artists every six weeks illuminated the value of collaborations and artist-run collectives for Rake. 

She eventually returned to Brisbane in 2018. Of course, there are many differences between Canada and Australia, but Rake points to Australia’s First Nations artistry and history as vibrant and inspiring. ‘Richard Bell, Gordon Hookey and so many others,’ says Rake, ‘they combine activism and visual arts practice that is fundamentally Australian.’ 

This thread carries through Rake’s most recent curatorial efforts. How we remember tomorrow includes a range of activist works. The title is adapted from Shivanjani Lal’s artwork Aise Aise Hai (how we remember), which remembers the history of indentured labourers throughout the Pacific Island and Indian regions. Katerina Teaiwa’s film examines the realities of phosphate mining. Atong Atem’s work, premiering in Queensland, explores the lesser-known history of the African slaves aboard Australia’s First Fleet.

The Art Museum is also experimenting with technology, and Rake is excited by the inclusion of a virtual reality (VR) work from Simon Speiser. Rake admits to being initially sceptical of VR work, but Speiser’s work is the first example that struck her as completely immersive and compelling. It is titled Why is the sky blue?

The UQ Art Museum’s latest exhibition, How we remember tomorrow, opens 13 February, and closes 15 June.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

News Features Performing Arts All Arts Installation Reviews Writing and Publishing Education & Student News Career Advice Painting
More
'ICONS' featuring major works by Steve McCurry. Photo: Supplied.
News

Steve McCurry's photos that spotlight people during conflict return to Australia

The US photographer is renowned for works with real-life impact, including the 1984 'Afghan Girl' portrait. Now his exhibition is…

ArtsHub
2024 Blacktown City Art Prize announces winners. Image: 2024 Blacktown City Art Prize, installation view. Photo: Liza Moscatelli, Mosca Media Australia. A buzzing crowd gathering in the gallery space filled with artworks on the walls and small sculptures on plinths.
News

Opportunities and awards

International guitar competition, funding for Indigenous Languages and arts, plus winners of Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards and shortlist for…

Celina Lei
aerial view of Sydney with White Bay Power Station.
Features

How will White Bay Power Station work as an arts venue?

Despite offering zero parking on-site, White Bay Power Station promises to be an arts venue to shape Sydney, and beyond.

Gina Fairley
Aboriginal woman with her art in background.
News

Beyond the pavilion – the other Australian artists at Venice

Venice Biennale curator announces full list of exhibiting artists, including Australian and New Zealand Indigenous artists.

Gina Fairley
art books. Image is a five shelves full of art books, filling the entire frame.
News

10 new art books to usher in 2024

2024 kicks off with some solid new publications for your visual arts library.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login