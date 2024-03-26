Stronger tomorrow: Judy Watson’s career on show

Bronze termite mounds and inverted dillybag sculptures have taken up residence as an installation in Queensland Art Gallery’s (QAG) watermall. Overlooking the installation, artist Judy Watson recalls a story about her late father, Don Watson, with some humour. Their young family was camping when her father spotted a menacing figure in the distance. Her father clung to his rifle, ready to protect his family, but the dawn light revealed it as a harmless termite mound.

The artwork, walama, is partly inspired by this family legend. Like so much of Watson’s work, it is also a testament to the environment, an acknowledgment of the past (are the figures ghosts of ancestors?), and an archive of culture. More broadly, the idea that the figures are revealed to be benevolent forces of the natural world underscores much of Watson’s work, on show at QAG in a new, career-spanning exhibition, mudunama kundana wandaraba jarribirri. Watson never flinches from the brutal violence of Australia’s colonial past but also points to a hopeful future.

Fittingly, the title of her career survey exhibition is taken from a poem in Waanyi by Watson’s son, Otis Carmichael. It translates to ‘tomorrow the tree grows stronger’.

Watson was born in Mundubbera, south-east Queensland. Her work has taken her to international stages, including the Venice Biennale and the Gwangju Biennale in Korea and a commission at the Musée du Quai Branly in Paris. Her public art commissions include the work tow row, which sits just outside the front door of Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art. Her commissions also reside at Melbourne Museum, Sydney International Airport, the Brisbane Magistrates Court, and many more. Her work Waanyi was also included in last year’s Shadow Spirit exhibition as part of RISING.

mudunama kundana wandaraba jarribirri, curated by Katina Davidson, Curator of Indigenous Australian Art at QAGOMA (Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art), is grouped by theme rather than chronology. Examining identity, archive, feminism and environmentalism reveals the true breadth of Watson’s aesthetic and power.

The country on canvas

Davidson has assembled over 120 works for the exhibition, including more than 35 of Watson’s large unstretched canvases. Davidson says they are ‘charged with her signature treatment of pigment combined with pastel’.

She continues, ‘These multilayered unstretched canvases have been a mainstay of Watson’s practice since the late 1980s. Pressed with intense fields of ochre, ultramarine and sanguine pigments, they speak of land and sea and map memories and histories important to her identity as an Aboriginal woman.’

The pigment is sometimes collected from specific landscapes, marking the canvas with the literal Country of her focus. For some of the works, Watson invites family members to help her crush the pigment into the canvas, making some of the layers bear the footprints of her cousins, Elders or young children in the family.

The technique is versatile. For works featured in the 1997 Venice Biennale, Watson depicted red algae blooms that had been reported in Sydney Harbour. The blooms starve the water of oxygen and are harmful to the waterways. Watson infers the red as blood in the water, folding colonialism and environmentalism together.

Judy Watson’s ‘deadly bloom’, 1997. Image: Jenni Carter, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney.

In later work, a series of canvases evoke more natural blue waterways, but the reference to colonial violence remains. For wanami, mabibarr, bluinja, Watson was inspired by a family story.

‘My great-great-grandmother Rosie and this other young girl hid behind a windbreak when there was a massacre of Aboriginal people by troopers at Lawn Hill Station,’ says Watson. ‘Rosie and the other girl escaped to the water, holding their bodies down with stones on their bellies and breathing through reeds to evade the perpetrators.’

Watson has elsewhere described being inspired by the Japanese art of woodblock printing known as ukiyo-e (‘pictures of the floating world’). The work creates ideas of above and below. In works such as wanami, mabibarr, bluinja the water is seen from below. In others, Watson includes topographical maps as a layer in the canvas to conjure a macro view of Country. Entwined within each are gestures to family, matriarchy and Aboriginal memory.

Restoring histories

In 2007, Watson stumbled upon a casual historical footnote that left her breathless. Someone had noted 40 pairs of Indigenous people’s ears posted at Lawn Hill Station as retaliation for the alleged murder of local cattle. The ensuing piece, 40 Pairs of Black Fellows’ Ears, Lawn Hill Station, would make enough of an impact with just these facts. Watson goes further, describing the process of making ear moulds as a performative act, asking her family to stay still while she took a mould of their ear, with them reading the account from Lawn Hill Station.

Judy Watson, ’40 pairs of blackfellows’ ears, lawn hill station‘ (detail) 2008, Image: N Umek, QAGOMA.

Watson renders First Nations history, knowledge and archives as inescapable, as with walama in the watermall and works of colonial violence, such as the monument to ears. Her 2016 work, the names of places maps out just some of the most violent massacre sites in Australia. Other work focuses on references to Palm Island, where resident Cameron Doomadgee was died in police custody in a cell in 2004.

Watson’s restoration of history, particularly histories of violence and protest, has been essential throughout her career. The constant grounding of her work in her family and the present day complicates her most confrontational images and forces the viewer to become complicit. But Watson meets us in the present and embraces it.

QAGOMA Director Chris Saines says Watson’s work draws ‘powerful stories and profound truths from the Country of her matrilineal family and fashioned them into fluid and ethereal works of art’. In that fluidity, Watson leaves space for a hopeful future. Tomorrow, as the title of the exhibition says, the tree grows stronger.

mudunama kundana wandaraba jarribirri is showing at the Queensland Art Gallery until 11 August 2024; free.