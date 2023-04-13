Street art finding its mark in outdoor festival

Brisbane appears to be brimming over with street art. Depending on where you are in the city, it seems that on every street corner, there’s a wall mural or a street sculpture, artworks that double as benches or seating, and a whole variety of small to medium installations.

Fortitude Valley has several unique murals including at The Constance, formerly Tryp, Brisbane’s only street art hotel. West End village and South Brisbane, especially Fish Lane, which emulates Melbourne for its distinctive laneway art and murals, are strongly focused on street art and murals.

The Brisbane Street Art Festival (BSAF) may have contributed in no small manner to this explosion of street art.

Getting the Festival off the ground

Now in its eighth year, the BSAF has become a cornerstone of Brisbane’s annual cultural calendar, attracting visitors from around the country. Returning to Brisbane for a total of 16 days between 6 and 21 May 2023, BSAF has engaged 42 street artists and will separately host three exhibitions. Over 40 live public installations and murals will be central to the festival.

Festival Director, Lincoln Savage, says: ‘Over the past seven years, BSAF has contributed to placing Brisbane as one of the most significant street art cities.’ But the path was not always easy.

The Constance (formerly Tryp) Fortitude Valley Hotel, Brisbane. Image: Supplied.

Savage explains: ‘There were a lot of barriers for artists wanting to paint works in public spaces when we started. Getting permission to paint walls and finding the required funding, not just for the artists but for the materials and tools, was extremely difficult.’

He continues: ‘We struggled initially but, once we got some corporate support, then the Brisbane City Council came on board. And gradually, each year, the program has grown a little bit, both with finding locations and artists.

‘The fun part about doing a street festival is the ability to paint murals that then become permanent. So, after seven years, we now have a program of artworks throughout Brisbane that’s been growing since 2016. And the majority have survived and are still existing in public spaces. We’ve delivered something like 300 works in total over those seven years,’ Savage adds.

The mural art program continues to be the major component of the festival, Savage says. ‘We will paint walls wherever we can find them, but additionally we also run a pretty large event program, with three major exhibitions this year.

‘The festival’s interactive all-ages program allows the public to learn more about this art form. It’s a pretty diverse workshop program, including basic aerosol painting skills through to how to set up your own exhibition and organise your own show, plus children’s programs. We have some 15 programs and they mostly sell out,’ he adds.

BSAF’s large warehouse space, Superordinary at Northshore Brisbane, part of the innovative waterfront development, will showcase festival events and exhibitions.

The festival doesn’t have a central theme as ‘we want to showcase and support artists to pursue their creative careers and their own artistic direction,’ says Savage.

‘We try and limit input to allow them the freedom to do whatever they want to do,’ he says, ‘And we’ve had a number of political works, of activists’ works, but we’ve never had any significant pushback. I think there’s just a huge public appreciation for the use of the public space.’

Introducing the Creative Producer

Illma Gore is an internationally recognised artist, who was first involved in BSAF in 2020. Born in Brisbane, she has spent the last nine years living and working in Los Angeles, where her art practice is primarily portraits but she has firmly embraced street art too.

Gore is notorious for her politically-charged works, including a nude Donald Trump, entitled Make America Great Again, a toilet made from several Louis Vuitton trademark purses complete with the famous logos and a mural painted with the blood of 60 protestors.

BSAF, Macami. Image: Supplied.

As Creative Producer in 2023, she is working closely with Savage to plan and shape the festival and will also paint a mural in the Queen Street Mall. ‘I’m honoured to be part of BSAF this year,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘I really love this festival as it focuses on Australia’s emerging talents. It’s also a great opportunity to showcase my work in Australia and meet artists from around the country. I can’t wait to see the transformation of the streets as we create something truly unique and beautiful,’ says Gore.

She thinks street art exposes the public to art in ways that many may not even realise.

‘There is something about your daily commute to work if you walk past an artist’s work or see it in the corner of your eye – it’s intriguing. It can be quirky or beautiful or charming, but it makes you think. It’s not just a plain grey wall,’ she says. ‘At the same time, giving the artists the streets and a space to express themselves is a wondrous thing. You can see the city change and grow. There’s something beautiful about that.’

This year’s participating street artists

Gore mentions several of the artists working in this year’s festival, including some of the biggest names in the street art world such as Guido Van Helten, Rachael Sarra, Sofles, Dylan Bolger, Tori-Jay Mordey and Gus Eagleton.

One of Australia’s leading street artists, Fintan Magee is internationally recognised with paintings all over the world. He is a social realist painter, specialising in large-scale murals and installations, drawing on his personal experiences with a unique vision and style to the works he creates. Magee says that: ‘Street art is a way of telling stories that may otherwise go untold. By painting on public walls, we can create a visual narrative that speaks to the heart of a community and reflects the diversity of its people.’

Fintan Magee, BSAF 2020 in Limestone Centre, Ipswich. Image: @mellumae.

Talented Indigenous artist, Deserai, a digital illustration artist, is curating one of the major shows this year, which will probably be the largest First Nations exhibition to date in Brisbane. She tells ArtsHub: ‘Last year was my first year with BSAF and my first real encounter with street art and graffiti. I‘ve always admired street artists and they can offer so much in terms of awareness and bringing art into the everyday.’

She continues: ‘I’m thrilled to be curating my first show and I am sourcing some incredible First Nations artists. The show will highlight a collection of different artists with diverse styles and mediums. It will start with traditional style artworks and move to contemporary works with some digital artists and animation.’

Deserai loves being part of the festival and finds it a positive and supportive experience with many opportunities to learn and grow. ‘Everyone has been so encouraging,‘ she says. ‘Honestly, I really love working here and I’m eager to get other First Nations artists involved and link them up with artists too. We can learn so much. The BSAF really focuses on artist support, involving everyone with workshops and panel talks. It’s a great environment.’

The legacy of Banksy

Savage feels that perceptions of street art have changed a lot over the past 10 years. He says: ‘There’s been a general shift internationally around the acceptance of street graffiti. And when we started the festival, Brisbane was negative towards it. But now, it’s incredibly different. It’s shifted a lot.’

How did this conversion to accepting and embracing what was once considered the lowliest of artforms start? It’s clearly been a gradual development over a couple of decades, and over the last seven years for the BSAF.

Read: Picking the right site for street art

Certainly, the work of the anonymous British street artist, Banksy, now a recognised major international celebrity, has helped to elevate and legitimise this artform.

Brisbane will also have the opportunity to view some of Banksy’s own work when a travelling exhibition of 150 of his original art, prints, photos and murals (none have been taken off walls, the producers hasten to add) comes to Queensland.

Commencing on 3 May 2023 in the Queen’s Plaza, Brisbane, The Art of Banksy: Without Limits exhibition celebrates the work of this enigmatic artist.

Brisbane Street Art Festival runs from 6-21 May.