Sol LeWitt and enlivening artworks posthumously

Last week, an installation team at the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) started on the recreation of Wall drawing #955: loopy doopy (red and purple), an ephemeral artwork by the late American conceptual artist Sol LeWitt.

An epic 30 metres in length and nearly 10 metres high, it is the first time the wall painting will be shown in Australia, and the only time it’s been seen since the work was last presented by the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, in 2000.

It will take several weeks to create and install.

Its recreation raises the question: how is an ephemeral work created posthumously while still adhering to the artist’s intention?

Understanding posthumous integrity

Nicholas Chambers, Senior Curator, Modern and Contemporary International Art at AGNSW told ArtsHub: ‘LeWitt often likened his process to that of a composer whose music would have subtle differences each time it was performed.

‘While he left detailed plans for each wall drawing as well as instructions relating to the materials and processes to be followed, each iteration is also unique,’ said Chambers. ‘No two walls are alike.

‘At the Whitney, #955 was executed on quite a simple wall: an uninterrupted plane in a distinctively modernist interior. At the Art Gallery, however, the wall soars to around 10 metres in height and is punctuated by the archways and architraves of our original neo-classical building,’ Chambers noted.

The placing of this artwork at the AGNSW also nods to LeWitt’s connections with Australia, which in many ways went beyond CV entries.

It will be painted on the same wall where LeWitt’s pencil work, All two part combinations of arcs from four corners, arcs from four sides, straight, not-straight and broken lines in four directions (for want of a shorter title) was made for Kaldor Public Arts Project 06 in 1977.

AGNSW director Michael Brand said: ‘Our connection to Sol LeWitt runs deep, literally – in fact if you scratch beneath the surface of paint on one of the walls in the John Kaldor Family Hall you would likely find his original mural from the 1977 exhibition.’

Chambers added that this was one of two important works made by the artist in Australia, the second being Project 11 at the MCA, Sydney in 1998.

It’s important to note that it in the previous year LeWitt first encountered the work of Anmatyerre artist Emily Kame Kngwarreye at Australia’s official contribution to the 47th Venice Biennale.

I feel a great affinity for [Emily Kngwarreye]’s work and have learned a lot from her work. Sol LeWitt in a fax to John Kaldor, 1997

Belonging to a series the artist commenced in 1998, this wall drawing bears a striking resemblance to paintings by Kngwarreye.

He went on to become an avid collector of her paintings, and ended up collecting 36 Aboriginal artworks from the Central Desert for his personal collection between 1998 and 2005. He also collected the work of Gloria Tamerre Petyarre.

The work of Kngwarreye and Petyarre (also now both deceased) will be included in this revisioning of LeWitt in the current project, Sol LeWitt: Affinities and Resonances.

Enlivening and extending an artwork posthumously

Recreating a work via a set of instructions is one thing; enlivening that work for a next generation so that it continues to expand in its contemporary dialogue, is another.

To do this, AGNSW has commissioned three new musical works developed collaboratively by an American musician and an Indigenous Australian musician in response to a LeWitt work of art.

They will be available via QR code to listen to in the gallery or downloaded for later listening. Chambers said that while music programming is not a new thing, ‘There’s no question that COVID has fundamentally changed our relationship to QR codes – while we may not love them, they’re familiar and audiences are pretty adept at using them.’

The musicians are: Chuck Johnson with JWPATON; Steve Gunn with amby downs; and Claire Rousay with E.Fishpool.

Jonathan Wilson, curator, music and community at AGNSW (who has worked with Liam Keenan on the project) said the new commissions ‘act as a sonic bridge between the visual works in the exhibition’.

Chambers added: ‘Each offers an extraordinary sonic journey that was composed in response to LeWitt’s work, treating his tangled, undulating lines and intense colours as an alternative form of musical notation.’

Advice to artists creating ephemeral artworks

Over his 40-year career, LeWitt created more than 1,200 wall drawings in different sites and locations around the world. Many of those drawings continue to be actively exhibited.

Chambers said his advice to artists creating ephemeral, material-based or site-based work like Le Witt’s, in terms of instructions to accompany the work for its recreation posthumously, would be to develop a strong network around the work.

‘I think one of the great lessons from LeWitt is the importance of developing a network of people around the work who deeply understand the ideas, motivations and processes that inform it,’ he told ArtsHub.

‘Today the Sol LeWitt Wall Drawing Archive and Study Centre at Yale and the Sol LeWitt Estate, managed by his daughter, Sofia LeWitt, play a key role in supporting the artist’s legacy. They maintain a group of artists and installers, many of whom worked directly with Sol, who in turn train new artists, passing on his ideas, skills and techniques.’

Two representatives from the LeWitt studio are working with AGNSW to install Wall drawing #955.

Sol LeWitt: Affinities and Resonances runs from Saturday 27 August 2022 to 12 February 2023. The exhibition is a collaboration between Kaldor Public Art Projects and the Art Gallery of NSW.