Sidney Nolan’s never-before-seen Auschwitz paintings

As an artist, Sidney Nolan helped shaped the Australian consciousness through his images, from his stylised portraits of Ned Kelly to his bush landscapes. However, few know that Nolan was commissioned as an artist to cover the trial of the Nazi Adolf Eichmann in late 1961.

Eichmann was a pivotal architect in the design and implementation of the ‘Final Solution’, streamlining the transportation and industrialised extermination of Jews and other minorities via camps such as Auschwitz.

After the war he fled to Argentina, living under an assumed name. His identity was exposed in 1960, which led to his trial (11 April to 15 August 1961). The world was galvanised as they watched the trial on television.

Nolan was among them. He was living in London at the time, but little did he realise the impact that accepting this commission would have upon him.

A new exhibition at The Sydney Jewish Museum (SJM) reveals this hidden chapter in his career – a powerful six weeks resulting in a few hundred drawings.

Shaken To His Core: The Untold Story Of Nolan’s Auschwitz comprises 50 of those Auschwitz artworks, never before seen in Australia or brought to the public eye.

The exhibition also marks the unveiling of a new gallery space developed in the basement of the SJM’s iconic Darlinghurst building.

A galvanising moment

Television played a key role in the Eichmann Trial, with viewers watching Eichmann dressed as a bureaucrat, positing his role as merely an administrator. These are the first images that visitors to the exhibition encounter – a suite of portraits showing Eichmann’s distinctive glasses, quickly brushed and full of potent energy and emotion.

While Nolan had painted images of concentration camps as early as 1939, it was nearly two decades later that a ‘reality’ entered that history for him. He travelled to Poland with London’s Observer newspaper to illustrate an article about the trial.

Over two weeks (27 November – 10 December 1961) Nolan filled dozens of sheets with images of Eichmann.

Sydney Jewish Museum Curator Shannon Biederman told ArtsHub: ‘The trial throws the Holocaust into the forefront for a lot of people – it was gripping – and this exhibition really brings to the fore Nolan’s deep concern for humanity … and you can really appreciate how this period really shaped his subsequent work.’

This exhibition has been years in the making and it came to the Museum via Resident Historian Professor Konrad Kwiet and curator Andrew Turley, who has long been researching this chapter of Nolan’s career.

Biederman continued: ‘We don’t do a lot of art here, so it is very emotional as it has the power to convey those feelings … One of the things we want to do is not only convey history but also meaning, and so we are very happy to have this exhibition.’

The new exhibition spaces are perfect for this clean and intimate engagement.

‘Most of these drawings done listening to Shostakovich Cello Concerto op. 107,’ Nolan wrote on the reverse of an Auschwitz painting from 7 January 1962.

The composition is played in the exhibition space. However, upon returning to London, Biederman said that Nolan could not listen to music for months as it was too painful a trigger to his recent experience.

The role of art in museums

The exhibition is broken into three chapters: the portraits of Eichmann on trial; images of the victims painted immediately after Eichmann was sentenced to death; and then a suite of abstracted studies, works that could be described as evocative evidence of the Holocaust.

Overall they map just six weeks in Nolan’s life.

‘You have to understand the context,’ said Biederman. ‘This is what Nolan was really grappling with; it was really an affront to his faith and his belief in humanity.’

But this is not an exhibition about religion; this is an exhibition about humanity, and in that is a bridge to a broader story than some might perhaps expect of the SJM.

Sidney Nolan, ‘Unknown’. © The Sidney Nolan Trust all rights reserved, DACS / Copyright Agency 2022

‘Art has such an important role; history is really important in understanding who we are, but art is where the emotion can come in, and to have an Australian preeminent artist grappling with these ideas is amazing,’ Biederman told ArtsHub.

Nolan painted over 120 victims from 16-29 December, gradually becoming more emotionally expressionistic. Audiences can see that shift in tone, and witness an artist consumed by overwhelming emotion and conflict over a grouping of 24 images.

‘Andrew [Turley] worked it out that he painted one about every 15 minutes; it is a furious outpouring of emotion, and with Nolan this idea of going quick was about getting that emotion into the work,’ explained Biederman.

The works that followed however – another 90 images made in early January just before he visited Auschwitz – turn to the crucifix (Christian iconography) to try to make sense of that suffering.

Barrows loaded with bodies hang alongside a smoking crucifix (aka a chimney) or topped with skeletons.

Biederman said Nolan was ‘trying to figure out the language; he says “how can you paint a disease?” … He saw the iconography of the crucifix as a way to understand that suffering, to understand the connection across faiths.’

Head Curator of Sydney Jewish Museum Roslyn Sugarman added of the show: ‘This is a visceral and emotional exhibition that puts an inimitable lens on history, drawing us beyond historical facts. It fills the gap that imagination cannot stretch to.’

It is not surprising that Nolan pulled the work and did not deliver on the commission, rather putting the work in storage for close to four decades. This is a milestone moment to now share that moment in Australian art history.

The exhibition Shaken To His Core: The Untold Story Of Nolan’s Auschwitz will be on display at the Sydney Jewish Museum from 21 July – 23 October 2022. Ticketed.



