News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: Hamlet, RISING, Union Theatre, University of Melbourne

It's 'Hamlet', but not 'that' one. No, this version has dancing, rap and a beautifully conceived and executed message behind it all.
10 Jun 2025 17:26
Madeleine Swain
a young man with Down syndrome wears a yellow t shirt and a crown and sits on a blue chair in front of a screen showing many other actors who have played Hamlet.

Theatre

Jaime Cruz in ‘Hamlet’. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

One of the reasons, if not the most important reason, that Shakespeare’s plays continue to dominate our theatrical landscape four centuries after they were first staged is not just that they examine universal themes and emotions. They can also seemingly cope with infinite reinterpretations, settings and approaches. But even with the myriad versions of Hamlet we’ve seen in the past, how many times does one of the Bard’s famously most dour stories end up with the entire cast and a good proportion of the audience dancing on the stage, while cheering and whooping with gay abandon?

But that’s exactly how the Peruvian company Teatro La Plaza’s unique take on the tragedy transpired. And we can’t say we weren’t warned. Early on in the piece, we were informed, loudly and clearly, ‘this is Hamlet, but it’s not that one!’

Performed in Spanish with big, easy to read surtitles on a screen at the back of the stage, this Hamlet kicked off with perhaps a slightly confronting moment – for those not expecting such images – as the same screen was filled with a film of a live birth, in glorious bloody close-up.

After that though it was swiftly on to tearing apart the play to its basic and most fundamental elements, while also deconstructing both its narrative and, most importantly, how it relates to or is understood and experienced by a group of actors who all have Down syndrome.

The eight performers had few props – mostly a crown that would be sported by different members of the cast at different times. Plus when they got to the play scene, where Hamlet directs a troupe of actors to re-enact his father’s murder by Claudius, then some helpful costume pieces were thrown into the mix.

Read: Theatre review: Legends (of the Golden Arches), RISING, The Lawler, Southbank Theatre

But it was the other additions in this scene that really brought home writer/director Chela de Ferrari’s overarching subtext… Calling for volunteers from the audience, the cast then beautifully subverted the way that people with a neurodivergence like Down syndrome have long been treated, underestimated and put in boxes by the mainstream media and neurotypical folk. And still can be…

This was a production so full of glee, so full of energy and so full of in-your-face truths and reclamations of voice that it was impossible not to get the message, love the message and cheer right along with that message. And dance.

Hamlet, Teatro La Plaza

Writer and Director: Chela de Ferrari
Associate Director and Associate Playwriting: Claudia Tangoa, Jonathan Oliveros, Luis Alberto Léon
Vocal Training: Alessandra Rodríguez
Choreography: Mirella Carbone
Visuals: Lucho Soldevilla
Lighting Design: Jesús Reyes
Lighting Director: Kevin Yupanqui
Video Technician: Andrés Nunton
Sound: Jhosimar Sullon
Stage Manager: Dennis Hilario
Cast: Octavio Bernaza, Jaime Cruz, Lucas Demarchi, Manuel García, Diana Gutierrez, Cristina León Barandiarán, Ximena Rodríguez, Álvaro Toledo

Tickets: $53-$69

Hamlet was performed at the Union Theatre, University of Melbourne from 4-8 June 2025 as part of RISING, as part of a world tour. It will next be seen at the Toronto Luminato Festival in Canada (13-15 June).

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 30 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently President of JOY Media and Chair of the Board.

Related News

An image from the Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, with Tony-Award winning actor Sarah Snook peering into a camera and being broadcast across multiple screens.
News

Historic Tony wins for Australians Sarah Snook and more on Broadway

Actor Sarah Snook and designer Marg Horwell shine as Australia celebrates multiple Tony Award victories

David Burton
Joe Paradise Lui, a Chinese-Australian man with long red-streaked back hair and wearing glasses, stands with his hands raised in front of a representation of Guanyin, the Chinese bodhisattva or goddess of Mercy and Compassion, who is played by the Chinese-Australian actor and theatre-maker Merlynn Tong. She has short black hair and sits with her hands raised, in a blue prop representing Guanyin and her many arms and hands.
Reviews

Theatre review: Legends (of the Golden Arches), RISING, The Lawler, Southbank Theatre

A wry, witty and self-aware theatrical journey through Chinese Hell, presented by the MTC for RISING.

Richard Watts
Reviews

Performance review: Dusty The Musical: In Concert, Concert Hall, QPAC

Despite an energised semi-staged production, Dusty The Musical - In Concert fails to ignite.

Suzannah Conway
a group of naked female dancers in red wigs, with one at the front leaning back with her arms behind her. Kill Me RISING 2025
Reviews

Performance review: Kill Me, RISING, Sumner Theatre

Raw, howling and yearning to be seen, Marina Otero's new work takes the white gloves off and puts the boxing…

Madeleine Swain
A young girl likes on her back on the floor with a movie camera above her. POV
Reviews

Theatre review: POV, RISING, Showroom Arts Centre Melbourne

When you take two unrehearsed actors and a child telling them what to do, where to stand and what to…

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login