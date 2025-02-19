Swingers have their moment to shine at RISING 2025

Swingers – The Art of Mini Golf was today (19 February) announced as the first major production for RISING 2025.

The interactive exhibition will be presented at the Flinders Street Station Ballroom and features artworks by the likes of US performance artist, filmmaker and author Miranda July (whose body of work includes films such as 2005’s Me and You and Everyone We Know and 2020’s Kajillionaire and the 2024 novel All Fours); Australian visual artist Kaylene Whiskey, whose fusion of pop culture and Aṉangu traditions often celebrates strong kungkas (women) such as Wonder Woman, Tina Turner and Dolly Parton; and Tokyo’s Saeborg, whose seemingly bright and playful performance works touch on issues of human cruelty and animal consumption, as well as social issues like nursing and care.

Swingers will open on the first day of RISING for an extended season until Sunday 31 August.

The project has been developed by RISING Senior Curator Grace Herbert, who drew on mini golfʼs “surprisingly subversive” origins in order to select artists for the project.

Explaining that the game’s radical roots “sit at the heart of this project,” Herbert adds: “It’s been incredible to see how each artist has taken this on. Alongside playing mini golf and experiencing the artworks, you might have your fortune told, travel to desert country, become a human-animal hybrid or even find yourself singing along to Dolly Parton.”

The original game of mini golf was invented by 19th century Scottish women who were banned from ‘real’ golf courses, but refused to sit on the sidelines, as National Geographic writer Erin Blakemore explained in 2024.

“Women’s participation in golf is as old as golf itself, which emerged in Scotland during the Middle Ages and was formalised in the 18th century. Women were interested in the sport, but they were largely blocked from participating, due to the strictures of their times, which condemned active women as ‘unladylike’ and incompetent. As historian Jane George writes, women’s presence on golf courses “was regarded as a distraction for the serious male golfer”. Though prestigious golf clubs did allow women [to participate], they were relegated to fundraising, social events and supporting the play of their male family members.”

In the 20th century, mini golf fuelled a ‘putt putt’ craze in Prohibition-era Los Angeles, and rooftop courses and roadside attractions embraced whimsical, obstacle-filled designs.

Now perceived as somewhat twee, mini golf courses remained radical in the 1940s, becoming one of the first desegregated public spaces in the US in that socially conservative decade, according to Blakemore.

“By 1941, Black golfers had already pushed for, and received, their own municipal golf courses in the District of Columbia, but the grounds were neglected and inferior to the courses for their white counterparts. That summer, a group of Black men attempted to play the segregated East Potomac Park municipal golf course in protest, only to be shouted down by white golfers. In response to the incident, Secretary of the Interior Harold Ickes desegregated the park – including its miniature golf course – a first during the Jim Crow era. Icke also declared all of the District’s federally funded golf courses integrated. Though it would take more than a decade for DC to integrate all of its public recreational facilities, the protest was a historic first for Black golfers,” she wrote in National Geographic.

First Nations Australian artist Kaylene Whiskey. Photo: Supplied.

In a joint statement, RISING co-Artistic Directors Hannah Fox and Gideon Obarzanek say: “RISING is about creating collective experiences and Swingers continues that tradition. Bringing such unique artistic minds into the creation of a nine-hole course is a literal game changer. [We] can’t wait to see audiences step up and take their shot.”

Swingers – The Art of Mini Golf will mark the third time RISING has transformed the Flinders Street Ballroom, prior to which the space had been virtually abandoned for almost four decades.

Melbourne artist Patricia Piccinini was the first to use the Ballroom and its associated rooms, showcasing her work in the popular exhibition, A Miracle Constantly Repeated at RISING in 2021. The immersive exhibition Shadow Spirit, curated by Kimberley Moulton and featuring the work of 30 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from around Australia, followed in 2023.

The full RISING program will be revealed in March, with the festival running from Wednesday 4 to Sunday 15 June.

About the artists

Six artists have been confirmed for Swingers to date, with more to be announced. In total, nine idiosyncratic mini golf holes dreamed up by a group of female-identifying and gender-diverse artists will feature in Swingers – The Art of Mini Golf.

The confirmed artists are:

Miranda July (US)

Miranda July is a US filmmaker, writer and performance artist known for her unconventional storytelling and multidisciplinary approach to art. Born in 1974 in Barre, Vermont, she gained recognition in the 1990s through her experimental performances and short films. Her debut feature film, Me and You and Everyone We Know (2005), won the Caméra dʼOr at the Cannes Film Festival, establishing her as a distinctive voice in independent cinema.

Julyʼs work often explores themes of human connection, loneliness and intimacy with a surreal yet deeply emotional touch. In addition to filmmaking, she has published critically acclaimed books, including No One Belongs Here More Than You (2007) and The First Bad Man (2015), further showcasing her unique literary voice. Beyond film and literature, July is known for her interactive art projects, such as Learning to Love You More (with Harrell Fletcher) and the mobile app Somebody, which reimagined digital communication. Her second feature film, The Future (2011), continued her exploration of existential themes, while Kajillionaire (2020) brought her idiosyncratic storytelling to a wider audience.

Julyʼs work blurs the boundaries between different artistic mediums, creating deeply personal yet universally resonant narratives. Her ability to blend humour, vulnerability and innovation has solidified her status as a leading figure in contemporary art and independent film.

Kaylene Whiskey (Australia)

Kaylene Whiskey is an acclaimed Australian artist known for her vibrant and playful paintings that celebrate contemporary pop culture and Indigenous storytelling. Whiskey was born in Mparntwe/Alice Springs, Northern Territory, and grew up in Indulkana with her parents Lipsey Whiskey and Billy Everard, and her little brother, James. As a schoolgirl, she would visit her family and other Elders at Iwantja Arts and watch and learn what they were doing.

Whiskey started working at the art centre after finishing school, making paintings that incorporated representations of local flora and fauna, as well as traditional bush foods. Over time Whiskey developed her unique approach to painting, with depictions of pop culture references sitting alongside elements from traditional Aṉangu culture. She favours painting prominent figures such as Dolly Parton and Tina Turner as well as comic book characters like Wonder Woman in a celebration of heroic women and the sisterhood. Whiskey was the winner of the Sir John Sulman Prize in 2018 and won the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awardsʼ General Painting Award in 2019.

Saeborg (Japan)

In performances and exhibitions both in Japan and abroad, Saeborg creates latex bodysuits through which she can artificially transcend physical characteristics such as age and gender. In her performances, she employs colourful and deformed representations of insects and livestock, including female cattle and pigs. These performances at first seem bright and playful, but they touch on issues of human cruelty and animal consumption, as well as social issues like nursing and care.

Saeborg was born in Toyama prefecture in 1981 and graduated from Joshibi University of Art and Design. In 2014, she won the Toshiko Okamoto Award at the 17th Taro Okamoto Awards for Contemporary Art, and in 2022 she won a Tokyo Contemporary Art Award 2022-2024.

Japanese artist Seaborg is one of six artists confirmed for ‘Swingers – The Art of Mini Golf’ at RISING 2025. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

Recent exhibitions and shows include I WAS MADE FOR LOVING YOU at the Tokyo Contemporary Art Award 2022-2024 Exhibition (2024), Slaughterhouse at The CAM – Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian (2024), Super Farm at Theater der Welt (2023), the Tangente St Pölten (2024), Pigpen at Middlesbrough Art Week (2023), Soultopia at Theater Commons ʼ23 (2023), Slaughterhouse and Pootopia at Ultra Unreal (2022), the solo exhibition LIVESTOCK and more.

Nabilah Nordin (Australia)

Nabilah Nordinʼs materially driven practice explores the formal possibilities and surface potential of sculpture. She employs improvised construction methods to build elaborate abstract forms, dramatising their physicality so that they seem to defy gravity or teeter on the edge of collapse.

Nordin subverts the language of monumental sculpture by incorporating unconventional materials, such as deflated balloons and resin-coated bread. Taking visual cues from her immediate surroundings, her recent works draw upon coalescing, entangled structures. The surfaces of her sculptures are treated as disguises and sites of performance, often mimicking the appearance of natural phenomena. However, she resists direct representation, embracing ambiguity and drawing attention to the tactile and sensorial qualities of her materials. In doing so, she seeks to invest inanimate objects with agency, vitality and humour.

Nordin completed a Master of Contemporary Art at the Victorian College of the Arts (Melbourne) in 2015, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts at RMIT University (Melbourne) in 2013. Nordinʼs work has been widely exhibited at museums, biennales and galleries across Australia and Asia.

Delaine Le Blas (UK)

Delaine Le Bas is a British artist born in 1965. Her work addresses nationhood, land, belonging and gender across diverse media, including embroidery, painting, decoupage, sculpture, installations and performance – reflecting domestic claustrophobia and the transient nature of modern materiality.

Le Bas was a key contributor to the groundbreaking Paradise Lost: The First Roma Pavilion at the 2007 Venice Biennale, which brought international attention to contemporary Romani art. Her work has been exhibited in major galleries and festivals worldwide, including the Berlin Biennale and the Gwangju Biennale. In addition to her solo work, she collaborates frequently with other artists and activists, including her late husband, Damian Le Bas.

Through her powerful and visually striking art, Le Bas continues to advocate for Romani visibility and rights, making her one of the most influential contemporary artists in the field of socially engaged art.

Natasha Tontey (Indonesia)

Natasha Tontey is a Minahasan artist based between Jakarta and Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Her artistic practice predominantly explores the fictional accounts of the history and myths surrounding ‘manufactured fearʼ. In her practice, she observes any possibilities of other futures that are projected not from the perspective of major and established institutions, but a subtle and personal struggle of the outcast entities and beings.

Her recent exhibitions include the solo show Primate Visions: Macaque Macabre (2024), commissioned by Audemars Piguet Contemporary at Museum MACAN, Jakarta, and Garden Amidst the Flame (2022) at Auto Italia, London, UK.

RISING is a major festival of new art, music and performance held in June each year in Naarm/Melbourne. The festival brings the very best from around the world and across Australia into the city’s hidden spaces to reimagined landmarks, to reflect Melbourne’s culture here and now.

RISING is supported by the Victorian Government, through Creative Victoria and Visit Victoria.

