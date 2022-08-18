Rethinking nationalism in the wake of COVID

All would agree that while some normalcy has returned, our lives remain very different to our pre-COVID world.

A new exhibition at Macquarie University Gallery, and recent panel discussion with the curators, asked the question what nationalism looks like in the wake of COVID.

Have Federation ideals of unity finally been exhausted thanks to the pandemic? And do we value internationalism and localism differently in its wake?

Macquarie University Gallery, moderator and co-curator of the exhibition, Rhonda Davis said a key piece in the University’s Collection as a springboard to approaching these shifting ideas, is Sidney Nolan’s painting, Escape (1948).

‘It represents or depicts the convict, and in a sense, an escape from oneself – an escape from the nation itself,’ explained Davis. ‘We wanted to question [whether] Federation (1901) is still relevant today? [And] does that sense of union, with the multiple voices, exist in the post pandemic space?’

Sidney Nolan Escape (detail) 1948; Macquarie University Art Collection. © The Sidney Nolan Trust. All rights reserved. DACS/Copyright Agency, 2022

Davis said that our cities ‘became muted during the pandemic’ allowing localism to thrive. Chairing the recent discussion, she led co-curator of the exhibition, and museum expert, Andrew Simpson to explain his embrace of the term ‘post normal times’, and its framing of nationalism.

‘Nationalism is a construction of both inclusion and exclusion that arguably occurs in many forms designed to meet specific short-term or long-term contingent needs,’ said Simpson, adding that the pandemic was, ‘a sudden reset of our connections; a fragile ecology of relationships plunged into a global solvent of disconnection to reduce risk and absolve us of responsibility and responsivity; a mass-scaled behavioural vaccine.

‘I believe, a sense that the normal, underlying rules of how society operates, no longer apply,’ he told the audience.

Read: COVID recovery must have diversity in mind

As those rules dissolved, borders became defined by new demarcations, while a boosted localism encouraged new freedoms within zones.

Many artists were unable to access their own studios and galleries, and were forced to reinvent their practices within this new constricted lens – an outcome of which is explored in this exhibition.

Lizzie Marshall writes in the exhibition’s catalogue: ‘It would be illusory to presume that nationalism is as defined as the borders of our island Australia. Nationalism is slippery and collides with the past and present, similarly to the tides that shape our shores. Historically, migration, colonisation and Traditional Owners have all flooded, formed and reformed our sense of national identity… How we now revise our idea of nationalism as our borders have rendered us insular as shaped by the invisible pandemic is a cause for critical enquiry.’

She continued: ‘…where the individual resides is as complex as the virus itself. As the pandemic evolved and traversed borders it united nations under the guise of global cooperability and yet simultaneously divided communities. Each locale was treated differently, each demographic was clearly defined and yet we were governed by a sense of nationalism that never prevailed.’

Long-term impact of fear and surveillance

Davis believes that it’s ‘a whole new ballgame’ when it comes to how we navigate and connect with our local surroundings.

Marshall said that while we could not be sold on restrictions – aka an infringements of civil liberties – as a new type of nationalism, she said that ‘watching the daily COVID cases mount turned into a new national sport, government control became a competitive anxiety as our personal information was sequestered and data retention became a new fear in itself.

‘Tracking apps became the weapon against the pandemic wars provided through our personal data. We complied. We gave it away. We were complicit. And yet, as we noted that our responses were not united, did we expect to replace utilitarianism with a new form of nationalism? How much we gave away is yet to be fully understood and the ramifications are worth examining in the future. What we can appreciate is that nationalism is as undefined as ever.’

Marshall spoke of the work of Rebecca Agnew in the exhibition, Infinite West, a stop animation film complied from 24,408 photographs staged during COVID, where Agnew’s ‘Barbiesque cowgirls remind us that the true role of colonisation is felt through the governance of our physical selves and erosion of identity.’

It was raised also by artist NOT, who has often made work with the theme of surveillance. He spoke of the use of the mask in this post pandemic moment, collection materials for his Still Life in the exhibition: ‘I actually was able to wander into industrial areas, and actually felt a freedom. There wasn’t any policing. There wasn’t anybody to stop me. But now [when I go] to Bunnings, I’ve got a cap, glasses and a mask, because they’re now doing facial recognition technology.

‘So I’ve actually gone back to wearing a mask in very open airy places, because I don’t want to be recorded. The borders are going back up in a different kind of way,’ said NOT.

Davis said the artists selected destabilise colonial power structures, and uncover suppressed histories, or even generate new cultural scenarios as co-constructed community knowledge in our new world paradigm.

Co-curator of exhibition Leonard Janiszewski added: ‘What was the first piece of legislation passed by our first federal parliament? It was immigration policy, which we now know as the water struggle policy. Nation state is a construct; it’s a socio-economic, cultural and political construct. What it does is create this us and the other.’

He said it’s clear these early policies were based on Britishness and the British political system, and created a false sense of unity, but then further to question what unity means now.

We all came together in unity by creating a disunity with the other. Leonard Janiszewski, co-curator

Marshall continued: ‘Often we think of communities as people like us, people that have the same views as us, people that think like us. It’s actually not community; it’s shared experience. So you can have a shared experience of the pandemic, but how you feel about it, how you respond to it, how you think about it, is going to be different.’

It is a thought played out in the work of NC Qin in the exhibition, with their Birdsong series (pictured top) and use of the mask, which they describe as ‘a symbol of division caused by a cultural misunderstanding.’

Federation overlooked diversity, but so has COVID

Qin said that they were inspired to make work at the very beginning of COVID when Beijing first went into lockdown, and the world was starting to catch on that COVID was going to be bigger than just within the boundaries of China.

‘There was a lot of anxiety within the Asian community and they already started wearing masks… [and] there was a lot of racism popping up, especially towards people wearing masks. I was quite interested in why that was.’

Read: Let’s talk about #CoronaRacism

Qin cites those early reactions as cultural difference. ‘People from Western backgrounds put on masks because you yourself are sick, and not because you’re trying to protect yourself from outside varieties of illness, which is what a lot of people from an Asian descent were doing. Those are like two very juxtaposing, very different ideas.’

Qin looked back to the period in Western history, and the Black Plague, when doctors wore bird-like masks, putting herbs in the beak to help filter out the miasma.

‘What I wanted to do was kind of marry those two aspects in the contemporary context …especially [in terms of] Chinese herbs that would be used traditionally, for cleansing the body. So it was kind of like going to be a space that would bring people together from Eastern and Western cultures taking symbolism from both Eastern and Western cultures.’

As borders and nationalism become compressed and sutured in their work, Janiszewski picked up on Qin’s point of rupture under tension, turning to the ideas of Greek Australian scholar, George Michael Janus.

Janus pointed out in the 1990s, that ‘if there was ever an existential threat, these fault lines would appear [in society], and they would become chasms …and we would we fracture into pieces.’

Paul Ryan Coalcliff convict 2022, Courtesy of the artist and Nanda\Hobbs © Paul Ryan

Janiszewqski continued: ‘I agree with him, that’s exactly what happened … we atomised. We looked after self rather than collective good. In fact, even the Australian government, our previous Prime Minister, banned Australians from coming back from overseas to Australia.’

This was especially picked up in the exhibition through the work of Paul Ryan, who echoed Nolan’s painting Escape with his own narrative of contested territories and power relationships.

Janiszewski’s idea of an ‘atomised’ nation moved from the macro to the micro scale across the exhibition, and the panel discussion.

Several of the artists spoke of their experience of localism and barriers to access with their individual studio practice, and how that has offered a reset around ideas of unity, the collective and nation.

Rupturing studio practice

NOT runs a collective studio for about 50 artists in Sydney. ‘What surprised me is, people didn’t come to the studio.’

He continued: ‘It was quite shocking, because you were able to go to your workplace … And people just got into a funk. They couldn’t work. They felt really oppressed. And it’s curtailed their creative output.’

He said that as the lockdowns eased, many artists had lost their momentum. ‘Everybody just shut down …I was trying to encourage people to make art,’ NOT continued. ‘People were getting jobkeeper payments, but they were quitting their studio because they didn’t know what was going to happen in September, they just thought that the whole system was going to collapse. And they just got caught, like a creative block. It was actually quite sad.’

NOT had been making work at Canberra Glassworks when he was locked out by border closures. ‘So I started using discarded neon glass working with a retired neon vendor and making works with him on the North Shore until that was locked down.

‘I thought I’ve got to keep working. So I started working with a foundry … a sort of industrial area in Alexandria, and it was like a ghost town. Most of the stuff in the still life [in the exhibition], was gleaned from the road, from landfills, from throw outs. Factories were literally using this as an opportunity to just dump and clear out their stuff so then I started to create the still life on the point of nationalities,’ NOT continued on how the pandemic changed the way, and what he made.

NOT, Mechanical botanical 2022, kilnformed cold-worked lead-crystal bronze glass, bronze,

found objects, terracotta, Courtesy of the artist and KRONENBERG MAIS WRIGHT, Sydney

Photo Greg Piper © NOT

Qin explained their experience had been quite different. ‘I found that there were people who kind of became quite depressed and closed, especially when they were separated from their studio spaces.

‘But there were also a lot of artists who flourished between this period… In my own practice, I found that was a period where I just needed to make sense of things and making work helped me.’

During COVID, Agnew packed up her studio and drove it home, to her garage, so she could continue to make. ‘Because we’ve lost social time, and maybe certain pivotal moments in our life, artwork can be, for me, a way to kind of integrate all those kinds of factors.’

She added the time allowed her to ‘break down and think about those kinds of borders and oppressions and looking at historical elements in my work, which I think maybe became more powerful because it became very personal and very private then, and now it’s very public.’

Concluding, Davis asked the panel: ‘Do you think democracy is the challenge in itself? And can exhibitions such as Nationalism in the Wake of COVID complicate and disrupt existing notions of authenticity, citizenship, territory, belonging and borders?

‘I think that’s what we’re going to really ask ourselves in this next phase of the post pandemic, and how this will affect contemporary art practices at a local level, and how we still stay on that global communication,’ she added.

Janiszewski finished with his overview: ‘The biggest problem is, we keep looking for the strengths for the strong, when really you don’t judge society on its strengths, you judge a society on how it treats its most vulnerable.

‘So it’s about working cooperatively with those points of difference and meeting the needs of people; it’s about looking for those that get left behind, discluded, marginalised, and that keeps evolving, which is the great role of the contemporary artists to manage to find space to create discourse around the plurality and the complexities that we keep facing every day.’

This panel was presented by Macquarie University, (Sydney) on 11 August 2022. Chaired by Rhonda Davis, the panellists were Leonard Janiszewski, Lizzy Marshall, NOT, Andrew Simpson and NC Qin.

The conversation coincided with the exhibition Nationalism in the wake of COVID, which continues at Macquarie University Gallery until 24 August. Artists showing are: Rebecca Agnew, David Griggs, NOT, Paul Ryan, Leanne Tobin and Nancy Yu, with artworks from the University’s collection.

The exhibition’s curators were: Rhonda Davis, Kon Gouriotis, Leonard Janiszewski and Andrew Simpson.