New era for largest Aboriginal art exhibition with Aboriginal Arts Centre Hub WA at the helm

Revealed, the largest annual Aboriginal art exhibition and market in Western Australia, is welcoming a new era. The Aboriginal Art Centre Hub Western Australia (AACHWA) is delivering the program in partnership with Fremantle Arts Centre, meaning Revealed will be in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander hands for the first time in the event’s history.

Since its inception in 2008, Revealed has established itself as a place for emerging WA Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to exhibit their work. With the exhibition and market still held at the Fremantle Arts Centre, almost 70 artists will be featured this year, 42 of whom are exhibiting for the first time. Over 150 artworks will be on display.

‘Marlee’, Dena Gower. ‘Revealed’ 2024. Image: Supplied.

For avid collectors and art newcomers alike, the Revealed Art Market is renowned as the place to go to purchase First Nations artworks directly from artists, as 100% of sales are returned to artists. Artworks from 30 stalls will be available, from paintings to textiles, ceramics, carved artefacts and more.

Read: Review delivered on interference in Aboriginal paintings

AACHWA CEO Chad Creighton says, ‘As an Aboriginal-led and governed body, AACHWA provides a genuine and deeply rooted perspective on the Aboriginal art scene across Western Australia… AACHWA’s approach to Revealed reflects our unwavering commitment to art creation, cultural strength, best practice and the wellbeing of Aboriginal artists.’

‘Revealed’ 2023. Image: Jess Wyld.

Creighton outlines AACHWA’s future focus for ‘Revealed’, emphasising an intention to increase the value and impact of the exhibition for the sector. Further, Creighton says AACHWA ‘will work to bring in new and greater audiences and increase public engagement with the Aboriginal arts sector in ways that will shine an even brighter light on our artists and communities and extend further opportunities to art centres.

The Revealed 2024 exhibition opens 9 May and runs until 4 August. The Revealed Art Market is held on 11 May.