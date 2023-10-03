Performing and creating for children

‘I never saw myself doing kids’ music until I became a parent,’ says Angie Who. The Sydney musician cut her teeth in alt-country acts like The Smoking Muskets, but pivoted to children’s songs when she couldn’t find the kind of music she wanted to share with her young daughter. Now, she has three family music releases to her name, and her Lullaby Love, a singalong event for parents and babies aged from zero to six months, is taking place at the Sydney Opera House.

Angie Who. Image: Supplied.

Who is one of the family-friendly musicians playing at the upcoming Wow Festival for Children and Young People at the Casula Powerhouse. Josh Pyke is another; the ARIA-award winning artist just released his first EP for kids and has written eight children’s books. He sees creating for youngsters as a richly rewarding pursuit. ‘The thing that I love the most about being a creative in general is that sense of play that kids have,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘My youngest is 10, and he’s so free, and he does these incredible drawings. I don’t even know how to get my brain into that frame of mind to draw like that anymore.’

For Thomas Gorham of Head First Acrobatics, the origins of his troupe’s new children’s show PreHysterical lie in happenstance. ‘I busted my knee and had to get a reconstruction, and this was my return to work show as it was a little bit easier,’ he explains. ‘But in the end, it ended up being its own thing, and we made the tricks really hard when I was fully healthy.’

While it’s seemingly more common for performers to start with a general audience and later pivot to kid-friendly material, magician Sam Hume went the other way. Hume, the co-Founder and Executive Producer of Showmen Productions, began doing magic for children’s parties as a 13-year-old and now stars in both Circus – The Show (aimed at kids aged four to 12) and the self-explanatory Adults Only Magic Show.

Thomas Gorham in ‘PreHysterical’. Image: Naomi Reed Photography.

With creative partner Justin Williams, he’d made the G-rated Greatest Magic Show and The Showman Live, before deciding to create a more risqué show. ‘We were in this weird in-between space where we weren’t really kiddy, but we weren’t talking to adults either, and then around 2019 or 2020, we decided to fully commit to an 18+ plus show. That was really freeing. We weren’t being characters so much, just being ourselves on stage.’

Variety is the spice of life

For a career creative like Pyke, finding fresh territory to explore is vital. While he could have chosen to keep playing his beloved hits like ‘Middle of the Hill’ and ‘The Summer’, he reworked them for the Revisions EP, and is about to head out on a tour showcasing these reimagined works. ‘It’s like a time machine; I can connect to exactly what I was feeling and who I was at the time, but I also strongly believe there’s no such thing as a finished version of a song,’ he says.

Similarly, his forays into children’s book writing, film composition and kids’ music fulfil a need to continue exploring new territory and developing skills. ‘I just like trying new things. I have a list of things I want to do, and I’m very slowly working my way through them.’

Josh Pyke: Image: Matt Wilson.

Gorham also says creating and performing PreHysterical, alongside more adult-oriented fare such as the popular circus-acrobatics-comedy hybrids Crème De La Crème and Godz, has kept him engaged. ‘When you’re doing something new, it’s a different kind of exciting, so it’s nice to have multiple products to do.’ While he says the adult shows are more lucrative, the group’s kid-friendly productions are vital to their catalogue. ‘It’s about fun and doing something for everyone. I like as an artist performing in different things and showing your range.’

The challenges of creating for kids

While performances for kids may be a growing field, in some spaces there isn’t the same infrastructure that artists aiming for a more general audience can take for granted. Bands normally ply their trade in pubs and licensed venues, but a musician like Angie Who, who writes for an infant audience, has found some challenges in finding places to play. ‘You can’t just book a gig with some friends and charge 10 bucks at the door; you’ve got to find a venue and put on the show yourself, and you could lose money doing that, so you’re taking a risk.’

Things may be changing, however; Who has a podcast on Kinderling Kids Radio, a fast-growing network catering to children from newborns to seven, and says there are more and more arts festivals for young children. Then there’s Small Fry Rock, a series of gigs in Sydney and Brisbane where rockers like Pyke play their usual repertoire (at a lower volume) for a truly all-ages audience. Pyke says it’s been a hit with children and parents alike. ‘It’s exactly what you want when you’ve got little kids. You’ve got this gig at 11 o’clock, you can have a beer in a nice, safe environment, the kids are cutting sick, and then you can all go home and have a nap.’

The success of Small Fry Rock shows performers don’t necessarily have to produce radically different material to cater to a young audience. Gorham and Hume both say that a circus-style presentation has a universal appeal.

Sam Hume in ‘Circus The Show’. Image: Mali Cohen.

‘Everyone can understand something that’s hard to do and dangerous,’ says Gorham. ‘It’s instantly gratifying. The feats of athleticism people understand instinctively; that’s not just for the younger ones; adults find it a lot easier to concentrate when there’s a lot of that content.’

Hume has found one major difference between the two crowds – kids are much more willing to participate in magic tricks than adult audiences. It’s common for the same punters to attend both shows, though this can occasionally lead to hairy moments: ‘People don’t always realise we’re the same guys, even though we’re on the posters. Sometimes, parents will come to the adult show the night before, and then see Justin and I run onstage in the kids’ shows and c**p themselves,’ he laughs.

‘All this magic stuff that happens’

As any parent who has spent an inordinate amount of time watching Bluey or listening to The Wiggles can attest, children’s entertainment can occasionally hit hard and be incredibly lucrative for the creator. But, for the most part, the greatest rewards lie in the work itself, and artists like Who have found making art for children an enriching experience. She finds the singing circles particularly wholesome and calming. ‘I’m super-fascinated by the neuroscience of singing and how your brain and your baby’s brain can sync up when you sing to them – it lowers the stress in both you and your baby. There’s just all this magic stuff that happens in your body and brain when you sing with kids and with other people. I think the world is waking up to the value of singing; it’s not something you only do if you’re Beyoncé, everyone should be doing it.’

For Pyke, who wrote stories before he ever found success as a musician, writing picture books and songs for children has been a way for him to grow with his audience. ‘I don’t want to use the word “honour”, but I’m going to. Some of the people I’ve known as punters for years are now bringing their kids to my shows. Their lives have changed as my life has changed through the course of parenthood, marriage and ageing, and we’ve all shared the journey together. So, to do the kids’ stuff now feels beautiful, it’s a real community feeling.’