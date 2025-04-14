QUT cuts dance, moves away from stage acting

The results of an independent review into the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Performing Arts courses that sparked industry-wide concern were delivered late last week. The 20 recommendations include the removal of a dance major and a refocusing of the acting program towards digital and screen.

“We commissioned this report from leading industry experts in order to ensure that we are upholding our commitment to deliver a performing arts program that produces a pipeline of future cultural leaders,” said QUT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Margaret Sheil AO last week.

“The recommendations are a clear path forward as the University continues to evolve the QUT performing arts program in a way that not only preserves but elevates the long-standing influence and distinctive identity we have in the field.”

The report was prepared by Emeritus Professor Joanne Tompkins, Professor Michael Balfour, Professor Wesley Enoch and Kris Stewart. The report’s recommendations were based on three clear goals: “To be in demand to students and to offer programs that are differentiated from offerings elsewhere, to give confidence to the industry, to be financially viable.”

Recommendations under the financial viability banner included encouraging discipline staff to look for income-generating possibilities. The report also recommended that QUT senior leadership work with relevant industry bodies to highlight concerns regarding the ATAR formula. QTAC, the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre, is currently responsible for administering ATAR results. QTAC scales ATAR in a way that penalises creative arts, disincentivising students from enrolling in creative courses across Queensland.

On the matter of dance, the report was clear: “Given the low numbers of people enrolling in dance, a different approach is required immediately. The Dance Performance major was ceased several years ago and the Dance discipline area within the BCA (and formerly the Bachelor of Fine Arts) remains in low demand. In the review panel’s discussions, it became clear that the real strength of Dance – and the very attractive niche for Dance graduates – is Dance Education. It is therefore recommended that dance is offered, with or through, the School of Education, to focus on dance education. Dance as a major within Creative Arts should be discontinued.”

The Vice Chancellor confirmed the discontinuation of the Dance major and said the University was “exploring” the possibility of Dance Education.

The report stated that the Acting program was not sustainable, suggesting that stage acting should be abandoned. “Even with the philanthropic support that it receives, Acting is still not viable in the current financial environment,” read the report. “For Acting to be more distinctive in the market and future-focused, it should have a narrative leaning towards digital and screen spaces, which could generate synergies across the School of Creative Arts and provide opportunities for students with other majors such as Animation, Film and Screen, Visual Arts, among others. This transformed area would include all manners of screen acting (narrative, gaming, performance on screen, digital, etc).

“This distinction could also reduce the number of students applying to other acting programs once they enrol at QUT. A limited number of live acting development opportunities could continue to be offered with minimal technology, since they form a core training space for performance before working with the high-investment screen set-up for every unit. A possible name change to Screen Acting could be considered.”

The report identified that the QUT Drama program struggles to identify itself. “QUT Drama could thus advertise itself as the trainer of producers with a range of transferable skills. As a new narrative evolves, the name for this discipline may well also require modification.” The report warned “a very different approach” was required.

The report largely applauded the Music program, recommending no major changes to the program’s delivery or architecture.

QUT also announced last week that a new medical school will open in 2027. The program is fully funded, and the Federal Government will reallocate some Commonwealth-supported places from elsewhere in the University.

QUT will have Queensland’s fifth medical school. It remains the largest provider of performing arts training in Queensland, with Griffith University and the University of Southern Queensland the only two other providers.