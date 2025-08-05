OnlyFans for Australian artists: Lil Tay’s $1 million scandalous splash

When Chinese‑Canadian influencer Lil Tay marked her eighteenth birthday last week by launching an OnlyFans account, the internet noticed. Within three hours, she announced on Instagram that she had already earned more than US$1 million and claimed she had been ‘broke’ and needed money.

The claim has meant a lot of hype, not only for Lil Tay, but for the OnlyFans platform. For many artists, OnlyFans has become their central hub for producing content online. But can OnlyFans be a sustainable revenue stream for Australian artists? The answer lies somewhere between hype and harsh reality.

OnlyFans for Australian artists: what creators actually earn

OnlyFans has more than two million creators and about 300 million users. However, income distribution is lopsided. An analysis by the creator platform Infloww found the average creator earns about US$180 a month, and the top 10% of creators capture around 73% of the platform’s revenue.

One model told researchers that it is not a ‘get rich quick’ scheme. For Australian artists considering the platform, these numbers are sobering: while high‑profile figures like Lil Tay can capitalise on notoriety, most users make modest sums that barely cover production costs, let alone provide a living wage.

This is similar to other online platforms that are gaining popularity in the wake of global mistrust of social media platforms. Substack has a similar lopsided revenue stream for the millions of writers that use it. The vast majority of the income is being made by a sliver of the creators.

Local success stories and realistic models

Despite the average earnings, some Australian creators have leveraged OnlyFans into significant income. Former marketing manager Annie Knight turned to the platform in 2020 and saw revenue spike to around A$170–200K a month, allowing her to purchase multiple properties and leave a conventional job behind.

She told the Herald Sun she would never return to a nine‑to‑five role because the platform offered greater control over her time and financial independence.

Gold Coast content creator, Annie Knight. Image: supplied.

Another example is fitness coach Jem Wolfie, who built a lucrative following by offering workout tips and behind‑the‑scenes content; she has publicly stated that consistent posting and engaging with fans are crucial.

Artists considering this route should note that such success typically comes with extensive self-marketing. Creators must consistently produce content, engage with subscribers, and manage all administrative tasks.

For dancers or performance artists, subscription models may involve teaching classes, sharing rehearsals or offering exclusive behind‑the‑scenes footage. OnlyFans’ ability to monetise a niche audience can be powerful, but it demands consistent labour and a thick skin.

In reality, any artist using a paid subscription model is actually working across multiple platforms. OnlyFans artists keep very active profiles on free platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, to convert followers into paid subscribers.

Platform risks and the dark underbelly

Lil Tay’s headline‑grabbing success also highlights a darker side. A Reuters investigation found that underage users have set up accounts by using adults’ ID documents, slipping past age checks. One 19‑year‑old admitted she opened accounts when she was still a minor and only closed them once university friends recognised her. The teenager said she would not want underage children to repeat her mistake.

In December 2023 the UK regulator Ofcom fined the platform for inaccurate age‑verification practices and failures to prevent minors from appearing in explicit content. For Australian artists, these reports raise ethical and legal concerns. While the platform has since introduced stricter verification tools, the risk of association with exploitation remains.

Another risk is reputational. Adult content still carries stigma in parts of the arts world, and artists may find that employers or mainstream venues view the platform with suspicion. There is also the potential for content leaks and harassment; once material is posted online, control over its distribution can quickly be lost.

OnlyFans for Australian artists: is it a viable model?

Whether OnlyFans is “workable” for Australian dancers or performance artists depends on expectations. The platform can serve as a revenue supplement, particularly for artists with dedicated followings who are willing to pay for exclusive access. It offers autonomy and the chance to build a global audience. However, the majority of creators do not earn large sums; income relies on constant self‑promotion and on fans’ willingness to subscribe. The experiences of high‑earning influencers like Lil Tay or Annie Knight demonstrate potential, but they are outliers.

Artists should also consider the platform’s terms of service, tax obligations and mental health implications. Performing for an online audience can blur boundaries between personal and professional life, and the financial rewards may not compensate for the emotional labour involved. With these realities in mind, OnlyFans for Australian artists can be one tool among many, but it is not a guaranteed path to financial security.

Those exploring it should do so with clear eyes and a carefully planned strategy.

