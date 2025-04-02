News

Comedy review: Will Gibb: Why Am I Like This?, Melbourne Town Hall, MICF 2025

Tinged with nostalgia, Will Gibb's performance showcases both his awkward youth and his confident delivery.
2 Apr 2025 12:49
Allison Dickie
A ginger-headed man mid clap wearing a floral bomber jacket.

Will Gibb. Photo: Supplied.

Will Gibb brings his show to life in the Backstage Room of Melbourne Town Hall, sporting a T-shirt and track pants in front of some velvet cerulean curtains. To prompt his anecdotes, the stage is equipped with a television for his PowerPoint presentation and his yellow journal from his early teens. 

Revisiting the dramatic poetics of his younger self that were fuelled by the rage of missing out on a Monte Carlo biscuit at camp breakfast and the fear-filled reality of seeing Insidious at the age of 13, Gibb creates a nostalgic and hilarious centre to his show. 

Incorporating mime, sound effects and reenactments gives his stories clarity. Jumping over Sydney/Melbourne schooling disparities with ease, Gibb is confident enough to interact with the audience, slowly loosening up the shy crowd and welcoming latecomers. His experience ‘slaying’ the stage is well on show. 

Read: Comedy reviews: Lil Wenker: Bangtail and Steve Porters, How To Flirt: The TED XXX Talk, MICF 2025

Gibb rolls through moments spanning his bold behaviour in Zoom calls to the overzealousness of brands during Pride Week, but manages to tie it all together with a nod to his younger self and a salute to the sweetness of pursuing your goals. If the goal is to make people laugh, he most definitely succeeds.

Tickets: $25-$34

Will Gibb: Why Am I Like This? will be performed in the Backstage Room and the Portrait Room at Melbourne Town Hall until 20 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

