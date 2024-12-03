Midsumma and Mardi Gras programs ensure a queer summer ahead

With the official start of the Australian summer on 1 December, seasonal festivals will soon be on everyone’s mind. Leading the charge are the queer cultural festivals of Sydney and Melbourne, both of which have now launched their full programs.

Running from 19 January to 9 February 2025, Midsumma Festival features a diverse range of events including theatre, music, visual arts, cabaret, comedy, public forums and more, celebrating the Festival theme, Collective Identity(s).

“At Midsumma Festival 2025, we invite our communities to ‘call people in together’ rather than call them out,” says Karen Bryant, Midsumma’s Chief Executive and Creative Director.

“This is a celebration of diversity, creativity and collective strength, reminding us of the power of shared stories and experiences regardless of difference. Together, we can dance with many diverse bodies, sing with many diverse voices and hold space for us all.”

In addition to the 30th anniversary of the annual Pride March (Sunday 2 February), the Midsumma program also includes a Regional Activation Program, presented in partnership with the Victorian State Government and featuring 14 new regionally commissioned projects.

Melbourne’s annual Pride March celebrates its 30th anniversary at Midsumma Festival 2025. Photo: Suzanne Balding.

Castlemaine, Beechworth and Mildura kicked off the program in November with more works to be presented in Horsham, Bendigo, Goulburn Valley, Geelong, Wangaratta, Murray River, Warragul, Warrnambool and Indigo Shire in the coming months. Such activations will bring performances, exhibitions and storytelling to regional communities, ensuring that the spirit of Midsumma resonates statewide while amplifying diverse voices.

Other Midsumma highlights include HONŌUR, a sunset celebration at Federation Square honouring queer POC elders through music, storytelling and visual performance; Midsumma Matters, a talks and ideas program co-designed by young people and featuring the likes of A Not So Small Talk, where teenagers lead conversations with community leaders; and QRAVE by ArtsHub contributor Jessi Ryan in collaboration with the Australian Queer Archives, a multidisciplinary work blending exhibition and performance and which retells 50 years of queer history from the Birrarung/Yarra area through physical theatre, dance and spoken word.

The visual arts program includes the Midsumma and Australia Post Arts Award at No Vacancy Gallery and At the First Flood of Daylight, a residency exhibition by Ara Dolation at Bundoora Homestead. There is also the Queer Playwriting Award, showcasing emerging playwrights and presenting the winning works at Gasworks Arts Park, and the Pearl Prize for Queer Writers, which supports LGBTQIA+ literary talent with cash prizes and publication opportunities.

An expansive performance program includes everything from Irish drag performer Panti Bliss aka ‘the Queen of Ireland’ at Arts Centre Melbourne and Thirty-Six, an international collaboration between transgender writer/performers exploring ageing, mortality and identity at fortyfivedownstairs, to Fekei at Abbotsford Convent, a new play in development by Sarah Carroll, which delves into the complexities of lesbian romance and Pasifika identity.

Irish drag queen Panti Bliss in ‘If These Wigs Could Talk’ at Arts Centre Melbourne for Midsumma Festival 2025. Photo: Supplied.

Visit the Midsumma Festival website for full program details.

Heading north, the 2025 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras returns from 14 February to 2 March with the theme Free to Be, honouring the decades-long fight for equality while celebrating the individuality and collective strength of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Gil Beckwith, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO, says, “Each year, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras brings people from all corners of the globe together for a celebration of community, visibility and progress. The 2025 festival embodies this spirit, reflecting the resilience, creativity and unity of our LGBTQIA+ communities. We are thrilled to welcome everyone to this year’s festivities and look forward to continuing to champion the values of inclusivity and equality.”

In addition to the iconic Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, which began as a political protest after participants were brutally attacked by NSW police in 1978, the program includes the second-ever edition of First Nations First Light: A Festival Welcome on Gadigal, Bidjigal and Birrabirragal land at Bondi Beach, featuring a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony and unifying performances to kick off the festival; The Kaye Hole, hosted by cabaret artiste Reuben Kaye and featuring no-holds-barred comedy, daring performances, and boundary-pushing live music; the return of the return of Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert at City Recital Hall, and Mardi Gras + Qtopia, a new collaboration with Sydney Mardi Gras community partner Qtopia Sydney – the world’s largest centre for queer history and culture.

This festival-long event at Qtopia will feature a range of exhibitions, experiences and performances, including They Will Be Kings, a fusion of drag king artistry and contemporary performance celebrating modern masculinity from diverse queer perspectives, and the Australian premiere of Eugene O’Brien’s Heaven, the winner of the 2023 Irish Times Award for Best New Play, directed by Kate Gaul.

‘They Will Be Kings’ at Mardi Gras + Qtopia for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2025. Photo: Supplied.

Also of note is the exhibition Derek Jarman: Delphinium Days at UNSW Galleries, the first-ever exhibition in Australia of the queer British filmmaker, writer, artist and activist’s work and featuring rarely seen paintings and films by Jarman alongside photography and archival materials about him and his practice.

Visit the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras website for full program details.

Other queer cultural festivals take place later in the year, with Darwin’s Top End Pride held in June 2025, Brisbane’s MELT held from 22 October to 9 November, and Adelaide’s Feast Festival, Canberra’s SpringOUT and Perth’s PrideFEST all held in November.

Conversely, TasPride’s summer festival runs from 31 January to 28 February 2025.