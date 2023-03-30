As Australia’s nuclear sub fate is sealed, memories of Maralinga resurface in art

Anyone even vaguely attuned to the recent news cycle will know the attention being paid to the Federal Government’s historic AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership with the US and UK.

The deal means that in 30 years’ time, the Australian Navy will own a fleet of eight Australian-made next-generation nuclear-powered submarines, making it the largest single investment in Australia’s defence capability history.

Politically contentious, the partnership marks Australia’s first foray into nuclear-powered military technology. Yet, importantly, it does not signal a move towards nuclear weaponry – allowing Australia to maintain its status as a non-nuclear weapons country (in contrast to its US and UK partners).

Nevertheless, the move means Australia faces some big questions around its responsibility to dispose of the highly radioactive nuclear fuel waste the new submarines will produce from the 2050s onwards.

Read: Art and climate: from conversation to action

While that seems some way off, the thought of a slice of the Australian landscape becoming a nuclear waste facility is triggering anguished memories of the nation’s only other major touch point with nuclear military activity – namely its hosting of the UK military’s series of nuclear bomb tests at Maralinga (SA) in the 1950s.

The consequences of those Maralinga tests – especially for Indigenous people in the area – were traumatic, and led to serious health outcomes. While the AUKUS deal is very different from Maralinga – as it will not involve any on-country nuclear testing (only the storage of nuclear waste), the unanswered questions around how and where the Government is going to store the waste from the new submarines, has strong resonance with the Australian art canon.

This is because a large number of Australian artists have created work in response to the nation’s past nuclear activities (including Arthur Boyd, Sidney Nolan and Lin Onus). Their works are important reflections of that history. However now, in the context of the AUKUS deal, they also prompt important discussions about what a nuclear-powered future may mean for Australia.

ArtsHub spoke to three Australian artists whose insights regarding their own works on nuclear themes remind us of art’s role as a provocateur in these consequential conversations.

Adam Norton – Prohibited Area, 2010

Sydney-based artist Adam Norton admits that he’s always been someone preoccupied with ideas of an impending apocalypse.

‘I think my practice has always intersected with the various ways that apocalypse might happen,’ he reveals.

Growing up in the UK amid postwar/Cold War tensions, Norton explains that his art has also been shaped by early experiences of seeing nuclear-fuelled political tensions infuse everyday life, and seeing science play a defining role.

‘Science has always been a big part of my work,’ he explains. ‘I like to use it as a filter for how we are getting on.

‘I also like to remind people that we are yet to solve some of the technological problems we have created in the past, even as we keep moving faster into the future with freshly developed, new technologies.’

Norton’s piece Prohibited Area, 2010 speaks to some of these core concerns. As part of a series of what the artist describes as ‘landscape paintings’, the work focuses on natural environments that have been marked as off-limits areas – either for safety or secrecy reasons.

‘Prohibited Area’, 2010, synthetic polymer on board, wooden poles, by Adam Norton. Image: Supplied.

‘At the time I made Prohibited Area I was picking up on signs from various nuclear sites around the world,’ Norton explains. (Prohibited Area depicts signage from Woomera, not far from Maralinga.)

‘It seems to me that there are a lot of the world’s landscapes that, as humans, we are not allowed to go into. So the work is symbolic of the geography of a place that we are barred from entering. All we get is the boundary and the sign of that place we are not allowed to see.

‘It’s really a strategy of making “landscape paintings” of landscapes we are not permitted to visit,’ he continues.

‘That features a lot in my work, because it allows me to reflect on how humans are going to survive in these future worlds.’

Blak Douglas – Tjarutja Tragedy, 2016

‘Tjarutja Tragedy’, 2016, synthetic polymer on canvas, by Blak Douglas. Image: Supplied.

Dystopian visions of Australia’s nuclear-impacted landscapes have also captured Koori artist Blak Douglas’ attention over the years.

The artist tells ArtsHub that his work Ur an’ I am, we are a failing land, 2008 (a clever pun on the song lyrics: ‘I am, you are, we are Australian’) was made during the Howard Government years when he was feeling especially concerned about environmental issues.

‘I was thinking particularly about the disposing of waste in desert areas and on Country,’ Douglas says.

‘If you look closely at that picture, the baby is actually holding a piece of uranium, while the father has a yo-yo that is marked as radioactive. Even the cloud formation is in the shape of a U.’

Read: The future of disaster preparedness

Another of Douglas’ works, entitled Tjarutja Tragedy, 2016, is his response to reading the biography of Maralinga survivor, Yami Lester, who was blinded as a result of contact with radioactive material in his desert Country around Maralinga.

‘I found his biography as a rare book on eBay, and it is a gut-wrenching story,’ Douglas explains. ‘That prompted me to produce that image of the Blackfella returning to Tjarutja Country.’

Douglas says that even though he has recently tried to distance himself from the political news cycle, in the wake of the Government’s recent AUKUS deal, he is feeling the weight of politics tugging at his artistic consciousness once again.

‘There is just no end to the ironic fodder and political issues to keep painting about in this place, and I just can’t get the [political] hypocrisies and contradictions out of my head at the moment,’ he says.

‘I feel like I didn’t sign up for this [AUKUS submarine deal] when I cast my vote, so the mind boggles in that sense. I find the whole thing very hard to swallow.’

Lynette Wallworth – Collisions, 2016

For artist Lynette Wallworth – a practitioner who has engaged with themes of nuclear technologies’ impacts for decades – the Government’s latest AUKUS announcements spark similar concerns.

In Wallworth’s 2016 VR film work Collisions – created with Martu Elder Nyarri Nyarri Morgan, alongside Curtis Taylor and Nola Taylor – she tells the story of Nyarri Morgan’s encounters with the Maralinga bomb tests as a young Indigenous man moving through a hunting route that crossed into South Australia.

The work takes viewers up close to Maralinga’s events as seen through Morgan’s eyes, as he witnesses a mushroom cloud erupt across the desert Country, sparking a series of painful physical, cultural and spiritual collisions.

‘Collisions’, 2016, production artwork featuring Nyarri Nyarru Morgan. Image: Piers Mussared.

As Wallworth reflects on this work, she describes its obvious resonances with present day concerns.

‘The overwhelming sense I had working with Nyarri for Collisions was that he and other Martu found it simply unimaginable that anyone would make a decision that would have such profound impact on our children’s children’s children,’ she says.

‘So, immediately what is brought to mind in the current [AUKUS deal] is the same kind of long-term thinking is required now, since our actions are going to impinge on the future of our children.’

‘Collisions’ production artwork by Jossie Malis/Spirit Cloud imagery by Lynette Wallworth. Image: Supplied.

As an artist who has visited the nuclear sites at Maralinga herself, she tells ArtsHub how the impressions of those past devastations continue to inform her thinking.

‘You can’t help but come away [from Maralinga] with deep concern about the dangerous, invisible element that was released on the land there,’ she says.

‘So, now, I feel like with this recent [AUKUS] decision, what we urgently need to talk about is what are, essentially, going to be floating mini nuclear reactors that require their high-level radioactive waste to be stored somewhere, and we will be putting that forever dangerous radioactive waste back into our Country.

‘It’s simply inconceivable to me that that is what we have signed up for, at phenomenal expense, without discussion or consultation about the impacts of this legacy for future generations,’ she adds.

‘It feels like a decision made by a previous prime minister that is now being backed up by a new Government that so many of us felt, and still feel, so positive about.

‘So in that sense, unfortunately, it feels like the antithesis of where my hope was sitting,’ she concludes. ‘I hoped for wisdom to prevail.’

For more work by Australian artists on the nuclear themes – specifically on Maralinga’s impacts – refer to the major past exhibition: Black Mist, Burnt Country, which toured parts of the country, 2016 – 2019.