Let loose the dogs of war…

Belarus Free Theatre (BFT) is Europe’s most celebrated theatre company in exile. Its play Dogs of Europe, first performed underground in Minsk in 2019 and then again at London’s Barbican in 2022, comes to the Adelaide Festival 2-6 March. The play is based on a novel by Alhierd Bacharevič, which was banned in Belarus. Bacharevič will speak about Dogs of Europe in person in two events at Adelaide Festival’s Writers’ Week, ‘A Writer in Exile’ and ‘Russia Now and Then’.

The plot of Dogs of Europe moves from 2019 to 2049 and depicts a dystopian Europe divided by a wall, where Russia is expanding its zone of influence to become a dictatorial superstate in Europe’s backyard. The London premiere of the play coincided with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So what started off, in the words of Belarus Free Theatre co-founder and director Nicolai Khalezin, as a ‘warning shot’ about the dangers of unchecked autocracy began to feel all too true.

Audiences thought so, too. The play struck a chord with theatre-goers faced with the invasion of Ukraine and newly alert to dilemmas faced by European dissidents, including the opposition to Belarus’ Alexander Lucashenko, the so-called ‘last dictator in Europe’.

In the past, BFT had been a guest of La MaMa theatre in New York, as well as developing close ties to London’s Young Vic and Almeida Theatre. In Australia, company directors Khalezin and Natalia Kaliada also wrote and directed Trustees for the Malthouse Theatre in 2018. Their black humour and devotion to high artistic purpose have made the pair a cause célèbre on a global scale.

Pavel Haradnitski in ‘Dogs of Europe’. Photo: Linda Nylind.

Refugees

Speaking from Sydney, Kaliada’s home country is never far from her mind. As is Belarus’ neighbour, Ukraine.

‘When you become a refugee, you lose everything, so that’s the difficulty,’ says Kaliada. ‘When you become a refugee, in some cases, it’s double-time … because when we took the company out of Belarus in October of 2021, when they had an emergency exit, we brought them to Ukraine, because Ukrainian and Belarusian languages are very close to each other.

‘When we speak our languages, we understand each other very well. We have extended family in Ukraine; we have friends in Ukraine. In order to be smuggled out of Belarus, you just need to take the biggest priority, like your ID and maybe another pair of socks, jeans, nothing else. And then the war started; they lost Ukraine as a home so it wasn’t a home.’

Although Belarusian is the national language of Belarus, in practice, speaking it is a gesture of rebellion against the Russian-backed state and invites surveillance and even arrest. So, is speaking Belarusian brave, or just necessary?

‘Many years ago, when we started the company, we said to all of them that to be part of the company means you will get arrested,’ says Kaliada. ‘You will lose your education, your parents may lose their jobs. So everyone chooses to be part of the company. And when they make the choice, the world sees their choice as brave, but in reality, it’s our life.

‘We live our life, and we don’t have any other choice but to live our life this way. But when we talk about our [home] audience, we say that our audience is the bravest in the world. Our actors must choose to be part of the company, but it’s a huge bravery for our audience to go and see the show, because they know they will be arrested at the show. Speaking in Belarusian, this is their bravery for people,’ she says.

Dogs of Europe is performed in English with Belarusian subtitles.

L-R: Maryia Sazonava and Marichka Marczyk in ‘Dogs of Europe’. Photo: Linda Nylind.

The initial audience for Dogs of Europe in London included Cate Blanchett, who called it ‘immensely powerful’ and said that ‘the conversation it provoked in the audience afterwards was searing and deep’. Her recommendation reached the ears of current Adelaide Festival Artistic Director, Ruth Mackenzie.

Mackenzie says, ‘We’re thrilled to be able to welcome Belarus Free Theatre to the Adelaide Festival this year for the Australian premiere of Dogs of Europe. It is an epic fantasy full of black humour and cartoonish violence about the corrupting influences of dictatorship… This is a real opportunity to see one of Europe’s most defiant yet relevant companies with an urgent message – every member of Belarus Free Theatre currently lives in political exile.’

BFT’s journey

BFT performed its first production, 4.48 Psychosis by British playwright Sarah Kane, at the Graffiti Club in Minsk in 2005. In 2007, everyone in the company was arrested in the middle of a performance of Edward Bond’s Eleven Vests, in a performance supported by former Czech President Vaclav Havel. In 2010, following mass protests in Minsk after what was widely believed inside and outside of Belarus to be a fraudulent election, the company was banned from performing in Belarus, which it circumvented by coordinating free performances at undisclosed locations via social media.

By 2011, the company’s 16 members were living in exile in London. In 2020, another round of allegedly fraudulent elections in Belarus was met by a brutal crackdown on civil liberties. By 2022, the Belarusian leader of the opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, was also living in exile.

BFT continues to associate with a group called Charter 97, which advocates for democracy and human rights in Belarus, inspired by Charter 77 in the former Czechoslovakia.

L-R: Maryna Yakubovich, Pavel Haradnitski, Kiryl Kalbasnikau, Yuliya Shauchuk and Ilya Yasinski in ‘Dogs of Europe’. Photo: Linda Nylind.

Ben Brantley, formerly the chief theatre critic for The New York Times, has described BFT as ‘a band of outcasts, as they saw it, and they had that spirit of defiant, exultant fraternity you rarely find among the young these days in money-driven, shockproof Manhattan.

‘They were funny, brave, scrappy, infinitely resourceful and – this is the main thing – unconditionally engaged by the works of theatre they were creating,’ he wrote.

This is particularly true of Dogs of Europe, which Kaliada says is about ‘very angry dogs barking at the border of Europe, the border between good and evil, the border between democracy and dictatorship. Clearly living under dictatorship and having Russia as a neighbour, you see all those very angry dogs that are barking and biting painfully, but we saw that these dogs are ready to kill. It’s been a year since the war started.

‘In Belarus, people lived … for 25 years under dictatorship and we said if the world doesn’t act on time, it will become your reality, and this fear all the people of Belarus live in will become the reality [for] Europe and beyond. It’s unbelievable that [Bacharevič] wrote a dystopian piece [set] in 2049, but it happened much earlier.’

Offstage drama

This festival season, the drama has started before the curtain rises. Adelaide Festival’s sister program, Adelaide Writers’ Week, has already faced controversy, related to social media comments from two participating writers, Susan Abulhawa and Mohammed El-Kurd.

In response to these comments, two Ukrainian writers, Kateryna Babkina and Olesya Khromeychuk, along with Maria Tumarkin, who describes herself as a Ukrainian Jewish Australian, have withdrawn from a festival session on the impact of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine’s civilians. Adelaide Writers’ Week sponsor MinterEllison has cut ties with the Adelaide Festival and Schwartz Media publisher Morry Schwartz has called for Louise Adler, the festival director, to resign.

Adler, a daughter of Holocaust survivors, has called for brave spaces not safe ones, saying that if literary festivals are not safe for debate, there is a problem in civil society. Tumarkin, a winner of the Windham-Campbell Prize for Literature, has said on her website that literary festivals in Australia are ‘not robust enough structures to hold space for writers with irreconcilable views and politics when these concern ongoing wars or genocidal violence’.

And this week BFT faced its own offstage issues, when company member Aleh Sidorchyk was charged in Adelaide with committing an act of indecency, which allegedly took place on an Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Adelaide. While the 61-year-old actor is out on bail, he has been removed from the cast. In a statement released yesterday (Tuesday 28 February) Adelaide Festival CEO Kath Mainland revealed he will be replaced by Ilya Yasinski and Igor Shugaleev. The production is still scheduled to open tomorrow night (Thursday 2 March).

Sidorchyk’s arrest notwithstanding, BFT, meanwhile, has been proactive in offering community art initiatives to Ukrainian and Belarusian refugee communities in Poland, where its Free Artist training program has produced two theatre programs for children, Post-Childhood and Post-Escape.

‘Dogs of Europe’. Photo: Mikalai Kuprych.

For Kaliada, the core issue is not the truths that artists speak to each other, but the truths that artists speak to power. She says, ‘Personally, as an artist, I always say we have two major weapons: morality and creativity. And that particular mixture puts dictators into a panic mode. Because if you look in Belarus, there are more artists in jail than even human rights defenders or journalists.’

Speaking about Dogs of Europe’s production at the Barbican, playwright Tom Stoppard, who will be appearing live via video-link at Adelaide Writers’ Week, wrote. ‘You can be sure of one thing – Belarus Free Theatre are the good guys. For 17 years, the company has been chased around, persecuted, arrested, exiled, spied on and slandered by the Lukashenko regime, always in danger and impoverished, and during all that time it has made theatre driven by the death of freedom in Belarus. Today the last dictator in Europe is paying his dues to Putin, and BFT is once again on stage to remind us what is at stake.’

Dogs of Europe plays for six performances at Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre between Thursday 2 and Monday 6 March.