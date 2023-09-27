Leading from the front, Umberto Clerici forges a new orchestral direction

ArtsHub speaks to Umberto Clerici, the new Chief Conductor of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) as he is deep in preparation for Mahler’s 6th Symphony, one of the highlights of his 2023 season. His first time conducting the Sixth, though he has previously conducted both the First and Fourth Symphonies, he will subsequently conduct the work to glowing reviews.

He tells ArtsHub: ‘This is one of the hardest symphonies that Mahler wrote. I have only played it once in my life, as a cellist, and it is rarely performed. It’s the most autobiographical of his works and it happens to fit perfectly with the idea of “humanity”. And so, to include it in a year where the philosophical theme of humanity is a major focus of my programming was perfect.’

He continues: ‘I have a very organised mind and therefore think I am ideally better suited to the works of more organised composers, such as Haydn or Beethoven. I wouldn’t say that Mahler is illogical, but he’s very surprising and enigmatic, and he goes outside every kind of skin. It’s not easy entering into that different mind and different emotional state.

‘The biggest challenge as a conductor, given the length of the Symphony, is the emotional pacing. It’s a very loud work and one needs to find moments in which it peaks, or there will never be a sense of accomplishment. One needs to have a clear arc of how to achieve that and I’m still working on it,’ he concludes. Clearly, he succeeded in finding that elusive arc.

His persuasive language in talking about how a conductor crafts music, plus the absolute joy he exudes in the art form, alongside the vision he imparts about his programming, is certainly infectious.

Clerici’s philosophy

Formerly Principal Cellist with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Clerici started conducting some five years ago and is now in great demand across the country, with many international commitments. As Chief Conductor at QSO, he takes his responsibilities seriously, saying: ‘The main role of being a chief conductor is to take the orchestra to a different level, not only to play better, but to acquire certain abilities. Always my role is to push the boundaries. So that is what I’m doing. We’ll need to assess it in maybe a year or two, to see how far and how successful we have been in bringing the audience with us on this journey.’

It is clear that his approach is very much a collegial one. Having been an orchestral player, which gives him certain advantages, he perhaps understands the importance of bringing the musicians on a journey with him.

QSO, Umberto Clerici conducts Mahler. Photo: Stewart Tyrrell.

This 2023 season is the start of a three-year musical program creating a web of interconnected concerts, with a distinct theme and musical focus each year. This year that focus is on the classical era of Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven, and the theme is ‘humanity, celebrating friendship and community post-COVID’.

He says: ‘Part of the reason that I started on this path is that I believe there is more potential to explore, in terms of stretching not only the musicians but also the audience. We started the year with three concerts of Ode to Joy, Beethoven’s Symphony No.9, which was considered ambitious. But it proved to be most successful in terms of box office.’

His philosophy seems to include building up the strength of the orchestra so that individual players can acquire new skills and play as soloists, as they are given opportunities to work on their technique.

‘Sometimes an orchestra is like an airport,’ he says. ‘The soloist arrives the day before rehearsal and there is not much time to work on a piece or integrate any new ideas. If you are able to start a few months earlier, ask questions and examine other views, then you can build up in an organic way.’

He is keen to encourage the orchestra’s autonomy. The 2023 Up Close series in the studio offered two concerts led by Concertmaster, Natsuko Yoshimoto, without a conductor. Clerici says: ‘It is very important for the orchestra to become more independent. Then the conductor becomes the enabler and an inspiration, and not necessarily only a traffic controller.’

Highlights of 2023

For Clerici there are a number of highlights from the 2023 season and some areas that will be expanded in the future. He says: ‘For me, the breadth of repertoire was of key importance, plus how far we have come in terms of playing quality as an orchestra.’

As for individual concerts, Ode to Joy, Barton Meets Beethoven, was a definite highlight for him, especially having discovered the Brisbane Chamber Choir, with which he is working again. The recently performed Mahler Symphony No. 6 and the two studio concerts, Joy and Sorrow and Classical Connections, were also important milestones.

He is proud of the QSO’s first venture with a studio program – four concerts in the Up Close series. This has enabled the orchestra to do discrete chamber music works showcasing different sections of the orchestra, while the audience has enjoyed a closer connection to the music.

QSO, Umberto Clerici conducts ‘Don Quixote’. Photo: Stewart Tyrrell.

Strauss’ Don Quixote allowed him to expand the concert experience with literature, theatre and drama, as well as fitting with his overall theme of humanity, in the story of the nobleman who follows his dream. He says: ‘It was very special for me, because I have played the cello part many times. When I played Strauss’ character from the cello, I tried to expand the vision of the work, to reach a different level of integration between the music and its meaning, to explore a stronger connection with programmatic music.’

An ambitious multidisciplinary approach driven by Clerici mixed visuals with theatre, engaging local actor Eugene Gilfedder to play Cervantes, utilising extracts from the novel. Clerici says it was also important to have time to work with the acting Principal Cellist, Hyung Suk Bae as Quixote, alongside Principal Violist, Imants Larsens as Sancho Panza.

A great believer in expanding the orchestra’s geographical reach, Clerici has welcomed increased regional touring, undertaking more community and educational programs. ‘Ethically this is important, as we are the QSO, not the Brisbane Symphony Orchestra, but it is also important that we present quality music with our best players, not dumbed down, shortened versions of the classics, fragments rather than the real thing.’

He continues: ‘When we do this work properly, the impact is major. Everyone is happy – our audiences, schools and the musicians themselves. Music is like sport. You can enjoy learning it while you are making or practising it. So how we instruct our young people is crucial.’

The year is not over and Clerici points out that October through to December will be enormously busy months as the orchestra takes on pit services for both The Ring Cycle and Aida for Opera Australia, Swan Lake for the Australian Ballet and The Nutcracker for Queensland Ballet. It also has its own Maestro series. Clerici says: ‘We have to dream bigger. And [The Ring] is a special project that we cannot do every year. Therefore, we had to do it and be strong enough to take it on. It was a sliding door moment.’

Regarding The Ring, Yarmila Alfonzetti, Chief Executive of the QSO, adds: ‘It’s a unique and monumental opportunity to play this kind of pinnacle work and an opportunity to showcase the quality and versatility of our musicians, who are very experienced.

‘I feel fortunate to be working with an orchestra that feels that sense of opportunity. We are the custodians of some of the greatest musical works … and who are we, if we don’t play them?’

Looking forward to 2024

The QSO’s 2024 season has increased both the breadth and variety of repertoire with additional concert offerings. Clerici’s second season of his three-year musical program continues with a theme of the ‘Outer World’ with music describing our natural world in particular. Toru Takemitsu’s delightful Rain Tree, and a new work by Queensland’s Paul Dean dedicated to the Barrier Reef, will take pride of place. Become Ocean, a majestic work by US composer, John Luther Adams, will pair with Nigel Westlake’s Spirit of the Wild in a designated joint Brisbane Festival program.

Musically, the repertoire shifts from the classics to the Romantic movement, with all the great German romantics and other, more recent, composers represented. Clerici will conduct Mahler’s Symphony No.7 early in the season, aiming to repeat the success of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and Ode to Joy with the Brisbane Chamber Choir at the end of the year. He is hoping to make it an annual event.

Handel’s Messiah is often performed at Christmas in Australia, but next year Clerici has moved it to its traditional Easter time slot and has scheduled J S Bach’s Christmas Oratorio in the Conservatorium Theatre at the end of the year. Additionally, Mozart’s Requiem and Mass in C Major will be performed in St Stephen’s Cathedral to celebrate its 150th birthday.

The Up Close series remains with four concerts, but offers two performances of each with a welcome matinée. A new Chamber Players series of five concerts and a QSO Presents of four concerts will also be performed in the Studio, increasing from four to 17 concerts in total. In order to broaden the Orchestra’s geographical reach, plans are also afoot to present a concert series in the Conservatorium Theatre. And there are more regional touring dates across the state.

Clerici says he is excited to play cello again alongside Concertmaster Yoshimoto on violin in the Brahms Double Concerto, the last Maestro concert of the year. It’s a continuation of the path he is trying to forge with QSO: ‘The cello and the violin are the leaders, championing the strings in this work. And everything is being done in-house and with no conductor,’ he says with delight.

